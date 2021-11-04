So, the Whole ‘Ice Queen Who Refuses To Please Her Husband’ Trope Is Still a Thing, Huh?

At my six week postpartum appointment, my doctor wanted to talk about contraception. I knew before I had my baby that I wouldn’t be going back on contraceptives, coming off them made me realise how much they were messing with not only my body, but my mind—but that’s a story for another day.

The thing I noticed at this appointment, and that I had been picking up on at all the appointments while I was pregnant, was that whenever it came to the topic of sex, my doctor would always look at my husband when talking about my body.

My pregnancy with my daughter was my second pregnancy. I had an early miscarriage with my first child. So, when we conceived, I kept my husband at arm’s length until we were out of the ‘danger’ zone because I was concerned about anything that could disrupt the success of this pregnancy.

Then, at 16 weeks, just as I was starting to feel confident that I was going to bring a healthy, living child into the world, I started bleeding. To cut a long story short, the bleeding continued for my entire pregnancy which resulted on me being on pelvic rest from 16 weeks until I gave birth.

Pelvic rest means absoutely no sex. Which my husband was fine with, obviously, because it was for the safety of our unborn child. But the thing that struck me as odd, was that at every check up that confirmed the bleeding was still occurring and there was no known reason, my doctor would address my husband when it came time to remind us that we should not be having sex.

Like he had a right to my body, because I was his wife.

. . .

They bring it up at the six week check because technically that’s when it’s considered safe to start having sex again. I know some women jump right back on the horse, but at six weeks postpartum, nothing could have been further from my mind.

When I casually said that I wasn’t interested in contraceptives, he looked at my husband again when he said “Well, make sure to use condoms then” as though we were going to head home, pop our six week old baby in the next room and get it on.

“Condoms, sure.” I said, Or abstinence….

Fast forward eighteen months and we are still yet to cross that hurdle of reconnecting physically.

Despite feeling guilty on and off, it’s not as simple as just ‘sucking it up and doing my duty’ because I’m dealing with trauma.

I was poked, prodded and penetrated for nine months in the furthest thing from an intimate or pleasurable way.

The last time I had sex, I was drunk and still attempting to come to terms with how to make it a part of my relationship again after months of ‘trying’ that ultimately led to a devastating loss. I wasn’t expecting to get pregnant, it had been so difficult the first time around and the calendar didn’t even line up. I expected it to be the first of many tipsy romps that reignited the passion in my relationship, but that wasn’t the case.

You don’t enter a marriage thinking that you are going to have a dead bedroom for even a few months, let alone a few years, but life has a funny way of messing up the best laid plans.

Every time I have even considered having sex in the last year, it hasn’t been because I’ve wanted to. It’s been because I feel like, as a wife, that’s what I should be doing. Luckily, I’ve never given in to that reasoning, because I know without doubt a forced first time for the wrong reasons would do nothing to benefit the current situation.

At the same time, I’ve always been an overachiever. I like to do things well. And because of my lack of interest in sex, I haven’t felt like a ‘good wife’ for a very long time.

I should point out that my husband has been a saint, he’s never even suggested that I should be doing anything I’m not comfortable with. But I also know that everyone has a breaking point, and I can only hope that I’m able to overcome my demons before his patience runs out.

But one thing I do know, is that nothing about my attitude toward sex has anything to do with a lack of desire to please my husband or do my duty. It has everything to do with the fact that I’m traumatised, I’m healing and I’m the only one who gets to decide when my body is ready to be shared with someone else again.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

—

Photo credit: Pixabay