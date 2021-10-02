Since When Is Being an Independent Woman a Bad Thing?

After about a week of no contact with the man I kind of broke up with last week, he reached out to me to talk and try to reconcile our difference and try again.

But his approach was all wrong. Instead of doing literally anything else, he told me the things that were wrong with me. My Ex-Husband-to-be did the same thing, why do men do this?

His first of, well, three reasons (I’m surprised there weren’t more) was that I was too independent.

Your Independence is crippling.

My automatic response: Crippling for who? Me or you?

You never let me help you with anything. You always insist on doing things on your own.

Please, explain

Like, when I offered to come down to help you unload and clean your car after your week long camping trip. Or when your car got broken into and I wanted to come help you fix it. Or when you needed repairs done around your house. You never let me help you, you never let me be the man for you.

I know there is the age old thought that being a man is synonymous with handy work and strength. But I’m a millennial and was born to disagree with this thought. Men aren’t here to do things for me. At 14, I knew how to work a drill, when I got a car I learned how to change the oil, tires, jump it and what to look for if the engine stops running. At 23 I moved into an apartment ALONE and started taking self defense classes, got a weapon and learned how to install my own cameras.

I should note here that my dad is a cop and I have 4 brothers, so what they learned — I learned.

Living alone taught me how to do things alone. Yes, there were times I would call my boyfriend or dad to come help and my dad often said, I’ll come help you but you’re going to do it.

All I wanted to be for you was a provider and a resource.

I don’t want that, I told you I don’t want that.

If that’s not who I can be then you don’t need me. I pay for everything, I can buy you whatever you want. I can help you with anything you need.

There it was. He needed me to need him and I didn’t. I was raised to be fiercely independent.

But let me stop here to say that I tried. I tried to let him be the one to help me do things. Example one and only: My tire pressure was low, he said let me go fix it. So I handed him my car keys and gave him a kiss on the cheek with a thanks and saw him out the door. We stayed in for dinner this night and then he left.

I got in my car the next morning to see my tire pressure light was still on so I checked my app to see what happened and now instead of 1 tire being off, all 4 were dangerously low. So consensus will tell you he removed air from my tires. I laughed a little, drove to the gas station and re-filled my tires. He called me a few minutes later coincidentally as I was filling my last tire and then proceeded to tell me I don’t need to do that, he already did it. So what came next. Well, I lied. I told him that I must have a nail or something lodged so it was low again and said I was heading to Big O to get it fixed.

All is happy right? Wrong. If I would have just waited and done it myself it wouldn’t have been done twice. But I decided to fluff his ego and let him have this win. But I never did that again.

You don’t like when I offer to help you around the house, you won’t let me walk your dog when we’re together. I’m just trying to help.

I’m not asking for help. I don’t need help.

Then what is my purpose.

To be a partner.

He obviously didn’t know what that meant.

To be support, to be encouraging, to be kind, to be gracious. To laugh with me, cry with me, discuss the pyramids with me, anything other than trying to replace my father as if I’m 12 again.

Everything was so superficial. We only talked about friends, family and work. We never talked about anything else and the conversation got old and boring. He wasn’t supportive of my ventures (yes, even early on) but I had to be supportive of his. BIG RED FLAG. He got angry when I didn’t stroke his ego. BIGGER RED FLAG. And he told me a month in that if I date anyone else while dating him that he would end things. This is when I should’ve shut it down, because I was not yet his girlfriend, I never was.

Here are my overarching questions, why does a woman need to give up her independence in order to make a man feel like a man? Why can’t I be fiercely independent and adored, why does it have to be one or the other?

