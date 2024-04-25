Stay Single Until Love Feels Like This — Or Don’t Bother at All!

We’re all human and we have all closed eyes to a lot of things we really shouldn’t have.

When it comes to dating and relationships, we tend to focus on the green flags because they provide us with temporary happiness and endorphin rushes.

But forget to sit and assess the red flags and how they could be detrimental to us if we continue to stick it out.

A lot of people who have been in difficult relationships will tell you that they saw this coming because of x, y, and z.

Where did these people go wrong?

They chose to look away at the red flags and now it’s come to bite them in the backside.

But where???

Constantly Reminding Someone How to Treat You

Listen, we’re all work in progress and we’re not going to get it right the first time. We are two people coming together, from different backgrounds, upbringings, morals — the whole shebang.

For a relationship to grow, the other person will learn about how they can be better for you or how you want to be treated.

But if you find yourself constantly reminding them of these things time after time, it may also be the time to understand and accept that this person does not want to.

If somebody truly loves and cares for you, they will do what they have to if they believe it is detrimental and they could lose you.

Not Feeling Heard or Loved

If you are in the dating phase and you feel like you are not feeling heard or loved, a high chance is that the other person doesn’t want you to hear you or love you.

Again, it goes to my point that if people want to — they will do it!

Ladies and Gents, let’s stop fooling ourselves by thinking that people will change with time.

Some do and some need time, but if you are feeling unheard or unloved for longer than anticipated or to the point that it is affecting you — I think it’s time to remove yourself from the situation.

Dealing with Someone Who Cannot Deal with Disagreements

I would honestly love to see a relationship that doesn’t go through disagreements. The truth is that they all do, some bigger than others — but it is normal.

However, there are some people out there who do not know how to deal with disagreements and this can be a big problem when entering a relationship.

They may believe that disagreements mean the end of a relationship. They may get angry quickly because they struggle to deal with their emotions.

If somebody does not know how to deal with disagreements — they are not ready for a relationship.

A Person Who Doesn’t Want Better For You

If you are in the dating phase and you’re loving the great times you’re having, the laughs, the jokes, the great sex. But that’s all it is.

The laughs and great sex aren’t going to make the pillars of a relationship.

If there is no conversation about personal progression, if it’s within your career or what you want from life — you should have a bit of concern.

Starting a relationship is a journey. A personal journey and also a journey together. You want to help each other grow and be better by the day.

Your biggest supporter when it comes to your goals and also the person you can lean on in hard times.

You Are Friends Aswell as Partners

You want to be in a relationship with someone where being friends with them is so great that it builds the foundation of your relationship.

You want to be able to have open conversations, just like you would with your friends. You want to experience adventures and create memories that you would with your friends — but it’s with your person.

And when times get tough, you will be able to remind yourself that this is your friend, your best friend. This will change how you deal with hard times because you’re not prepared to lose such a great friend.

Dating can be tough but look out for the red flags and you can save yourself!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Ben Wiens on Unsplash