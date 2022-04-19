State Sen. Sarah McBride Defends Trans Youth, Grills Lawmaker Trying To Pass Anti-Trans Sports Bill [Video]

Senator Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender state senator in American history, delivered moving remarks against DE SB227, an anti-trans sports ban when it came in front of the committee which her chairs. DE SB227, which constitutes nothing less than a vicious and unnecessary attack by her colleagues on the rights of Delaware’s transgender youth and their ability to participate in sports consistent with their gender identity, would undermine years of progress that have been made towards LGBTQ+ equality in Delaware and deny transgender youth the social, physical and emotional benefits of sports.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

recognize that we have differences of

0:02

opinion between members in the general

0:04

assembly across the aisle that we’re not

0:07

going to agree on everything and that we

0:09

can have reasoned

0:11

civil conversations when we disagree

0:13

and i think over the course of my time

0:15

in the general assembly i have

0:16

demonstrated my willingness to work

0:17

across the aisle to work collaboratively

0:19

respectfully to compromise

0:21

um and i

0:22

didn’t run for this office to talk about

0:25

transgender identities i ran because i

0:28

want to pass policies that empower and

0:30

uplift policies to expand access to

0:32

health care and to address the mental

0:33

health crisis facing our students

0:37

but when legislation comes before me

0:40

that goes after young people that goes a

0:43

step too far

0:45

and

0:46

senator richardson i’m

0:48

glad to hear

0:50

that

0:51

you believe in this country that

0:52

everyone has the

0:54

right to be who they want to be

0:56

and i hope next year you will

0:59

uh join us in in supporting rather than

1:01

opposing our lgbtq pride month

1:03

resolution uh recognizing our community

1:06

and so i’m glad to hear you say that

1:09

um but i do have a couple of questions

1:11

you know i am absolutely committed as

1:13

are my colleagues to

1:15

supporting women’s sports and when i

1:18

initially saw this legislation come in

1:20

my inbox i hope that there were

1:22

opportunities for all of us to work

1:23

together to address the real issues

1:25

facing women in sports

1:27

and so i’m curious senator does

1:30

your legislation increase funding for

1:32

women and girls sports in our k-12

1:35

schools i know that that’s one of the

1:36

most critical issues facing women’s

1:38

sports today in delaware and across the

1:40

country

1:43

thank you madam chair it does not

1:47

okay

1:48

increase the funding

1:50

it

1:51

talks about the issue of fairness and

1:54

women’s sports exactly

1:56

and and it

1:58

i’m correct also that it doesn’t require

2:00

title ix data collection or doesn’t

2:02

formalize any positions to infor

2:04

enforcement of title ix in delaware

2:06

correct well there is an enforcement for

2:09

tight online i mean but it doesn’t it

2:11

doesn’t create any positions to enforce

2:13

title ix correct uh it doesn’t but

2:17

under title nine schools are legally

2:19

required to respond in remedy hospital

2:22

educational environments and failure to

2:24

do so as a violation that means the

2:26

school could risk solutions of losing

2:28

its federal funds right right right so

2:30

there’s there’s not an increase in the

2:32

uh institutional support for the

2:34

enforcement 109 so my understanding is

2:37

that this legislation is

2:39

um uh

2:41

the motive the state of stated motive

2:43

behind this legislation is to address a

2:44

perceived competitive advantage within

2:46

women and girls sports you know one of

2:48

the most significant competitive

2:50

disparities that exists is based on

2:52

family wealth and those who can afford

2:54

private coaching and those who can’t and

2:57

so i’m curious this legislation does not

3:00

forbid private coaching correct

3:03

this legislation is aimed at fairness in

3:06

women in sports it’s to protect women’s

3:08

sports and to protect women against

3:11

injuries and protect them from losing

3:13

opportunities for scholarships okay so

3:17

to to to to that comment and to some of

3:19

the comments that were made before my

3:21

understanding is that y’all are

3:22

particularly concerned with a perceived

3:24

biological or physiological advantage

3:26

some students may have

3:28

so i’m correct that this legislation

3:30

does not forbid competition between

3:32

taller and shorter girls in basketball

3:34

correct

3:38

yeah it’s base it’s it’s based on your

3:40

biological sex at birth right

3:44

and it doesn’t forbid competition

3:45

between girls of different muscle mass

3:47

is that correct but it does it would uh

3:50

you know the same way that it does

3:53

uh

3:56

address biological

3:58

differences

3:59

it you know our laws

4:01

currently right now we don’t allow 25

4:03

year olds to compete against 10 year

4:05

olds

4:06

you know so there are differences in

4:08

ages and differences in

4:10

height and

4:11

weight and so forth but yeah girl sure

4:15

i’m talking about i’m i’m talking about

4:18

15 year old

4:19

kids

4:20

this legislation doesn’t forbid

4:22

competition for instance between girls

4:24

with different cardiovascular capacities

4:26

correct absolutely not no

4:30

okay so the only difference between

4:33

students of the same gender identity

4:35

that this legislation singles out for

4:37

exclusion

4:38

is based on a student’s sex marker on

4:41

their original birth certificate which

4:43

specifically singles out those who are

4:45

transgender

4:47

no it’s

4:49

it singles out biological males and

4:52

separates them out of the equation as

4:55

far as who’s allowed to participate in

4:58

female sports right

5:00

cisgender students

5:02

cisgender students can participate on

5:04

the teams of their gender identity

5:06

because their gender marker matches

5:08

their sex their gender identity matches

5:10

their sex assigned at birth transgender

5:12

students can’t participate on school

5:13

sports consistent with their gender

5:15

identity because

5:16

their

5:16

[Music]

