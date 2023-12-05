Start Your Career With These 12 High-Paying Jobs With No Experience Required

By Jenna Gleespen

Finding high-paying jobs with no experience can seem overwhelming, especially if you’re new to the workforce or returning after a long hiatus. However, there is a solution – look for jobs that don’t require years of experience to get started. We’ve looked high and low, factoring in salary, education, and work experience to bring you this list of career opportunities if you’re hoping to dive headfirst into a new industry without sacrificing pay!

While some of the jobs included in this list require certifications or a bachelor’s degree, they are all careers that are easy to jump into, even if you do not have much experience in the field.

Let’s discover the many opportunities that await you!

1. Elevator and Escalator Installer and Repairer

Qualifications: A high school diploma is typically required.

Average Annual Salary: $97,860

Elevator and escalator installers and repairers are responsible for assembling, installing, maintaining, and replacing elevators, escalators, chairlifts, moving walkways, and similar equipment. To perform these duties, they read and interpret blueprints to determine the layout of system components and select the equipment needed for installation or repair. They assemble elevator cars and details for similar systems and connect electrical wiring to control panels and motors.

If you’re a mechanically-inclined individual, this job is perfect because you will be testing newly installed equipment to ensure it meets specifications. You’ll also troubleshoot malfunctions in brakes, motors, switches, and control systems. The good news is that employers only typically want to see at least a high school diploma or technical training. You’ll learn the job as an apprentice, and the pay is quite hefty.

2. Insurance Sales Agent

Qualifications: You will likely need a high school diploma and successful completion of state licensing requirements.

Average Annual Salary: $49,480

An insurance agent’s mission is twofold: to connect with individuals in need of insurance coverage and to provide them with the best solutions for their protection. They accomplish this through networking, identifying potential customers, and educating them on the different types of insurance coverage available.

Their goal is to not only evaluate existing insurance policies but also to recommend additional coverage when necessary. You don’t need a sales background to start as long as you have a passion for doing it, and the commissions you earn are significant.

3. Computer Support Specialist

Qualifications: You will need computer knowledge and sometimes an associate degree or certification, such as CompTIA A+.

Average Annual Salary: $57,910

Being a computer support specialist is considered a high-paying job with no experience needed. You will only need an associate degree or certification in information technology, and it will surely get your foot in the door. Their primary tasks are checking networks carefully, fixing issues quickly, and helping everyone with tech problems.

But their job isn’t just about fixing things… they also make systems work better and keep data safe. As technology gets better, it helps organizations choose the right tech upgrades to stay ahead.

4. Developmental Air Traffic Controller

Qualifications: A degree from the Air Traffic Collegiate Training Initiative program and completion of training at the FAA Academy.

Average Annual Salary: $43,727

An air traffic controller’s main job is to ensure the safety and efficiency of air traffic. To achieve this, they inform pilots of runway closures, bad weather, or other critical information that may affect their flights. In addition, they direct a pilot through the entire landing and takeoff process, providing them with all the necessary instructions and guidance.

They also give departing flight control to other traffic control centers and receive control of any arriving flights to ensure that all flights are safely and efficiently managed.

This job made our list as the position often offers comprehensive training programs that will equip you with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in a gratifying and well-compensated career in aviation.

5. Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers

Qualifications: Usually, a high school diploma or equivalent, professional driving classes, and a CDL.

Average Annual Salary: $48,310

Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers (think 18-wheelers and the like) have several responsibilities. First and foremost, they drive long distances while following all applicable traffic laws. If they encounter any incidents on the road, they must report them to a dispatcher.

Also, they must secure their cargo for transport using ropes, blocks, chains, or covers. They must inspect their trailers before and after a trip and record any defects. They are also responsible for maintaining a log of their working hours, following all federal and state regulations. If they encounter any serious mechanical problems, they must report them to the appropriate people. Finally, they are responsible for keeping their trucks and associated equipment clean and in good working order.

6. Plumber

Qualifications: High school diploma, vocational training, apprenticeship, and licensing exam are often needed.

Average Annual Salary: $59,880

A plumber’s responsibilities include installing, repairing, and maintaining pipes, valves, fittings, drainage systems, and fixtures in commercial and residential structures. They must also collaborate with general contractors, electricians, and other construction professionals to ensure the plumbing work is done effectively and efficiently.

As a plumber, you will need to be able to prepare bids, budgets, and cost estimates. That’s why it’s a must to keep accurate records of working time, job descriptions, and materials used to document everything correctly.

