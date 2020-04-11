Socially Distant Queens Mean Girls Parody

00:03

– Hello?

00:03

– I know your secret.

00:05

– [Yvie Voiceover] Oh shit,

00:05

does she know about my toilet paper stockpile?

00:08

Bitch, please.

00:08

That I didn’t watch her livestream?

00:10

Girl, bye.

00:11

– Listen whatever you think you know…

00:13

– Plastique told me that you have not

00:15

been practicing social distancing.

00:17

– [Yvie Voiceover] (Laughing)

00:18

I am from you!

00:20

– I mean look, I don’t care, do whatever you want.

00:22

But let me tell you something about corona.

00:24

– [Yvie Voiceover] Here we go.

00:25

– First of all it’s a virus, ew.

00:27

But all it cares about is getting in the way

00:29

of work, and school, and friends, and family.

00:32

– No duh dick weed,

00:33

I’ve been quarantined in my house for weeks,

00:35

just like talking to guys on Grindr.

00:37

– Whatever.

00:38

Look, if you’re desperate for interaction,

00:40

I could invite to this rager I’m throwing

00:42

on Houseparty if you want.

00:43

– Really?

00:44

You’d do that for me?

00:46

– Of course.

00:47

It’s just gonna be a few cool people,

00:49

and you better be one of them, sis.

00:50

But wait, aren’t you so mad at Plastique for telling me?

00:54

– No, not really at all actually.

00:56

– Because if you are, you can tell me.

00:58

It was really a nasty thing for Plastique to suggest.

01:01

– I guess it was kind of nasty of Plastique

01:04

but maybe she’s just jealous ’cause she’s not

01:06

getting the kind of action I’m getting on Grindr.

01:08

– See, Plastique I told you she’s not mad at you.

01:11

– I can’t believe you think I’m not getting any action!

01:13

– Okay, love ya!

01:17

– Plastique thinks you’re mad at her

01:18

because she’s gunning for the Quarantine Queen crown.

01:21

– Oh my god, who even wants that?

01:23

I’m more worried that she’s actually going to get corona,

01:26

and then who’s gonna have to take care of her? Me.

01:28

– So you think Plastique is a basic bitch?

01:30

– Yvie, she’s not healthy.

01:31

I mean that sounds bad but whatever.

01:33

She doesn’t wash her hands,

01:34

she’s always breathing down my neck,

01:36

and she doesn’t have much of a face if she doesn’t touch it.

01:38

Funny thing is it should actually go to Gigi

01:40

but she thinks a case of corona is a beer.

01:42

Whatever, I got to go.

01:43

I’m watching Tiger Queen.

01:44

– You mean Tiger King?

01:46

– Yeah, okay.

01:48

– Well, at least she’s not mad at you.

01:51

– Hold on.

01:52

– You all right?

01:53

(tongue pop)

01:58

– Hello?

01:59

– If somebody said something mean about you,

02:01

you’d want me to tell you, right?

02:03

– Who’s body?

02:04

– Somebody you thought was your friend.

02:06

– What are you,

02:07

hold on, other line.

02:09

– I’m not taking this anymore.

02:10

– Good for you, Plastique.

02:12

– Hello?

02:13

– Let’s go out.

02:14

– I thought out was the only place we couldn’t go?

02:17

– Whatever, those rules aren’t real.

02:19

– They were real that day I wore a mask.

02:23

Hold on I’m on the other line with Plastique.

02:25

– Don’t tell her, she’s quarantined from the group.

02:27

– It’s Asia, she wants to go out with me

02:30

but told me not to tell you.

02:31

– Do not go out with her.

02:32

– Why?

02:34

– You don’t want me to tell you.

02:35

– You can tell me.

02:37

Hold on.

02:38

– Oh my God, she is so irritating.

02:42

– Who is?

02:43

– Who’s this?

02:44

– Plastique.

02:45

You okay?

02:46

You’re not displaying any corona symptoms, are you?

02:49

– No, I’m barely even buzzed.

02:51

Hold on.

02:53

– Oh my God, she is so irritating.

02:56

– I know, just get rid of her.

03:00

– Okay, what is it?

03:01

– Asia says everybody hates you

03:03

because you don’t know corona is virus, not a beer.

03:06

– She said that?

03:08

– You didn’t hear it from me.

03:09

– Little harsh, Plastique.

03:10

– Whatever she gots the right to know.

03:13

– I can’t go out.

03:14

(imitates coughing)

03:15

I’m sick.

03:16

– Boo, corona.

***

—