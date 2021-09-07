State of Things: Afghanistan, Books, and Food

On the August 21, 2021 edition of State Of Things With Aisha & Jill, Aisha and Jill had the audience ask them anything!
This is what Aisha & Jill talked about:
0:00 Afghanistan
30:46 Who is an artist that you haven’t seen live that you wish you could (dead or alive)?
34:27 Any plans that they have write books?
39:45 What are their top three favourite books?
46:57 Question for Dr. Vibe … How long has it been since this program started? And what was the motivation?
49:20 Where can we find Jill and Aisha’s published works?
57:10 What are they currently listening to currently (music)?
1:03:52 Any panelists bi-lingual or more?
1:08:05 Are they going to be running for anything in politics?
1:11:35 Have they met in person?
1:12:29 Favorite foods?
1:19:17 How do they relax and wind down on a stressful, pandemic news-filled day?
1:21:41 Question for Aisha … Is prepped for the impending hurricane?
1:22:40 What is their biggest strength?
1:26:27 If they weren’t in their current professions, what other field would be of interest them?
Watch the video of the full conversation:
Listen to the audio-only version:
.