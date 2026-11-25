Social media is currently buzzing with discussion around “personal recession indicators” — the changes, big or small, that have got people worrying about the state of the economy. According to AI career tool Kickresume, the workplace has its own set of warning signs, too. Major red flags might include hiring freezes or job cuts. However, subtler changes that fly under the radar might include less generous workplace benefits, or a less lavish end-of-year party than last year.

Peter Duris, CEO and Co-Founder of Kickresume, comments:

“In a previous report, we shared that workplace benefits like on-site gyms and free snacks might be going out of fashion, as companies move towards flexible benefits that let employees pick the perks that matter most to them. But judging by what people are sharing on TikTok, some companies aren’t replacing these perks with anything. They’re simply cutting back, and the quality of food and drink in the office kitchen is one of the first things to go.

“If your office holiday party seems noticeably smaller this year, perhaps going from a three-course meal to snacks and drinks, it’s likely a sign that your company is trying to cut costs. It could also be part of a wider culture shift: companies feel they no longer need to work as hard to attract and keep staff.

“With many more candidates than there are jobs, companies might be aware that employees have less power to pick and choose. That’s why unpopular return-to-office mandates introduced by some companies could be a recession indicator, too.”

Tips for employees

Prioritize what matters to you most: Decide where you draw the line. Is your biggest priority flexibility and remote working? Or would you start looking elsewhere if your company stopped replacing colleagues who leave? Either way, start job hunting before you give notice.

Negotiate: If a specific benefit is vital to you, ask about it during job interviews or discuss it with your current manager. When requesting perks like work-from-home days or extra PTO, build a business case backed by examples of your recent achievements.

Upskill for your next job: Look at which skills come up most often in job ads in your field, and build those. In Kickresume’s analysis of 1.4 million job postings, management was the most in-demand skill, found in 44% of ads. The stronger a candidate you are, the more leverage you have to land a job with the benefits you want.

Tips for managers

Be sensitive to how employees feel: If you need to make cuts or roll back certain benefits, bear in mind that there are some perks that your team might feel especially strongly about, such as remote/hybrid work. Bringing the team back into the office on certain days won’t save the company much money, but extra travel and lunch on office days can cost employees a considerable amount.

Cut with care: With perks like staff parties and office supplies, you don’t have to cut everything to make substantial savings. If your Christmas party budget is smaller this year, look for low-cost alternatives that are still fun and bring the team together. This might mean replacing an open bar with drinks tickets and an activity.

Communicate openly: Let your employees know about any upcoming changes well in advance, and give them a chance to give feedback.