5:18

marker on their birth certificate does

5:20

not match their gender identity right

5:22

and the courts have consistently held

5:25

that when you make this type of

5:26

determination and cisgender students can

5:29

participate consistent with their gender

5:31

identity

5:32

and transgender students cannot

5:33

participate with their gender identity

5:35

even if the legislation doesn’t say the

5:36

word transgender that that is

5:38

discrimination based on transgender

5:40

status and under the bostock u.s supreme

5:42

court decision therefore discrimination

5:44

based on sex

5:46

so am i correct am i correct that the

5:50

students who won’t be able to

5:51

participate on the team of their gender

5:53

identity are transgender students

5:56

can i bring uh tom newberger in to

5:58

answer the question about the league the

6:01

the term you use the positive uh

6:03

decision

6:04

that’s that that’s not the question that

6:07

i’m asking i was correcting the record

6:08

and what you just said but my question

6:10

is

6:11

that this legislation would result

6:14

in

6:15

students the only students who cannot

6:17

participate on the team of their gender

6:19

identity being transgender students

6:23

it would be any biological

6:25

in some cases like i mentioned in

6:27

massachusetts there’s there’s biological

6:30

males that are competing on women’s

6:32

sports so what this would do is this

6:35

would allow the delaware you know

6:37

interscholastic associate athletic

6:39

association

6:41

to have some guidelines as far as uh

6:44

what uh what what would be allowed so

6:47

the red clay school district recently

6:49

made made a decision other school

6:51

districts are going to make other

6:52

decisions i think the general assembly

6:54

has an obligation

6:56

to uh to to set the standard so so so

7:00

senator you just mentioned a couple of

7:02

quote biological males in other states

7:03

to be clear you’re talking about

7:04

transgender girls

7:06

unless

7:08

there is an example of a student

7:11

lying about their gender in order to

7:12

play for another team and other than the

7:14

fictional movie with amanda bynes she’s

7:16

the man i’m not aware aware of any

7:18

examples of a student lying about their

7:21

gender to participate in another sport

7:23

so we’re talking about transgender

7:25

students so let me get this straight let

7:26

me just get this straight you can have

7:28

two students one who is a transgender

7:31

girl

7:32

and the other who is a non-transgender

7:34

girl the term a cisgender both can have

7:37

identical athletic capacity

7:39

and the only reason why the trans girl

7:41

can’t play on the girls team with her

7:43

classmates is because she’s transgender

7:46

the

7:47

reason that

7:49

the law is being brought forward senate

7:51

bill 227 is being brought forth is for

7:54

fairness in women’s sports and i gave

7:56

example after example

7:59

of why the male

8:01

uh

8:02

biological males have an advantage over

8:04

biological women

8:06

so you you believe that i have a

8:08

biological advantage over elena deladon

8:11

in basketball

8:13

i believe that there are ex many

8:15

examples and i could have read several

8:18

other examples especially you know the

8:21

leah thomas example where he

8:23

dominated in a female sports

8:27

uh swimming

8:28

where in when he was at competing

8:31

against the men he was only

8:34

467th in the state of uh

8:37

you know in the ncaa

8:40

yeah so so first off let me just let me

8:42

just

8:43

let me just let me just make a quick

8:45

point on this that you properly gender

8:48

me senator i would appreciate as the

8:50

chair of this committee if you properly

8:51

gender leah thomas and use her pronouns

8:54

she and her um

8:56

so i want to move on to a next series of

8:59

questions so you mentioned in your

9:00

opening statement that this legislation

9:03

would allow for um

9:05

an individual to file suit against a

9:09

school

9:10

or a district uh if they allow a

9:12

transgender student to participate on a

9:14

team consistent with their gender

9:15

identity that’s correct uh what actually

