Social Media Celebrates Fatherhood

This story honors the power of social media in helping mothers and fathers grow to become stronger parents.

There Was A Time

If you were born before the technological surge that delivered the Internet to your life with the touch of a keyboard, you remember how it used to be.

Our society used to be driven by the belief that the role of a mother within the household was to be primarily responsible for taking care of all things pertaining to the care of their children. While many fathers assumed an active role in their child’s lives, it was not widely celebrated. Instead, many believed that many household responsibilities were placed on the shoulders of the mother. And it was true even if she had a career outside of the home.

There was a time when all these things were normalized and considered routine activities for mothers.

Mothers did the majority of the grocery shopping and food preparation for their families.

Mothers took their infants and children to medical appointments and allowed their tears to flow as they hugged them tightly as vaccinations were given to their precious little ones.

Mothers put their youngsters to bed for naps and for the night and lay with them to wipe away their tears as well as to hold them close to their hearts until they fell asleep.

Mothers played house, dress up, and other games with their children.

Mothers learned routines and scripts with their children as they prepared them for memorable performances.

Mothers combed their little boys’ and girls’ hair and helped dress them for the day.

Mothers drove their children to their afterschool and weekend activities.

Mothers took the lead in their child’s education by preparing them for school each day, working closely with their child’s teachers and school leaders, and helping their children with homework and other school-related tasks at home.

Mothers assumed the primary responsibility for performing basic household tasks like cleaning and completing the laundry.

Mothers were the most nurturing parent.

Mothers freely showed their emotions like shedding tears.

The assumption used to be that most fathers were virtually invisible as it relates to parental responsibilities. Only a small minority of fathers were believed to be actively engaged with their children at home.

Even though misconceptions continuously prevailed about the understated role of fathers, something encouraging has been happening in recent years.

A Spotlight on Fathers

Social media now sheds new light on the role many fathers actually play within their families.

Loving images of fathers interacting with their infants, children, and teens vividly portray the reality of a vast number of fathers. They ARE actively involved in all functions of their home and within the lives of their children.

These are some of the examples that are pervasive and celebrated on multiple social media platforms.

Fathers take their youngsters to medical appointments, love them as they endure painful vaccinations, and shed tears as they wish they could trade places with their precious ones.

Fathers not only patiently comb their daughter’s hair but create beautiful styles for them.

Fathers take their children of all ages to their afterschool activities.

Fathers learn scripts and routines for their child’s upcoming performances and even perform with them on stage if their little one becomes too frightened to do so.

Fathers play with their children. They even have tea parties, play dress up, and have pretend spa days with their little girls.

Fathers kiss the tears away of their crying children.

Fathers shop for groceries, cook delicious foods, clean the house, wash the dishes, set the table, and complete the laundry.

Fathers nurture their children regardless of their age.

Fathers rock their infants and youngsters to sleep as they lay with their children in bed until they fall asleep.

Fathers read to their children and maintain an active presence throughout their child’s educational experience.

Fathers show their emotions and are not ashamed to cry.

The reality is that a huge number of fathers have been and are extremely visible and active parents in the life of their children as well as within their families.

With the help of many platforms that include but are not limited to Facebook, Tic Toc, Instagram, and YouTube, the authentic narrative of fatherhood continues to improve.

Final Thoughts About Parenthood

Photo by Serhat Beyazkaya on Unsplash

Many of the images and portrayals of parents on the Internet give reason to celebrate. Our society is filled with countless loving, capable, and awesome parents.

However, the opposite is also true. For many parents, improvements need to be made because they lack adequate parenting skills.

A wonderful yet basic starting point for those who need to grow in their roles as mothers and fathers is to observe all the positive examples that are present on social media. Parents who require support should be willing to learn from those who display exemplary parenting skills. It is simply a matter them of becoming more devoted by opening their heart to love their children and family life.

More help is available for mothers and fathers who need assistance. Some of the places for parents to receive support are shown below.

Churches, synagogues, places of worship, and other faith-based organizations;

Your child’s pediatrician;

Family members;

Your child’s teacher, school counselor, principal, or parent leaders; and

Community-based family service providers.

The US Department of Health and Human Services Child Welfare Information Gateway also provides guidance in finding parent training programs, services, and support.

Thank you for reading this story and celebrating positive parenthood.