7. Claims Adjuster

Qualifications: A high school diploma or equivalent, as well as successful completion of licensing requirements, are often the minimum requirements.

Average Annual Salary: $65,080

A claims adjuster is responsible for investigating insurance claims to determine the use extent of insuring a company’s liability. They may handle property claims involving damage to structures and liability claims involving personal injuries or third-person property damage.

Claims adjusters may either work directly for the insurance company or be freelance adjusters hired by the insurance company to handle specific claims. It is worth noting that being a claims adjuster is a very stable career option as there is always demand for this role, even in a recession.

8. Dental Hygienist

Qualifications: You will likely need an associate degree from an accredited dental hygiene program and successful completion of licensing requirements.

Average Annual Salary: $77,810

Dental hygienists play a crucial role in maintaining oral hygiene. Their responsibilities include removing tartar, stains, and plaque from teeth, applying sealants and fluorides to help protect teeth, taking and developing dental X-rays, assessing patients’ oral health, and reporting their findings to dentists.

They also document patient care and treatment plans and educate patients about oral hygiene techniques, such as brushing and flossing correctly. With an estimated annual salary of $77k, this is one high-paying job with no experience you might want to try.

9. Research Assistant

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree in your field of interest, such as arts, science, or medicine.

Average Annual Salary: $ 46,713

As a research assistant, you will have a variety of tasks and duties that you will need to carry out regularly. Your primary job is to aid the senior researcher in conducting experiments and research in alignment with the protocols set, collecting and recording data, and conducting dataset analyses.

Additionally, you will need to prepare models to display results, review academic literature, and create presentations based on key results. You will also be responsible for fact-checking, editing, and proofreading research documents to ensure accuracy and consistency.

You will need to maintain laboratory equipment and inventory and recruit study participants. These tasks are essential for any research project and require attention to detail and careful planning.

10. Junior Web Developer

Qualifications: A computer science degree is an option. You can also be self-taught. Online courses provide a pathway to acquire the necessary skills for this job, although employers often prefer candidates with some practical experience.

Average Annual Salary: $69,800

The primary responsibility of a web developer is to ensure that a website is visually appealing and user-friendly. Web developers must optimize the website’s performance and capacity. They are crucial in crafting well-designed, efficient code and following best software development practices. It includes creating website layouts and user interfaces using standard HTML/CSS techniques and integrating data from various backend services and databases.

The good thing about this job is that although a degree is a plus, you can still learn this skill by taking online courses, whether paid or not. That’s why this is one high-paying job with no experience that made our list.

11. Laboratory Technician

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree in medical technology or a related life sciences field, such as biology or chemistry.

Average Annual Salary: $46,358

Lab technicians perform various duties, including receiving, processing, and analyzing blood, tissue, air, water, soil, and chemicals, depending on their industry. They also conduct tests on new products or experimental processes, design and conduct lab tests, handle and store materials, and maintain various types of equipment. Additionally, they perform administrative tasks such as keeping notebooks, documenting procedures, and preparing orders and invoices.

These individuals often work as part of a team of scientists to support the lab supervisor or research lead. That’s why even without experience, someone will guide you, making it an excellent option for a high-paid job with no experience required.

12. Junior Graphic Designer

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree in graphic design or a related fine arts field. Opting for self-taught and self-paced courses and having some practical experience is also an option.

Average Annual Salary: $47,850

The good thing about being a junior graphic designer is that you can earn this skill through the help of online courses. Despite the ease, this is considered one of the high-paid jobs with no experience required.

As a graphic designer, your central role is to support senior graphic designers in their work. It involves participating in brainstorming sessions and planning and implementing design concepts.

Additionally, you might be responsible for creating a list of project requirements, generating rough drafts of designs, and assisting with administrative tasks such as billing, emailing, or scheduling. You may also have the opportunity to pitch new ideas, try out new design techniques, and work on your projects under the guidance of your manager.

Final Thoughts

As the world of work continues to evolve, there are more exciting opportunities than ever for those just starting their careers. These 12 high-paid jobs with no experience required offer a chance to learn and develop new skills and provide a good income, making them an attractive option for beginners.

Whether it’s web development, sales, or IT, these opportunities offer a pathway to success for anyone willing to take the first step. So, if you’re ready to launch your career, consider these positions that offer significant rewards without the need for extensive experience.

