Simplify Workforce Joins Neurodiversity in Business to Support Neurodivergent Individuals in the Workforce

By Simplify Workforce, Inc.

Initiative to help ensure greater workplace inclusion of the neurodivergent community

Jersey City, USA–Simplify Workforce, Inc. the leading provider of contingent workforce talent portals serving the Neurodivergent community and best known for its SimplifyVMS Vendor Management System, is proud to have become a Community Partner of Neurodiversity in Business (NiB), the voluntary industry forum supporting the participation of neurodivergent individuals in the workforce. We want to be a part of NiB’s journey to unlock the potential of neurodiversity in business to benefit all neurodivergent individuals.

NiB, led by Chief Executive Officer Dan Harris, draws on the cumulative knowledge of neurodivergent experts and leading companies to share best practices and improve the employment and experience of the neurodiverse workforce.

Speaking upon admission to NiB, Charles Kransberger, Director of Neurodivergent Talent Solutions for Simplify Workforce, said:

“Neurodiversity in Business shares our commitment to improving the participation of neurodivergent people in the workforce. We are committed to making Simplify Workforce a place where neurodivergent employees can thrive. We look forward to working with NiB and improving neurodiverse recruitment, retention and empowerment throughout industry.”

As Simplify Workforce Inc., joined NiB, Dan Harris, CEO said:

“We are delighted that Simplify Workforce has become a member of NiB. It signals their commitment to ensuring a truly inclusive workplace and a desire to strive for the best in diversity and inclusion standards. We look forward to working with Simplify Workforce and all our members in delivering meaningful change for neurodivergent individuals across business.”

About Simplify Workforce, Inc.

Simplify Workforce is a technology company operating in the contingent workforce and service procurement market. Our savvy team of technologists creates unique and agile solutions that enable human resource, procurement, and talent-sourcing professionals to maximize profitability, optimize their non-employee labor programs, and gain visibility into their extended workforces.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About Neurodiversity in Business

Neurodiversity in Business (NiB) is a voluntary industry forum that shares good practices on neurodiverse recruitment, retention and empowerment. We foster workplaces where neurodivergent (ND) employees can pursue fulfilling, stable employment and corporates benefit from a skilled and underutilized labor pool.

NiB’s 500+ member organizations include the most high-profile global corporates. A selection of the forum’s members includes Accenture, Amazon, ARM, AstraZeneca, Capita, Google, Hiscox, IBM, Kimberly Clark, KPMG, Lloyds Banking Group, McDonalds, Metro Bank, NatWest, Network Rail, Openreach, Oracle, Orange, Rolls Royce plc, Sky, TalkTalk, The Open University, Unilever and Virgin Media/O2. Our extensive partner network includes ADHD Foundation, Ambitious about Autism, Auticon, British Dyslexia Association, Do-IT Profiler, Genius Within, Lexxic and National Autistic Society.

Together, we are catalyzing change and building neuroinclusive workplaces.

Learn more at www.neurodiversityinbusiness.org, or to visit Microsoft Neurodiversity Career Connector powered by Simplify Workforce, visit https://ndcc.simplifyhire.com/

Watch a video to learn about the Neurodiversity Career Connector here.

-ENDS-

Press release distributed by Pressat on behalf of Simplify Workforce, Inc., on Tuesday 10 January, 2023. For more information subscribe and follow https://pressat.co.uk/

—

This post was previously published on PRESSAT.CO.UK.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com