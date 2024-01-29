Single Surge: America’s Singles Population Swells by 35 Million in the New Year, Reveals Study.

Data reveals a geographically representative snapshot of how many are reentering the dating scene.

Infographic included.

As the holiday glitter has settled, it’s not just the Christmas lights that have gone out – so have the flames of faltering romances, as many decided not to carry their baggage into the New Year. It’s the season of the Great Romantic Reset, where reflection leads to resolute endings.

Mixbook.com, a #1 rated photo book company, surveyed 3,000 new singletons to map the landscape of love’s recent departees: the newly single who are now taking applications for a plus one. Utilizing this survey data, they compiled a geographically representative snapshot, state by state, revealing how many are reentering the dating scene.

It is revealed that, since the start of 2024, a whopping 35,492,356 people are newly on the singles dating scene! In the vast and populous California, the surge in solo flyers seeking a romantic co-pilot is most pronounced, with the singles market burgeoning by nearly 4.5 million.

In Texas, where everything is larger than life, 3.1 million hearts are back on the market, ready for a love as grand as the state itself.

And in New York, the city that never sleeps, 2.6 million singles are navigating the dating avenues, channeling their inner Carrie Bradshaw in search of that perfect ‘Mr. Big’ or at least a Mr. ‘Right Now’.

The fourth-largest number of singles reentering the market resides in Florida. The sun-kissed state, often seen as a haven for new beginnings, has its own story to tell, with over 2.5 million people now updating their dating profiles, perhaps in search of love as enduring as the endless Florida summer.

And rounding up the top 5 of 2024’s single markets came Ohio, the heartland state, where traditional values meet modern-day romance. Ohio may not boast the glitz of California or the glamor of New York, but its charm is in its genuine approach to relationships. In the Buckeye State, the new year has seen a significant number of singles— over 1.4 million—poised to find companionship that’s as heartfelt as the state’s Midwestern roots.

Infographic showing how many new singles have reentered the dating market in 2024, across each state.

“Our survey reveals a fascinating trend of romantic reawakening across the country. It’s a testament to the resilience and optimism people have, particularly at the start of the year. Singles are not just ready to turn the page but to start a whole new chapter in their lives. And at Mixbook, we’re excited to help support them by reflecting on what matters most and to celebrate new experiences that bring joy, one photograph at a time,” says Leslie Albertson, director of marketing at Mixbook.

Mixbook has provided 6 insightful strategies for those venturing back into the dating scene, whether they’re bouncing back from a holiday season split or transitioning after a lengthy relationship:

1. Reflect on Your Past Relationship: Take time to understand what you’ve learned from your previous relationship. Reflect on what worked, what didn’t, and what values and qualities are important to you in a partner. This self-awareness will be invaluable as you meet new people.

2. Rebuild Your Confidence: Spend some time rebuilding your sense of self. Engage in activities that make you feel good about yourself, whether that’s pursuing a new hobby, working out, or simply spending time with friends and family who make you feel loved and appreciated.

3. Update Your Dating Profile: If you’re using dating apps or websites, refresh your profile. Update your photos to current ones that show you at your best and make sure your bio reflects who you are now, not who you were when you were last single.

4. Set Realistic Expectations: Understand that finding the right person might take time. Be patient with the process and don’t rush into anything. It’s okay to go on dates and not find a spark—each experience is a step towards finding someone who’s right for you.

5. Be Open to New Experiences: Be open to dating people who might not be your “usual type” and trying out new ways to meet potential partners. Whether it’s through social media, mutual friends, or even speed dating events, stepping out of your comfort zone can lead to unexpected, positive outcomes.

6. Keep Balance in Your Life: While dating can be exciting, it’s important to maintain balance. Make sure you’re not neglecting other areas of your life such as your career, hobbies, friendships, and personal growth.

Photo credit: iStock