Simple Ways To Make Your Woman Feel Happy and Really Special

Women love what makes them feel special and if that thing is you, well then it is a win for you too.

It is always a good thing to make the woman in your life feel like a wanted and valued partner in a relationship because you get the best of her that way.

She already appreciates that you are honest with her, that you exhibit maturity when it is called for even though you are also quite capable of indulging in some childish fun at other times. She appreciates that you are trustworthy and dependable.

However, if you really want to make her happy and feel really special, here are a few ways:

Yes, actions speak louder than words, but words can pretty much get the job done too. Some words can be an absolute delight to a woman’s ears and make her feel unique when spoken right.

The words that have this magical effect come in the form of sincere, properly timed compliments.

These are well-intended, genuine expressions of appreciation of her, or some quality she possesses that she values. They always make a woman feel special, and their effects are long-lasting to boot.

Things to remember about compliments:

– keep them genuine so they get past her inborn B.S. filters. Hollow-sounding fake praises will only make her suspicious and distrustful of your intentions;

– keep them specific; and

– there’s a right time to give them. Really listen to her when she speaks. When you make a habit of actively listening to her she when she speaks you get to connect with her and gain her perspective. More importantly, you make her feel respected, valued, and she always feels she is in the zone with you.

She will always feel special because you would have created a comfort zone for her to freely express herself or her emotions knowing you will be emotionally available, willing to listen, understand and respond.

To be that invaluable companion:

– when she talks to you give her your complete attention free of distractions;

– pay attention to nonverbal cues like her facial expressions, tone of voice, etc.;

– ask questions for the sake of clarity, not to pick holes in her narrative; and

– give her feedback where appropriate. Take note of the little things. Your ability here is greatly enhanced by tip no. 2 above.

What is required here is that you pay attention and take note of the things that are going on in her world. Remembering the details she shares from her day-to-day shows you care because they were important enough for her to recount to you.

Simply taking note of, and celebrating memorable dates in your relationship tells her that not only do you value the relationship but she is special to you too. What is great about this is you do not necessarily need to make a grand gesture all the time. Just letting her know you remember some dates can be enough. Respect her boundaries.

The funny thing about boundaries is they are not about putting limits and distance between the two of you, they can actually bring you closer.

Boundaries can be physical, mental, or emotional they are in place to enable her to practice a little self-care. Whether it’s alone time or a limit to the extent of intimacy, the important thing to remember here is that when it comes to her boundaries, it is not a matter of being right or wrong.

You need to respect them regardless of your opinion. She has them for a reason. They make her feel safe and the safer she feels the closer she will let you come eventually.

Seeing you respect them will not only show her you value her, but she will value you the more for it. In the end, their presence can actually enable you to have a happier more fulfilling co-existence all in the same space. Be supportive. Support is considered a pure form of love. It is that selfless act that you do for her. Selfless, because you would offer it even if you do not necessarily agree, but you understand and as long as it is not harmful or illegal, you’ll be there.

You should always be willing to provide this support whether it requires physical action, empathy, trust, advice, information she needs, or just a listening ear. Other Gestures:

Don’t be shy with the displays of affection. For instance, once in a while, you should be the one initiating the handholding. That is always good for getting the oxytocin going to give her mood a boost. A simple kiss on the forehead or on the hand, a sensual or stress-relieving massage are all gestures that get the message across.

Take a break from the new norm and leave her a surprising love note…on good old-fashioned paper!

Take a break from the new norm and leave her a surprising love note…on good old-fashioned paper! Set up new experiences that you can enjoy together. By making that effort she will know that she is a priority in your life and you enjoy being with her.

If you are the type that really likes to spice things up from time to time, then you can take it up a couple of notches in the bedroom too with some of the 60 sizzling sex positions you can add to your repertoire.

Just keep in mind tip no. 4, above.

Using technology is good too. Taking time out of your day to send her texts, emails, videos, voice notes, and chats on your favored messaging app are also great ways to let her know you're thinking about her and you prioritize her as she deserves to be.

Giver her thoughtful gifts out of the blue. They don’t have expensive gifts, it’s the thought that counts.

Brag about her to people you have in common when word eventually gets back to her, she will appreciate it.

Photo by Rendy Novantino on Unsplash

You can get as creative as you like inventing new and exciting ways to make the special woman feel deservedly so.

This list is by no means exhaustive of the number of ways you can let her know just how much you value her. What is most important is the effort and the thought you put into letting her you appreciate her and what her being in your life means to you.

“What would men be without women? Scarce, sir…mighty scarce.” -Mark Twain

