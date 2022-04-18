Some of You Are Ignorant of Exactly How Amazing You Actually Are

I mean that in the most earnest, complimentary way. I don’t want to seem patronizing.

And I know, sometimes it doesn’t feel like you’re a failure because you can’t do as something else does. It can feel less than, and that’s a feeling that no one should have to experience for too long.

But I want to assure you that you are awesome! You can be awesome in your way.

It is only when you learn to be awesome in your way that we all get to experience awesomeness as a whole.

When we each bring our bit of awesomeness to the world, it is when the world shines brighter and is truly wonderful. And when we shine, so do others. Even if they don’t believe they can create their awesomeness.

Some too many people devalue you for not being something else. Some people don’t think you’re doing things the right way, or some will say that you’re doing something wrong because they see it differently.

But their perspective is not the only one in the world, and their right is not the sole right.

Yes, it’s okay to stand up for yourself respectfully when someone says they are disappointed in the way that you’ve gone about something.

It’s okay to let them know that there are many ways to accomplish something and that their way may not be the best way for you. But it’s also okay to tell them that you appreciate their input and opinion, even when you don’t agree.

It’s so easy for us to get caught up in everything we “should do” or “must do,” when we should be making things happen in our awesome way. We can spend time and energy focused on what we “should do,” when we deprive ourselves of awesome things that most likely have already been done.

The right way to do something is up to each person. It has nothing to do with your best friend or your grandparent’s friend’s first cousin, so don’t compare yourself to others.

It may be a completely different way of accomplishing whatever you’re doing in life, but there is amazing awesomeness in that.

The answers you get for things are not the only answers available. There may be a better, more efficient way of doing something, but if no one tells you there is a different way, you won’t know it.

And since there will always be someone who has done something with excellence, there are many ways to do things well. It doesn’t mean those ways are the same or should be adopted by everyone else. There’s plenty of room for all the different ways of doing things, which makes us a wondrous world.

So go out and be awesome! You are gifted with certain talents, skills, and abilities that only you can offer the world. And please don’t be so quick to think you are a failure because you haven’t accomplished what someone else has.

You’ve already completed the best things! When we give others credit for doing amazing things, they feel great, and we all get awesome too.

So don’t let anyone else put you down or make you feel inferior because they want you to be like them. Accept that there are other ways of doing things and focus on your way. There is awesome awesomeness in your way.

Build your confidence by accepting that some people will always think their way is right, but there are enough people who will appreciate the tremendous difference you make.

Your life is never a failure just because you’re not someone else, and you can never be something else because you’re already awesome.

Your uniqueness sets you apart from the rest, and for that, we all should be thankful. Be proud of who you are and what makes you special, even if it is different from someone else. How wonderful it is that we can be unique and all the same at the same time.

Don’t you love how you are? I do! Keep being you. You are awesome!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

