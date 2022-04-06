So What if Other People Have It Worse?

“I love places that make you realize how tiny you and your problems are.” –Anonymous

I like this quote because it gives us perspective. I don’t read it as invalidating the pain or negative feelings about any misfortune we may suffer.

It should not be a denial of our right to complain, and it certainly can’t mean we are thankless wretches for all the other things we have going for us simply because we complain about something that isn’t.

The fact that “other people have it worse” is no excuse to deny anyone the right to any of their feelings.

However, it is true that for every bad situation you find yourself in, someone probably has it worse.

This is exemplified by a quote attributed to someone I found to be a brilliant, blind, but remarkably insightful woman of vision, Helen Keller, when she said, “I cried because I had no shoes, then I met a man who had no feet.”

It is about perspective.

Unfortunately, we sometimes get trapped into thinking through a mental filter that causes us to focus only on the negative aspects of our lives while ignoring all the agreeable and fulfilling aspects.

The more we filter out the positive, the more it looks like everything is all bad and it’s always happening to us. However, the world is not out to get us. Everyone has their ups and downs. We all have problems.

Facing your problems

“If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude. Don’t complain.” –Maya Angelou

Life is fond of throwing curve balls at us from time to time, but it’s our courage and willingness to step up that sets us apart. Whether the adjustments we make are in our circumstances or ourselves, our willingness to make the change is what matters.

This effort to rise to the occasion is very clearly expressed in this engaging piece I read recently from Bill Abbate while expounding Phyllis Battome on this approach:

“There are at least two ways to deal with difficulties in life. We can attempt to change the difficulty, or we can attempt to change ourselves. We often choose the first when they come across our path.

“The second way, less obvious to many, means we find a way to change ourselves in some way.

Have you tried this method much? Most of us haven’t.

Which is the preferable way to deal with difficulty? Of course, you know the answer to that — It depends!

Bottom line, comparing our situation with the ‘worse’ situations of others is not an excuse just sit there and take it. The difficulties will come and when they do, we must make the necessary adjustment to better our lot.

TAKEAWAYS

That other people have it worse and are coping should give us hope to eventually overcome as well. Other people’s worse pain and suffering don’t invalidate our own feelings about our situation. Complaining doesn’t make us thankless wretches. Someone somewhere will technically always have it worse. There are at least two ways to deal with difficulties in our lives.