9:18

the bill does is if they are deprived of

9:21

opportunity

9:22

so it states indirect harm so

9:24

theoretically if a another school loses

9:28

a competition loses a game to a school

9:30

that allows a trans student to

9:32

participate on their team that that

9:34

could be a direct or even indirect harm

9:36

under this legislation and that school

9:39

if they

9:41

perceived

9:43

just on an assumption because they’re

9:45

policing people’s gender and they might

9:46

look at a another girl on the other team

9:48

and say well she looks like a man

9:50

um they could then sue that school that

9:54

they’re playing

9:55

and put that child’s gender on trial

10:00

is that correct

10:02

you know

10:03

in my district del mar

10:05

hockey team has won i think

10:08

uh championship after championship after

10:10

championship in the state of delaware

10:13

i would hate to see them but at a

10:15

disadvantage because their male players

10:18

on the other team so so again if they

10:22

thought perhaps that another that a

10:24

student on another team was transgender

10:25

they might not know

10:27

they could go and then they could sue

10:29

that school and put that child’s gender

10:31

on trial

10:33

i didn’t know about that i think what it

10:35

would

10:36

actually would uh

10:39

the concern would really be that

10:42

a student

10:43

likes say a student on the del mar team

10:47

i was deprived of pl being able to play

10:49

on the team

10:51

uh the championship team that which

10:53

they’ve had year after year after year

10:55

uh then they would have a grievance but

10:58

as far as one team playing against the

11:00

other team i think that would be up to

11:02

the the schools to decide in the dia to

11:06

intervene and say what’s fair and what’s

11:08

not fair the whole well

11:10

you create you create you create a cause

11:13

of action based on indirect harm but i’d

11:15

like to actually move on

11:17

are you aware that already two federal

11:21

district judges one nominated by former

11:23

president trump have prevented similar

11:26

laws into other states from being

11:27

implemented because they likely violate

11:30

title ix the very law you claim you’re

11:31

trying to protect and the equal

11:32

protection clause of the us constitution

11:34

there’s all kinds of court cases out

11:37

there you can sue anybody for any reason

11:40

are you gonna let me

11:43

but you’re not answering the question

11:44

i’m asking if you’re aware that there

11:45

are two decisions by federal district

11:48

judges preventing these same laws from

11:51

being implemented in other states

11:52

because they likely violate title ix and

11:54

the equal protection clause of the us

11:55

constitution

11:56

a lot of material on on this particular

11:59

issue yes there are court cases out

12:01

there and i know that on the first date

12:04

first full day that president biden was

12:05

in office that he signed

12:08

an executive order

12:10

to allow transgender students to

12:12

participate

12:14

in sports now i have a problem with

12:16

executive awarders i think the exec the

12:19

executive

12:20

the president of the united states is

12:22

supposed to enforce the laws that are

12:23

already in votes and not create laws

12:25

through executive order okay so so those

12:28

those decisions don’t rest on president

12:31

biden’s executive order and thank god

12:33

that he

12:34

is our president and is looking out for

12:35

these vulnerable youth

12:37

they actually rely on

12:39

both other federal district court and

12:40

u.s supreme court precedent but moving

12:43

on you know when you introduce a bill

12:45

that’s about a particular community and

12:47

impacts a particular community i think

12:49

it’s important that we demonstrate that

12:51

the sponsor is

12:52

fully aware and understands the

12:54

community that’s impacted so i’m curious

12:56

senator if you could share your

12:58

understanding of what it means to be

12:59

transgender with me

13:02

i don’t see what that really has to do

13:04

with

13:05

i just i want to make sure that you

