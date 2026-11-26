Today, we leave.

There are bags by the door, passports being checked for the hundredth time, children to hug, last-minute things to finish, and at least one thing I am certain we will discover we forgot somewhere over the Pacific. By tonight, Craig and I will be somewhere between here and Bali. On the other side of all those airports, flights, time zones, and suitcases is our wedding. We are leaving home after six years together, and we will come back married.

I’ve been thinking this morning about why leaving feels significant beyond the obvious. Certainly, we’re going somewhere beautiful to do something extraordinary, but travel has always done something else to me. Sometimes you need to leave your life for a little while to remember who you are inside it. And sometimes two people need to step outside the life they’ve built together to really see each other again.

I don’t mean running away from problems or believing a beautiful hotel can repair a relationship that is falling apart. Travel isn’t therapy, and a passport doesn’t create intimacy. What getting away can do is interrupt the machinery of everyday life long enough for us to notice how much of ourselves has become organized around responsibility.

Most of us live inside routines so consistent that we barely see them anymore. Wake up, make coffee, get children where they need to go, work, answer messages, make dinner, pay bills, clean something, remember an appointment, pick something up from the store, finish the laundry, fall into bed. None of those things are bad. In fact, much of adulthood is simply learning how to faithfully care for the life you’ve created.

The trouble is that two people who once stayed awake talking until two in the morning can eventually become remarkably efficient coworkers. Conversations slowly fill with logistics. Did you call them? Can you grab this? What time are you leaving? Who has the kids? What’s for dinner? What are we doing this weekend? Somewhere inside all that functioning, we can forget that we were people before we were a household.

Getting away interrupts that rhythm. Suddenly, the person beside you isn’t standing in the kitchen asking whether anyone bought dishwasher soap. He’s sitting next to you on an airplane headed somewhere neither of you knows particularly well. The schedule changes, the environment changes, and your senses begin paying attention again.

Novelty does that to human beings. Somewhere unfamiliar, you notice smells, food, architecture, language, weather, customs, faces, music, and the way people move through their day. You have to look around because you don’t already know what comes next. That curiosity can spill over into the person traveling beside you.

Maybe you watch him navigate an unfamiliar airport and discover he is strangely good at it. Maybe you both order something you cannot pronounce and immediately regret it. You get lost, laugh at yourselves, become tired, see something breathtaking, or discover that one of you handles chaos beautifully while the other becomes temporarily ridiculous. New circumstances give you new information about someone you thought you already knew.

That matters in long-term love because familiarity is both a gift and a danger. Knowing someone deeply creates safety, history, belonging, and the beautiful shorthand that develops after years together. You know their face across a room. You recognize a mood before they name it. You understand the backstory without requiring the entire explanation.

But familiarity has a shadow. We can stop looking.

We begin assuming we already know who our partner is, what they will say, what they like, how they will react. Without meaning to, we can turn a living, changing human being into a collection of conclusions we’ve already made about them. Long-term love requires us to resist the idea that we have ever finished discovering another person.

Travel puts someone you know into circumstances you don’t. Suddenly there are new things to witness. Curiosity gets another chance.

Something similar happens inside us individually. At home, I am a mother, coach, writer, partner, scheduler, problem-solver, laundry-doer, and keeper of approximately seventeen things that somebody will eventually ask me about. Craig carries his own collection of identities and responsibilities. We spend an enormous amount of our adult lives being useful.

Travel loosens some of those roles.

For a while, I get to simply be René. I get to notice what interests me when nobody needs me to accomplish anything. I can wander somewhere because it is beautiful, eat because something smells amazing, sit still without making the sitting productive, or discover that something completely outside my normal life fascinates me.

That isn’t selfish. I think adults need experiences that remind us we are more than the functions we perform for other people.

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Beauty doesn’t have to improve your résumé. Laughter doesn’t have to accomplish anything. Pleasure isn’t frivolous, and wonder isn’t childish. Sometimes standing somewhere unfamiliar reminds you how enormous the world is and how small the particular routine you’ve been calling reality actually is.

When two people have those experiences together, they don’t only discover a new place. They have an opportunity to encounter slightly expanded versions of each other.

That can affect desire too.

Long-term couples sometimes assume that when desire changes, something must be wrong with the relationship. Sometimes there is. Other times, two bodies have simply spent months operating in responsibility mode. Stress, children, screens, exhaustion, work, schedules, hormones, and familiarity can bury erotic energy underneath an impressive pile of ordinary life.

Change the environment and the body sometimes responds before the mind has even figured out why.

You get dressed differently. You walk more. You notice your partner looking at you. Meals take longer. Touch isn’t merely passing someone in the hallway. There is room for an afternoon nap that may or may not remain a nap. Nobody is discussing tomorrow’s schedule while lying in bed.

Apparently desire occasionally appreciates not sleeping beside a pile of unfolded laundry.

Of course, travel isn’t endlessly romantic. Flights get delayed. Bags disappear. Someone gets hungry. Directions are wrong. Jet lag turns perfectly reasonable adults into strange little creatures. The breathtaking excursion may include sweat, mosquitoes, questionable bathrooms, or a disagreement about where the driver was supposed to meet you.

Apparently paradise still contains nervous systems.

Maybe that’s part of the gift too. Adventure doesn’t just reveal our playful sides. It exposes us. We get to practice adapting together, making decisions without perfect information, tolerating discomfort, laughing when plans fall apart, and occasionally admitting that the other person was right about the directions.

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Travel can show us how we partner when neither of us is operating on familiar ground.

None of this requires flying across the world. Bali is wonderful, but distance isn’t really the point. Two nights an hour from home can interrupt a routine. So can a road trip, a cabin, a hotel downtown, or spending a day somewhere neither person has been before. What matters is creating enough space outside the familiar for curiosity to wake back up.

Maybe that’s what getting away gives us: conversations we weren’t planning to have, touch that isn’t incidental, meals we don’t rush through, something new to laugh about, and stories that belong only to the two of us. For a little while, we stop managing life together and start experiencing it together again.

Today, Craig and I are leaving ours.

Not because there is something at home we need to escape. Quite the opposite. We have built a life I want to come back to. Our children are there. Our routines are there. The kitchen, the laundry, the work, the bills, the responsibilities, and all those wonderfully ordinary Tuesdays are waiting for us.

For the next several days, though, we get to wander. We get to experience another culture, eat unfamiliar food, see beautiful things, laugh, rest, make love, get lost, and stand together in Bali to make promises about the very ordinary life waiting for us when we return.

I hope we come home with beautiful photographs. I hope we collect stories we’ll still be telling when we’re old. More than that, I hope we return having noticed something new about the world, ourselves, and each other.

Because sometimes you don’t need a different life.

Sometimes you need to step outside the life you love long enough to see it again.

→Maybe you don’t need to escape your life or your relationship. Maybe you just need to interrupt the routine long enough to remember who you are, who they are, and why you chose to build this life together in the first place.

When was the last time you and your person went somewhere new together?

I’ll see you on the other side of I do.

Rene Schooler

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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Photo credit: Rene’ Schooler-Wiseman(Author)