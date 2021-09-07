State of Things: Afghanistan, Books, and Food

On the August 21, 2021 edition of State Of Things With Aisha & Jill, Aisha and Jill had the audience ask them anything!

This is what Aisha & Jill talked about:

0:00 Afghanistan

30:46 Who is an artist that you haven’t seen live that you wish you could (dead or alive)?

34:27 Any plans that they have write books?

39:45 What are their top three favourite books?

46:57 Question for Dr. Vibe … How long has it been since this program started? And what was the motivation?

49:20 Where can we find Jill and Aisha’s published works?

57:10 What are they currently listening to currently (music)?

1:03:52 Any panelists bi-lingual or more?

1:08:05 Are they going to be running for anything in politics?

1:11:35 Have they met in person?

1:12:29 Favorite foods?

1:19:17 How do they relax and wind down on a stressful, pandemic news-filled day?

1:21:41 Question for Aisha … Is prepped for the impending hurricane?

1:22:40 What is their biggest strength?

1:26:27 If they weren’t in their current professions, what other field would be of interest them?

Watch the video of the full conversation:

Listen to the audio-only version:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 800px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 800px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 800px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 800px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>﻿</span>

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Support us on Patreon to help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***