13:07

understand the community that’s being

13:08

impacted here

13:12

i really don’t understand the reason for

13:13

that question all right well so i’ll ask

13:15

another question do you agree with the

13:17

american medical association when they

13:19

say trans and non-binary gender

13:21

identities are normal variations of

13:23

human identity and expression

13:25

i’ve never given that much salt okay

13:29

do you believe the public policy of

13:31

delaware should be to embrace and affirm

13:33

transgender people’s gender identities

13:37

i believe that

13:38

i i believe in the liver that live

13:40

policy

13:42

i believe it can be anything that you

13:44

want to be as long as it doesn’t

13:45

interfere with someone else’s rights and

13:47

i think in this case it’s interfering

13:49

with the rights of of

13:51

young athletes female athletes to

13:54

um

13:55

hate to use the term but playing a level

13:58

level playing field

14:00

so

14:01

you know in talking about the harm

14:03

my final questions and then i want to

14:05

make a few comments

14:07

um according to the centers for disease

14:10

control 27 of transgender students feel

14:12

unsafe at school and 35 percent of

14:15

transgender students have attempted

14:16

suicide

14:17

according to the 2018 school climate

14:19

survey lgbtq students who faced

14:22

discrimination and discriminatory

14:23

policies at school including in school

14:25

programs

14:26

were three times as likely to miss

14:28

school in the past month had lower gpas

14:31

had lower self-esteem and higher levels

14:33

of depression

14:34

the american medical association has

14:36

stated that barring transgender girls

14:37

from participating in school sponsored

14:39

sports consistent with their gender

14:41

identity can have the effect of

14:42

increasing negative mental health

14:44

outcomes substance use and suicide for

14:46

trans kids

14:48

and so senator i’m curious after hearing

14:50

the negative academic and health

14:51

outcomes that this legislation can have

14:53

on trans kids

14:55

young people who are like me just a

14:57

couple of years ago

14:59

do you still wish to proceed with this

15:01

legislation i still wish to proceed with

15:03

the legislation because i think the

15:05

rights as one individual cannot

15:07

interfere with the rights of another

15:09

individual all right well

15:11

thank you senator

15:12

i just want to make a couple of comments

15:14

before i i

15:16

defer to my colleagues on this committee

15:19

you know ultimately

15:21

i believe that this is a cruel salute

15:23

solution in search of a problem

15:26

you expressed a couple of examples

15:28

before none of which were in the state

15:30

of delaware

15:31

and in just the last two days alone two

15:34

republican governors have vetoed similar

15:37

legislation in their states

15:38

demonstrating just how unnecessary and

15:41

hurtful this law is

15:43

on monday indiana’s republican governor

15:45

vetoed similar anti-trans legislations

15:48

stating

15:49

let me just make sure i get the quote

15:50

right the presumption of the policy laid

15:52

out in this law is that there is an

15:54

existing problem in k-12 sports that

15:56

requires further state government

15:58

intervention

15:59

after thorough review i find no evidence

16:02

to support the claim

16:04

the preoccupation

16:06

with trans kids bodies reduces trans

16:08

people to abstract concepts

16:11

it makes it easy to forget that we’re

16:12

talking about real people

16:15

real young people

16:17

being a trans kid in a world that so

16:20

often rejects who you are

16:23

is already hard enough

16:25

and i don’t understand why we would pass

16:27

a law that makes their lives even harder

16:30

look i know it can be difficult to

16:32

understand what it feels like to be

16:34

someone like me

16:36

but

16:37

imagine fearing your entire childhood

16:40

that if people only knew who you are

16:44

you could lose your family

16:46

your friends

16:47

your safety and your community

16:50

imagine finally having the courage to

16:52

address that unwavering homesickness in

