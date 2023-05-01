Get Daily Email
Slim Is Beautiful, Skinny Is Ugly. Where Does the Judgement on Women's Body Stop?

Slim Is Beautiful, Skinny Is Ugly. Where Does the Judgement on Women’s Body Stop?

It took me 20 years to learn that being skinny doesn't mean everything is perfect.

by Leave a Comment

 

Lowkey Judgemental Things I’ve Heard About Skinny Women

“I saw a video of Melissa dancing. The silhouette was so strange… like a little skeleton moving to an uncanny beat while trying to look hip and sexy.”

“Go eat a sandwich or something. You’re so skinny!”

“Jesus, you’re skin and bones. Skinny bones, actually. LOL”

“She looks disturbingly skinny.”

I Learned That Being Skinny Does Not Mean Less Judgement On Your Body Shape

The last sentence (“She looks disturbingly skinny”) was me, observing a drug-addicted woman who used to pass in front of my building when I lived in the city. It indeed was disturbing… her bones were poking so visibly against her skin -painfully clear to see on Summer days, when she wore shorts and tank tops.

It was only the second time I processed that being skinny isn’t always a blessing; that being too skinny shouldn’t be desired by women like society pushes us to.

The first time was when I lost weight. I gained over 60 lbs during my pregnancy and lost about 70 lbs within a year -through a lot of diet and exercise.

I was feeling AWESOME!

I had no ass. My boobs looked sad. But, Hell!, I wasn’t fat anymore. I was “trained” all my life to believe that being fat looked ugly, being skinny meant looking beautiful.

Ha! Think again!

People started making jokes about my appearance. I needed to eat more! I looked like a little girl! I looked sick.

I realized for the first time ever that people didn’t think I was prettier because I was skinnier.

What Really Bothered Me When I Was Skinny

I eventually put back the weight. Maybe more. I was still feeling great, but I hated my boobs -I kid you not, that’s one of the reasons I allowed myself to put up weight.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

People’s judgment? Nah, fuck them! I’m the one who needs to feel good in my skin.

People’s comments only made me realize that NO body type will ever be good enough for society.

So why bother letting their judgmental comments reach me? Like I said: Fuck them!

—–

Photo credit: Emiliano Vittoriosi on Unsplash

 

