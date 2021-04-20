Start Living, Stop Tolerating: How to Design a Life On Your Own Terms

It’s been said that our own personal thoughts and beliefs are rarely created by ourselves. Instead, the way we think and act is greatly influenced by the media, our external environments, and how we believe others perceive us.

These external forces have a massive impact in molding and shaping us into what we believe we need to be, rarely who we want to be.

Starting at a young age, we learn what’s acceptable and how to behave in accordance with social norms. We learn how to fit in and play by the rules. We learn how to conform to the expectations of others.

After so many years, we ultimately end up putting ourselves into an invisible box that bounds us to certain limitations based on all of our past experiences and the beliefs that we’ve developed up to this point. We unknowingly accept and live by these limitations, eventually making compromises when it comes to our true dreams and aspirations.

The result: Rather than taking risks and striving to define our lives according to our own terms, we end up simply tolerating whatever life throws at us.

You Become What You Tolerate

There’s an old saying that suggests “you become what you tolerate.” The statement itself is simple, but fully understanding the idea behind it can be life-changing.

Nobody intentionally chooses to live below their full potential. Nobody wants to have a job that they hate. Nobody wants to lack the confidence, ambition, and discipline that it takes to succeed. Yet many spend their entire lives simply abiding by the hand that they were dealt.

While you ultimately have the power to make your own decisions, life oftentimes has great influence in steering you in a certain direction. It’s too often the case that so many people give up on defining their own path and instead accept whatever life throws at them.

As Isreal Zangwill once explained, “As soon as you tolerate something, it becomes bearable, and before long it will become common.”

It can be challenging to look at your life and know that nearly all of your circumstances are the direct result of each and every one of your choices. When it comes down to it, you only have yourself to blame for being stuck in the same situations and failing to take the necessary steps to outgrow and move past those situations.

“Accepting complete responsibility for your life,” as Brian Tracy pointed out, “means that you refuse to make excuses or blame others for anything in your life that you’re not happy about.”

You are responsible for how your life plays out and you have to live with the consequences of what you tolerate. That’s why it’s essential that you take full ownership for how your current situations are molding and shaping your future.

If you tolerate being treated poorly, you will always be treated poorly. If you tolerate being overworked and underpaid, you will always be overworked and underpaid. If you tolerate a mediocre life filled with misery and unhappiness, then that’s what you will receive.

Your Thoughts Dictate Your Reality

I’ve always been a strong believer that what you manifest in your mind will come to fruition in real life. If you believe that you will be successful in achieving your goals, more than likely it will happen.

Unfortunately, the opposite is also true. If you believe that you’re unable to accomplish more than what your current situation has to offer, then you’ll never achieve anything beyond what you already have.

After all, as Mahatma Gandhi suggested, “A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes.” In other words, the quality of the thoughts that stream through your consciousness day after day play a huge role in shaping your life.

It’s been discovered that the average person has somewhere between 12,000 to 60,000 thoughts per day. However, over 80% of those thoughts are negative and nearly 95% are merely repetitive.

Reciting the same negative thoughts on a regular basis is what causes us to remain in the same exact situations as they relate to our careers, relationships, health, and finances. And if those thoughts consist of even the smallest amount of self-hate or self-pity, they will only reinforce the same limiting and self-destructive beliefs that already hold you back.

Motivational speaker Ed Mylett summed this up quite accurately: “Your obsessions become your possessions.” Put another way, you will receive whatever you focus all of your time and mental energy on.

Fixating on what you don’t have only reinforces what you lack. Dwelling on all the poor and unfortunate circumstances in your life only magnifies them. And obsessing about your worries and your stresses and your problems will only deliver more worries, stresses, and problems.

Designing a Life on Your Terms

If your life isn’t what you want it to be, you have to make the conscious effort to make a change. You have to evaluate the impact that your thoughts and beliefs have on your well-being. You have to shift your perspective and how you view the events in your life. You have to prioritize making your own decisions and choices.

Most importantly, you have to make the effort to stop merely accepting what is handed to you and start developing the mindset and habits that will lead you towards creating your own unique and original life.

One of the greatest motivational speakers of our time, Les Brown, said it best: “Don’t live the life that has been given to you. There’s things that we think are our choices, but they’re choices that we have been programmed by life to do. If you don’t have a program for your mind, your mind will be programmed.”

The key to designing a life on your own terms is to question everything. Is your life the result of your authentic and unaltered choices, or are you living a life that has been conditioned for you by your parents, your peers, and society?

It may take years to reprogram your mind and develop the type of mindset that will lead you towards the life that you envision. But doing so will allow you to make conscious choices without simply tolerating whatever is handed to you.

To surmise: You become what you tolerate. Your obsessions become your possessions. And what you choose to focus on becomes your reality.

The current life that you’ve become accustomed to, the social pressures that have influenced every major life decision you’ve ever made, and even the quality of your thoughts and how you perceive yourself all have a tremendous impact on how your life is unfolding. Only once you become aware of how powerful these influences are can you learn to start living a life on your own terms.

Stop tolerating, start living.

…

—

