Sleeping Habits and Your Mental Health: Is There a Connection?

If you have ever had a bad night’s sleep and noticed how you felt sluggish and slow all day, then you likely know that the amount of sleep you get can have an impact on your life and perspective. But will it affect your mental health? Keep reading for an answer to that question.

Sleeping and Mental Health

When it comes to your mental health and sleep, there is a connection.

Sleep has the capacity to affect your mental health in a number of different ways. Harvard Health explains that people that have a mental health issue may be more likely to suffer from sleep issues. Moreover, if you are unable to sleep consistently, you may be at a greater risk of developing a mental condition.

If you suspect that your mental health is being affected by the amount of sleep you are getting, you may want to work with a therapist. They will be able to talk to you about how you are feeling and offer guidance on ways to change your sleeping habits. If you are experiencing a mental health concern, they should also be able to diagnose and treat you for it as well.

Additionally, you may be experiencing stress or anxiety in your life that is causing you to be unable to get the proper rest. These are things that you can discuss with your therapist, who is trained to offer expert advice on the matter, as well as set up the proper treatment for the symptoms you are experiencing.

How to Get to Sleep

Here are a few tips on how to get a better night’s sleep. You can try these things while you are taking advantage of therapy. You should attempt to get 6-8 hours of sleep each night, when possible. A good way to do this is to go to sleep at the same time every night, even on the weekends.

Exercise Regularly

Something that may be able to help you sleep is regular exercise. Physical activity can help you burn off excess energy and relieve stress as well. For this reason, it may help you get the sleep that you require at night. It is better to exercise well before you intend to go to bed however, since it could keep you up if you exercise too late in the evening.

Limit What You are Eating and Drinking

When you are addressing your sleeping habits, you should watch what you are eating and drinking. Do your best to limit alcohol and caffeine, especially before bed. Moreover, drinking liquids right before bedtime may cause you to have to get up through the night and go to the bathroom. This will interrupt your sleep schedule.

You should also think about what you are eating for dinner. If you are prone to heartburn, try not to eat meals that will aggravate it at night. It will be difficult to get enough sleep if you are awake and feeling bad throughout the night.

Wind Down Before Bed

It can be helpful to wind down before bed. Laying down right after you finish watching prime time television may be counterproductive. Instead, think about drinking some herbal tea, curling up with a book, or taking a warm bath to relax before your bedtime. These activities can be relaxing and allow you to get to sleep a little bit easier.

Keep Your Room Quiet and Cool

Something else to consider is your room. You will need to keep your room quiet and cool, as well as dark. This means you should limit the number of electronic devices you place in your room, and you need to keep the television off as well. These things might disturb you while you are trying to sleep.

You can also make sure that you are able to stay cool throughout the night. If you like to be wrapped up in blankets when you rest, you might consider turning the air conditioner down a little bit before you go to bed. However, don’t make it so cold that you will become stuffy overnight.

It may take some trial and error to get your room set up the way you want it and to be able to sleep well each time you lay down. Keep in mind that there are many devices you can purchase which may help you get the proper rest. Take some time to conduct research on white noise machines or humidifiers if these are things that you are interested in.

Overview

Your sleeping habits and your mental health are connected. When you aren’t getting the proper sleep, you may be at a higher risk of affecting your mental health in a less than ideal way. This is why you should do everything you can to address your sleeping habits, and the first thing to consider is meeting with a therapist or doctor for help and advice.

After that, you should work on changing both your habits and the environment in which you sleep in. It may take a bit to get everything right, but once you do, you will likely see a big difference in how you are feeling.