16:55

your soul only then face bullying and

16:58

harassment and mockery

17:00

and then imagine that a senator has

17:02

introduced a bill that says you can’t

17:04

even play with your friends

17:07

trans kids just want to be kids

17:12

and trans kids just want to be kids and

17:14

yes that means playing sports with their

17:17

peers

17:18

this bill in no way

17:21

improves sports

17:23

but it does send a message that trans

17:25

people are not who we are

17:28

it singles out an already vulnerable

17:30

group of kids kids who already face

17:32

bullying and harassment and violence

17:35

and it puts a target on their backs

17:38

it sanctions discriminatory treatment

17:40

toward kids for no other reason than

17:42

they are trans

17:44

when you categorically exclude trans

17:46

students from extracurricular programs

17:48

consistent with their gender identities

17:50

you are categorically excluding an

17:51

entire group of kids from educational

17:53

programs that teach teamwork and

17:55

persistence and mutual support

17:58

and for those who who state their

18:00

support for trans people in other

18:02

contexts

18:04

this law communicates that our

18:05

acceptance

18:07

our place in society is conditional

18:10

it says

18:11

we’ll tolerate you as your gender so

18:14

long as you know your place so long as

18:16

you don’t pursue your dreams and your

18:17

passions so long as you don’t succeed in

18:19

other areas of life so long as you don’t

18:22

even try

18:23

and i want to be clear this legislation

18:26

is part of a national strategy

18:29

that is seeking to ban trans kids from

18:31

affirming health care ban certain books

18:33

forbid discussions and to rip trans kids

18:35

away from supportive parents

18:38

policies that try to delay and delay and

18:40

delay trans kids from coming out and

18:44

living authentically

18:45

and then with legislation like this if

18:47

trans kids finally dare to come out

18:50

the law says sorry too late

18:52

you’re too masculine you’re too this

18:54

you’re too that you’re not enough of a

18:56

girl and you can’t play with your

18:57

friends

18:58

all the while ignoring the existence of

19:01

trans boys non-binary kids intersex

19:03

youth because the reality of their lives

19:06

becomes inconvenient to the premise of

19:07

this legislation

19:10

this strategy harms real kids

19:13

the collection

19:15

of these bills nationally including this

19:17

legislation today seeks to strip away

19:20

any layer of support that a trans kid

19:23

may have

19:24

parents doctors therapists teachers in

19:27

this case coaches

19:29

and teammates

19:30

leaving trans kids isolated

19:34

and the outcome of that strategy

19:37

it’s to make life so difficult for trans

19:39

kids

19:40

to make them feel so alone

19:43

that some never grow up to be adults

19:47

just yesterday when the utah republican

19:49

governor vetoed a similar bill in his

19:51

state

19:52

he stated in his veto message

19:55

rarely has so much fear and anger been

19:57

directed at so few

19:59

i don’t understand what they referring

20:02

to trans youth are going through or why

20:04

they feel the way they do but i want

20:06

them to live

20:08

and all the research shows that even a

20:10

little acceptance and connection can

20:12

reduce suicidality significantly

20:15

i too

20:16

want trans kids to live

20:19

and so

20:20

i want to say

20:22

as a senator

20:24

as the chair of this committee and as a

20:26

trans person to the trans young people

20:27

and their families who are watching

20:29

today

20:30

who are listening to this conversation

20:32

who will listen to public comment

20:36

your government sees you

20:38

and for the first time ever really

20:41

understands you

20:43

you are loved and you are worthy

20:46

you are part of the vibrant diversity

20:48

that makes this state great

20:51

this general assembly will not let

20:53

anyone roll back the clock on our

20:54

progress progress that we take pride in

20:58

trans people in delaware

21:00

are here to stay

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock