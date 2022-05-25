Six Must-Have Qualities That Make You Her Dream Man

Every woman has an idea of what kind of man she wants to spend her life with. There are always fixed criteria in her head, and these are exactly the qualities that make you the man of her dreams.

These qualities usually stand on their own when it comes to finding a partner. But in reality, the most attractive men have and embrace all six.

You are a people person

Some people think social skill is about long talks and hand-holding, which might be true when there is a need for it in the relationship.

Social awareness is equivalent to self-awareness applied to social situations. It allows the high-value man to understand the social dynamics around him. To know who is in charge, who is chasing, who is oppressive, who is submissive, and who counts for nothing.

Social awareness allows men to correctly tailor their behavior in the environment, forming the basis of charm, charisma, and everything else related to social skills.

You have a defined purpose

When a man knows what he wants and likes, it only takes a minimum amount of drive to develop a purpose.

A purpose means a man knows his “why.” When a man knows his why, he moves through life in confidence and focus.

He displays the charismatic leadership qualities that only those who seem to know their path have, even when it’s dark and difficult.

A purpose is what differentiates the men who spend the evening watching football and drinking beer from those who work and plot to move ahead in life.

You depend on yourself

Driven men look at themselves as if they were machines. And they have the mindset that if they take care of the machine, they will go further.

So high-value men always eat well, exercise, keep learning, and invest in themselves.

They are like high-quality wine. You met them today, and they are good. You stick with them till tomorrow, and they are very good. And if you are with them until the day after tomorrow, then they are great.

They take care of people around them because they have leadership qualities. Taking responsibility for things and people is what turns high-quality men into high-quality leaders.

You don’t have attachment issues

When a man has a secure attachment style, he is emotionally mature and comfortable with intimacy.

They are not afraid of loving and opening up, and at the same time, they are not afraid of abandonment.

He will want to get on with your friends and family because he values their opinion of him. Even if your family is a bit weird or hostile, he will make an effort to get on with them.

Low-value men with an avoidant attachment style find it difficult to maintain long-term relationships. They will find it boring spending time with your friends and family.

You have high self-esteem

Most people mistake confidence for self-esteem, but they are different. Confidence ebbs and flows depending on your results and skills in a given field, while self-esteem remains unchanged by circumstances. It encompasses both losses and weaknesses.

High-value men have more control over their self-esteem than any other man. It’s called the anti-fragile ego.

Men with an anti-fragile ego enjoy more confidence, more internal strength, and more emotional resilience in the face of adversity.

Since an anti-fragile man does not build his self-esteem around other people’s approval, he’s more confident in his opinion. Even they are unpopular; they are not afraid to stand alone for what they believe in.

You speak up for others

Assertiveness is the sweet spot that allows a high-value man to speak up for his rights without undermining others — demanding fair treatment while expecting respect from people. They seek power while respecting other’s rights to self-determination.

The high-value man adopts a mantra of assertive communication, which is “say what you mean, mean what you say without being mean.”

In contrast, low-value men are too afraid to speak their minds and enforce their boundaries, putting them in a weak position in life.

Parting words

Now you have an idea if you are in the category a woman is looking for. Indeed, many of you must have been relieved to know that you live up to the standards, but if not, there is always room for improvement.

Being a high-value man requires a lot of effort. The more you show up for yourself, the more you bring confidence, independence, stability, and emotional intelligence into your life, which women are naturally drawn to.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***