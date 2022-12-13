Sneaky Signals to Uncover a Toxic Employer Before Accepting a Job

By

Reportedly 87% of employees have experienced a toxic workplace on some level. But what if there were a way to suss out what the employer is really like before you accept the offer?

Some red flags are obvious — employees seem disengaged, the hiring manager is rude to you, and so on — but what about the more subtle signs? Those are more difficult to spot. You might not even know what they mean.

But all is not lost. Here are four sneaky signals to determine if your employer is toxic before you say yes to the job or contract.

1. There’s Confusion Surrounding The Hiring Process.

You’re not sure when to come in for your interview. You’re not sure where you’re supposed to show up, either. You haven’t been able to find out much about the interviewer or the next steps.

Communication is a critical part of the workplace, and confusion surrounding the hiring process could indicate a distinct lack of it at the organization. If they’re not communicating well this early, then that probably means communication will be a struggle if and when you work there.

2. No One Seems To Be Talking in The Office (Or Zoom Call).

You come into the office, and it’s deadly quiet. While lulls in conversation are undoubtedly typical, perpetual silence is a little eerie. There should be some chatter in the hallways or the kitchen.

An eerie quiet may be more difficult to suss out if you’re interviewing virtually. However, awkwardness or tension between your interviewers can signal that there may be something bubbling beneath the surface.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Even if it’s a little quiet, you can still feel positive energy — or it can feel dismal and depressing.

3. You Get a Job Offer Alarmingly Quickly.

On the surface, this may seem like a positive thing. After all, getting an offer is great news! But if it all looks a little too fast, it could indicate that they haven’t thoroughly evaluated candidates — pretty much anyone with the minimum qualifications will do.

Moreover, if the process is too quick, they haven’t vetted you – and you haven’t had enough time to assess the company and consider whether the organization is the right fit.

4. The Toilet Paper Roll in The Bathroom Is Empty.

This one comes from Piyush Patel. According to Patel, “If there’s an empty toilet paper roll, that’s a red flag. If someone didn’t care enough about the next person to take a few seconds out of their day to change the roll, what does that say about how they work together?”

In other words, it’s about shared responsibility and respect for colleagues. Yes, all that from a roll of toilet paper.

Of course, there’s no greater way to tell that a place is not for you than by listening to your intuition. If your gut is telling you something’s off, then you should listen to it — and pay close attention to these signs, too.

This article was produced by FairyGodBoss and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

—

This post was previously published on wealthofgeeks.com.

***