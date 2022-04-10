Six Life Lessons I Learned (Twenty-Six Years Later) From Alanis Morrissette: A Woman Wise Beyond Her Years

Let me just get this out of the way: My musical tastes have matured over the last twenty-six years, but Alanis Morissette will forever be close to my heart because her Jagged Little Pill tour was my first concert ever.

I was thirteen; I went with my best friend (and girl-crush at the time) — and I’m pretty sure that was also my first time getting a contact high from how much weed was wafting through the air.

I don’t remember much about the concert itself except how deep I fell in love with live music and how feeling the vibrations in my bones made me feel so alive.

The other night I was thinking about how ironic my life is right now, and instead of curling up into a ball and ugly crying, I queued up Alanis’s “Ironic” on full blast.

Then I curled up into a ball and cried my eyes out.

. . .

“Life has a funny way of sneaking up on you when you think everything’s okay.” — “Ironic”

Yeah, it does. “Shit Happens” is the oldest saying in the book. Even Alanis Morissette knew the truth at twenty-two years old! There’s not a whole lot you can do about it either — except write a sarcastic song, win Album of the Year at the 1996 Grammy’s, and move on with your life.

“I don’t want to be the filler if the void is solely yours.” — “Not the Doctor”

This song screams codependency; it wreaks of feeling responsible for other people’s emotions. And what have I learned about taking care of people (emotionally)? There is a time and a place — and that place isn’t doing the heavy lifting in marriage by yourself.

“I want you to know that I’m happy for you.” — “You Oughta Know”

Let people do what they’re going to do. You can’t control anyone but yourself. Oh, side note: I’m perverted, speak eloquently, had two of his babies — and I think my ex-husband frickin’ blew it.

“But this is not allowed. You’re uninvited.” — “Uninvited”

It took me many years to 1.) Realize how unhealthy (or altogether absent) my personal boundaries were. And 2.) To think about what I want and need. And 3.) To voice those wants and needs (*cough* fundamental human needs*cough, cough*) without feeling guilty. Alanis was definitely ahead of the game on this one.

“And there I go jumping before the gunshot has gone off.” — “All I Really Want”

Patience is not only a virtue — it’s a necessity. I would be in such a different place in life if I didn’t have the patience of a frickin’ Saint. I’ve resisted what the universe has been trying to tell me for many years, but finally, I’ve accepted that what is meant for me will stay, and what (or who) doesn’t fit in my life won’t last forever.

“I recommend get your heart trampled on to anyone.” — “You Learn”

Nothing rings more true in twenty-six years than the ‘Live and Learn’ theory. There is always a valuable lesson underneath the chaos, no matter what happens in life. And as an imperfect human, I feel it’s my responsibility to sift through my own shit and find those lessons — with a bit of background music to get me by.

Alanis sang it best:

You live, you learn You love, you learn You cry, you learn You lose, you learn You bleed, you learn You scream, you learn.

. . .

Thank you for reading! You are loved! ❤

—

This post was previously published on The Riff.

***

—

