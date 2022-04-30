Sometimes You Need to Look Out There to Learn About Here

Humans are a very inquisitive bunch, with an unquenchable thirst for understanding. Looking around, at each other, and then in the mirror, and then at each other, we begin to understand, “Wow, this is kind of bad.” We know we are imperfect, and filled with terrible urges, and uncontrollable, boundless, blind ambition. We understand that this is a sad way to exist, constantly bickering, and scheming, building ever more sophisticated weaponry to make sure we are the “last man standing” (my apologies to any women who are in the process of planning something destructive).
No, not really. That would be almost impossible, if you’ve ever worked with two Ukrainian immigrants, two people who have moved from the same country, to the same city, two people who belong to the same religion, two people who have faced so many similar hardships and have so much in common, and used to be such good friends. Two people who have decided they were no longer going to speak to each other, no matter what, and years later will still not use the elevator at the same time, you would know this is a fools errand. You would be better off trying to control the weather, which is not a bad idea.
“Yes, we know we invited you, and yes we understand it is a long way to your home, but, well, we have to work tomorrow, and it is getting late, and all of the wine is gone, and we are just very tired. Maybe we should just call it a night.”
“We will destroy your planet, puny humans, scattering the debris across the endless, cold expanses of space.” We have taken the liberty of translating from Alien so you don’t have to.
Should we let them spend the night on the moon, what if they break it, then what? It is the only one we have, and it would cost a lot to repair, and would be almost impossible to replace. Of course, we have heard that Jupiter has 63 moons, and could probably spare one. Who needs that many moons, anyway? Kind of showy if you ask us. “Oh look at me, I have 63 confirmed moons, and you only have one, and then you let the aliens break it. You are never going to have anything nice with that sort of…” Sorry about that, we just get a little defensive when the other planets in the solar system look down on us, you should hear Saturn going on and on and on about those stupid rings, like anybody wants, or even cares about… Oops.
Anyway, looking into the distant reaches of space is a great idea, who knows what is out there, and what we can learn. And since it is a collaboration between Europe, East Asia, and America maybe we can learn something about working together and make life here a little better, too. Always a good investment.