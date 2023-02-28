Steven Willis – Instead of a Suicide Note, I Wrote This [Video]

By Button Poetry

Steven Willis, performing for #theoneactseries.

– It’s not true what they say

when they romanticize suicide.

And they tell you that those of us who are brave enough

to take our own lives will leave you notes.

Our bodies be the note.

A message in sick calligraphy written in the lines

of our wrists and throats all saying the same thing.

I was brave enough to do it this time

For those of us who are brave enough to take our own lives

or at least have come close knows the courage to just

fucking end it comes as an impulse.

An impulse to be pulse-less.

An adrenaline rush of all the audacity it takes

to play the fates in your own Greek tragedy.

I mean sure, the how is premeditated.

Oh, that’s been mulled over for months in daydreams

and night terrors teetering on the line of the fantasy.

Some sadistic obsession of all the ways

that it could happen.

And I know, I know you all think the thing that keeps us

from offing ourselves are your just hang in there cat memes

and you can do it but really it’s the fear.

Waking up.

Of getting the dosage wrong.

Nobody ever survives a suicide,

you just gain a suicide attempt.

With tallies that I keep on the slits of my wrist

and look, I don’t want to live with that okay.

Shit, I don’t want to live!

You know I think the myth of the suicide note was something

made by the living.

Yeah, something to absolve themselves at the guilt

of not being there or not doing more.

Like here it is, why I did it written in a letter

in a tight little bow

almost as tight as the rope around my neck.

It’s okay, it’s okay, it’s okay, it’s bullshit.

Since when have you known the suicidal to have such egos?

It’s rich men who leave wills.

It’s terrorists who leave manifestos.

It’s activists who live and eat those.

All of which you the living we’ll argue over.

But us the brave, we the suicidal,

we leave you nothing but this body.

We know it’s not about what you leave behind,

but what you leave with.

That’s why we leave with the shakes.

That’s why we leave blue in the face.

That’s why we leave challenging the ceiling fan

with one last chance to swing.

We leave with one last jump to conclusions.

We leave over oxygenated.

We leave over-medicated.

We leave, we leave, we leave with a bang.

We leave with one last chance to say

I was brave enough to do it this time.

