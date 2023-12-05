Spying on People Is Despicable, so Why Have We Let Social Networks Get Away With It for So Long?

It’s worth spending a few moments to consider how social networks began, and then what they’ve evolved into. Originally, they were simply a way for people to transfer friendships, family ties, colleagues and acquaintances to the internet, and in this way, overcome the physical barriers imposed by geography.

But while some people used them to reestablished contact with those they may not have seen for many years, or simply maintained and deepened relationships, others began to use social networks to make new friends or to follow people who interested them –often celebrities or well-known figures.

Things really began to change, however, when the creators of social networks realized it made more sense to focus on content. The social network model was now well-established and understood: get users’ attention and monetize it through advertising. Encouraging people to keep in touch or to make new friends became the excuse, the means to achieve the central goal.

Moving on from the traditional advertising model we have grown used to on television, radio or in newspapers, we then moved on to the sniper model: if a social network has hundreds of millions of people providing it with explicit information all the time that we freely hand over, such as our age, gender, etc, along with explicit information deduced from from what we do, why not offer advertisers hyper-segmentation, narrowly targeted at people with certain characteristics they have selected?

This is how the model I refer to in the title of this article was born: companies managing social networks realized that by spying on their users, they could obtain a great deal of information about them on an individual basis; not only what they were interested in, but their tendencies, their fears, their affinities, what excited or angered them… everything. They could get to know them better than they knew themselves. A model was born that was unimaginable in real life: being monitored, like Orwell’s Big Brother at all times, from when we wake up, what we wear, where we go, who we talk to and what we talk about, what we think, and even our dreams. Everything.

That model was protected by terms of service that no one actually understand or read, but which said that if you used the social network, it had the right to obtain and sell all the data it extracted from you. In practice, these clauses were of dubious legality because they breached our supposedly fundamental right to privacy, but since nobody elevated them to the rank of law and they remained in a series of documents that nobody read, the social networks began using them.

In reality, there was never any social consensus that all our data could now be sold to the highest bidder. That lack of consensus is reflected in the paranoia that leads many of us to believe our devices are listening to us, or to wonder why on earth we are watching a particular advertisement. Soon, these companies came to have more information about their users than anyone, whether the CIA, the Stasi, or the Chinese government.

Now we’ve seen the consequences of this model, we are beginning to realize that we never really accepted it.In response, the state of Massachusetts is considering a complete ban on the sale, any kind of sale or marketing, of user geolocation data, data that we all know should never have been for sale… but was. At the same time, the European Union is finally considering making it illegal for Meta to super-profile its users by combining data garnered from all its applications.

In the future, when we tell our children and grandchildren that for a couple of decades at the beginning of this century, internet-based companies had carte-blanche to spy on us, listen to all our conversations and sell our data to anyone, they’ll say we were crazy; and they’ll be right.

To turn that advertising model into an exception, a historical anomaly, and return to one where advertisers could only reach us based on the television we were watching, the place we were walking by or the time of day is in our hands, because it makes no sense being listened to and spied on all the time. What would be illegal in the real world must also be illegal in the digital world. Spying on people is a despicable practice. Let’s make it a thing of the past.

This post was previously published on Enrique Dans’ blog.

