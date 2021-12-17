Smartphones Will Be the Death of Romance

It happened in my psychology during junior year.

My razor flip phone vibrated and had a tiny envelope image on the screen.

What the heck is this?

I was used to making phone calls after nine at night and passing fancy folded notes between classes.

In the little cubby of my desk, I coyly flipped open my phone — I’m sure my teacher noticed as I sat at the front of the class — and saw words on the screen on my phone.

Hey, what are you doing at school?

CJ from my woodshop class had sent me a message.

My cheeks felt warm, and my body filly with butterflies. I’d felt insecure since the breakup with my boyfriend — who had also been my best friend. My mood was low, and, in a snap, a sentence lit up my heart.

I didn’t know how to use this function on my phone, so I didn’t respond.

…

By the time the Blackberry Curve launched in May of 2007, I was used to pushing buttons three to four times to get the correct letter. The frustration of hitting 7 five times was like stubbing your toe. Step back and take a breath.

Around the same time, Twitter and Facebook were taking off, and the iPod touch was released. The internet was at our fingertips. We could use text messages and private Facebook messaging to communicate to anyone around the world.

It took months for me to discover the secrets my boyfriend was hiding.

…

It started with Facebook and progressed to Craigslist want ads.

Since I worked nearly every day at two jobs, I hardly had time to spend with him. He would visit me with his group of friends on the weekend, but most of the time, we would message each other and call at night.

By the time I started college, I had gotten a job at Starbucks and quit the two job tango. Having a little more time between classes, I could spend extra time with my boyfriend. That’s when I started to get suspicious.

He didn’t give me a lot of his attention when I was around, so I poked around on where he did spend his time — Facebook. I “hacked” into his account and found the messages.

I made the mistake of staying with him, though my trust was broken.

Then, he got sneaky by using his iPod touch for his email. The craigslist emails were worse.

I stayed with him far too long and spent way too much energy on him.

…

I hoped for a better start with a new guy.

He had an app to message people anywhere around the world. “Penpals” is what he called it. Not to mention all the strangers he spoke to on Facebook. When he got a letter from his ex, I had to call it.

When the defense is, “you don’t let me have penpals, I like talking to people!” it’s a guaranteed losing argument.

…

It took some time for me to feel trusting of anyone with a social media account. It’s easy to hide a message and delete them later. Don’t get me started on Snapchat.

I’m lucky to be with someone who has the smallest digital footprint I’ve ever seen. He does, however, have an addiction to Youtube. His attention span for listening to me while he pauses a video is very short, and I feel like an inconvenience. A conversation I know we will be having soon.

…

The excitement behind messaging someone new in a relationship, always connected; it feels like you’re spending as much time with them as you can. What happens months down the line as the excitement fizzles out?

The text messages are fewer, and the conversations are short.

Laying in bed faces illuminated by separate phones — this generation’s bedtime reading.

First dates, phones are off because the person you’ve been messaging is now in front of you. Date 100, the phones are on the table and occasionally picked up to check the Instagram updates between courses. Plugged in 24/7 with one earbud in playing the latest podcast.

…

How do we break away from these addictions?

Travel back in time. “Podcasts” were radio shows played in the car. Music was played on a walkman or CD player. Nothing was distracting you from your partner at a meal other than the menu.

Unplug and reconnect.

Talk instead of message all day long. If you don’t message someone, you’ll have more to talk about.

A few years ago, I came across this list of 36 questions that lead to love. Use this list on your next date. You’d be surprised at how deep the conversations can go.

Find ways to create an intimate connection without our phones.

—

***