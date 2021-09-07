Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / State of Things: Afghanistan, Books, and Food

State of Things: Afghanistan, Books, and Food

Dr. Viber hosts Aisha Staggers and Jill Jones for this "Ask Me Anything" edition of State of Things.

by Leave a Comment

On the August 21, 2021 edition of State Of Things With Aisha & Jill, Aisha and Jill had the audience ask them anything!

This is what Aisha & Jill talked about:

0:00 Afghanistan
30:46 Who is an artist that you haven’t seen live that you wish you could (dead or alive)?
34:27 Any plans that they have write books?
39:45 What are their top three favourite books?
46:57 Question for Dr. Vibe … How long has it been since this program started? And what was the motivation?
49:20 Where can we find Jill and Aisha’s published works?
57:10 What are they currently listening to currently (music)?
1:03:52 Any panelists bi-lingual or more?
1:08:05 Are they going to be running for anything in politics?
1:11:35 Have they met in person?
1:12:29 Favorite foods?
1:19:17 How do they relax and wind down on a stressful, pandemic news-filled day?
1:21:41 Question for Aisha … Is prepped for the impending hurricane?
1:22:40 What is their biggest strength?
1:26:27 If they weren’t in their current professions, what other field would be of interest them?

Watch the video of the full conversation:

Listen to the audio-only version:

 

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Support us on Patreon to help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe has been the host and producer of his own online show The Dr. Vibe Show™ for the last decade. He has done over 2000 interviews with people from all over the world. He has gotten into the minds of powerhouses such as: Mario Armstrong – TV Host and Motivator for the Modern World, ESPN Radio’s Freddie ColemanThe Honourable Ahmed Hussen – Canadian Minister of Families, Children and Social DevelopmentMarie-Claude Landry – Chief Commissioner – Canadian Human Rights Commissioner and Kenneth Braswell – is the Executive Director of Fathers Incorporated. His main mission is to peel back the layers of the mainstream media’s construct around Black males, to reveal the positivity that is often clouded. He’s been featured on platforms such as CTV News Channel because of his candid and informed opinions.

Please feel free to email us at [email protected]

Please feel free to “Like” the “The Dr. Vibe Show” Facebook Fan Page here

2020 Podcast News Award Winner – Canadian Ethnic Media Association
2018 Innovation Award Winner – Canadian Ethnic Media Association
The Dr. Vibe Show™ At “The Good Men Project”
One of the first Brand Ambassador’s – Cuisine Noir Magazine
Dr. Vibe – Producer And Co-host of Black Men Talking On WJMS Radio
Dr. Vibe on HuffPost Live – August 2, 2013
2013 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best Podcast)
2012 Black Weblog Awards Winner (Best International Blog)
2012 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best Podcast)
2011 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best International Blog and Best Podcast Series)
Black Blog Of The Day – Black Bloggers Network – June 23, 2011
Twitter
Twitter hashtag: #DrVibe
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – iTunes
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Spotify
Dr. Vibe Media – You Tube
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Stitcher Radio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – TuneIn Radio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Google Play Music
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – iHeartRadio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ at Anchor
Linkedin – The Dr. Vibe Show™
Instagram
The Dr. Vibe Show Facebook Fan Page

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x