Home / Featured Content / Steven Willis – “Ode to the Boys Who Die to Make Hip Hop Happen” [Video]

Steven Willis – “Ode to the Boys Who Die to Make Hip Hop Happen” [Video]

Shame I had to die, just to get my life on track.

By Button Poetry

Steven Willis, performing at Rustbelt 2019 in St. Louis, MO.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:13
Ode to the boys who die to make hip hop happen.
00:23
Before this poem’s end,
00:25
this wound will drain and expand
00:28
and my ceased heartbeat will bleed
00:32
into an instrumental.
00:35
Shame I had to die, just to get my life on track.
00:42
I was dippin’, caught slippin’.
00:46
Now my life’s on wax,
00:47
but don’t feel sorry for me.
00:50
The ‘ops caught me hangin’ off the 9
00:52
and, click click bang bang,
00:54
I was Chief Keef ad libbed into the afterlife
00:57
but ain’t that your favorite part of the song?
01:02
When Bobby catches the body,
01:06
if you listen closely,
01:09
you can hear my body drop before the beat does.
01:14
And no, we never intended to be the muses
01:17
to the world’s most popular music,
01:19
just got a feel for that shit, us babyface savages,
01:23
this already born notorious sin,
01:26
ready to die and cute enough for album covers
01:30
the stork brings us wrapped in rags,
01:32
in parental advisory stickers.
01:34
So here I am, God,
01:38
a sacrifice for the culture,
01:42
ready for my soul’s release date,
01:46
to be placed on an eternal stream,
01:49
to be forever laid to rest in a casket-colored cassette.
01:53
I can hear it now,
01:54
my demise is going to be the most requested at all the parties.
01:58
Tell Big Momma, her baby boy got his own hymn now.
02:03
See, Momma smoked the bass, now I’m the boom, Daddy.
02:07
Sip the liquor, now I’m a bar that’s not no record scratch.
02:10
That’s just me trying to (scratch sound)
02:12
trying to come up off this casket (scratch sound)
02:14
trying to unzip this body bag
02:15
and join… join Nipsey.
02:19
I said, “I can hear them now,
02:21
because I can hear them scream,
02:23
‘I’m a hit. I’m a hit. I’m a hit.
02:25
I’m a hit. I’m a hit. I’m hit.
02:27
I’m hit. I… I…. I…
02:32
(gasping)
02:47
(cheers and applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

