Sneak Peek: Live Relationship Coaching – Luke Adler

We recorded this episode so you’ll feel less alone, and so you’ll have an example of a man who is willing to go deeper than his walls and protections.

Today I am simultaneously excited and feeling a bit vulnerable, because I tried something new on the podcast. I collaborated with an amazing man, and previous podcast guest, Luke Adler. We recorded a coaching session, to give you behind the scenes access to how I supported him with his marriage.

Luke is a facilitator of Shadow Work, a Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese medicine, the author of Born to Heal: Heal Yourself, Heal the World… Suffice it to say he is one conscious dude! And still, there are dynamics in his romantic relationship he finds challenging. Even with decades of training, meditation and therapy, some parts of relationships are not easy. And most of us were never taught how to communicate and connect in conscious and effective ways.

We recorded this episode so you’ll feel less alone, and so you’ll have an example of a man who is willing to go deeper than his walls and protections. We wanted you to know that the voices in your head do need to be heard, but that it works better when you bring your raw, unexamined thoughts to a friend, coach, or therapist, rather than your partner. Once you have a deeper sense of what’s going on for you, and some of the intensity has been released, then you can have a powerful conversation.

Luke was incredibly courageous, vulnerable, and strong. I hope you take this as an example of how your vulnerability is strength, and that having challenges in dating or relationships doesn’t mean there’s something wrong with you.

Since this podcast is a different format, you may want to listen on a faster speed, or skip parts, but I recommend making it to the end, so you can hear Luke’s clarity about how he can stay true to himself AND be closer to his wife, while also modeling healthy relating for his kids!

When you’re done with this one, check out a past episode I recorded about the unexamined reasons sex and intimacy fades in relationships. It aligns with the session Luke and I recorded.

Dr. Luke Adler, (Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine) DACM, is an intuitive and compassionate healer, teacher and author who empowers clients with the tools to heal themselves. At his retreats, trainings and during 1:1 sessions, he creates an environment for you to make contact with your inner wisdom and innate healing intelligence. He facilitates deep relationship with your self which extends into relationships with your loved ones.

He helps people uncover and translate their experience of love into meaningful actions that make a difference in the world. Luke has a gift of placing his attention on different aspects of your mind, body and spirit for you to awaken to what’s not working and allow love to facilitate healing. With over twenty years of meditation experience, he is a gifted teacher of various healing and spiritual practices for the novice and advanced practitioner.

