So Are You Going To Renew Your Gym Membership for February?

Remember how eager were we to welcome 2022? Well, the first month is already over.

New Year Resolutions Are a Hoax

We all strived to do things differently this year and we set Jan 1st as the beginning day of many things(including gym).

But in reality, it doesn’t happen that way. There is nothing special about January 1 st. What matters is if you have a genuine interest in whatever you do. Are you joining the gym because you really want to have a better body, or due to peer pressure and societal expectations?

You never need NYR to start a new thing. Today is always a day good enough to start whatever you TRULY want to do.

Time Flees

“It’s just the start of the year, I still have time to do them.”

Well, do you? It’s already the end of January and what did you learn? You don’t have time to procrastinate. Time waits for nobody, if you want to achieve something, go grab the time. If not, a few blinks more and you will be hearing Jingle Bells once again.

Life is Unpredictable

Things rarely go exactly the way we want them to go. That fact doesn’t change just because we entered a new year.

What matters is how ready are you to improvise and adapt to everything that life offers you. Some obstacles might actually turn out to be blessings in disguise.

Don’t have rigid plans in your life. Always be flexible and do things that matter to you, you never know what you would regret down the road.

Your Mental Health Matters over Everything

By the end of January, you should realize that YOU matter above everything. Paying bills and living a day-to-day life isn’t worth it.

If something turns out to be toxic, let it be a workplace or a relationship, be strong enough to say No to it and move on.

Nothing matters over your mental peace and health.

If you feel like you need help, please go talk to a therapist or any other specialized mental health professional. You deserve every happiness in the world.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Every day is a new beginning.

Heck No! In fact, every nano-second is a new beginning because to Earth, every point along its ecliptical revolution is a point to count for a new beginning. You don’t always have to listen to good-ol’-Gregory.

You can do whatever you want in life if you really have the correct motivation to do it and a flexible enough mindset to overcome whatever obstacle comes toward you.

Be thankful to yourself for every moment that keeps you pushing forward and make the remaining 11 months, very much productive and peaceful to yourself.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock