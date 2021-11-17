Stop Bullying Yourself in the Age of COVID-era Imposter Syndrome

Life is crazy. Sometimes it’s hard for some of us to find a break in the day where we can think straight. Amid looming responsibilities, underfed opportunity, and pressure to perform in the every day, many of us are questioning our life choices.

We as a society haven’t reached a post-COVID-19 safe ground just yet, so it’s reasonable to feel the blow of imposter syndrome. But we can’t punish ourselves forever. You can squash the negative self-talk by taking tiny steps toward understanding yourself and others.

Beating Imposter Syndrome

In my work as an arts journalist, I interview musicians, singers, artists, and other writers about how they’re navigating COVID-19 weekly. In my line of questioning, I’ve observed that many of my interviewees are experiencing a heightened feeling of imposter syndrome, which comes and goes in waves. Some artists halt their work completely before returning to producing new content or music. It can take some years before they hit the ground running again.

If you’re at a standstill in your career, performing a tightrope act between the work you want to produce and the work you’re currently producing, I urge you to read interviews with some of the pundits in your work whom you admire and respect. You’re bound to find an interview or five of these multi-hyphenates who have all at some point in their career have given up or thought about giving up. We’re all subject to the effects of imposter syndrome, that nagging creepy crawler on your back telling you that you aren’t good enough.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I recently wrote an album review for a respected indie electronic singer (she also does guest vocals for singer Moby) and in my pre-writing research, I found an interview where she described wanting to give up music at least once every year. If you’ve seen her body of work, you would think she was insane. But she’s not. She’s human, flawed and all, and she takes her skill seriously. In my disbelief at her admittance of imposter syndrome, I felt as though I had joined a club and was in good company. I, too, take my work seriously and knowing that a woman of that level of talent shared in my second-guessing gave me the motivation to move forward.

Racial Imposter Syndrome

Studies show that imposter syndrome is especially prevalent among marginalized communities, who are already at a natural disadvantage in terms of socioeconomic accessibility. Individuals who have also achieved an impressive amount of social credit and accomplishment also experience this plateau, and there are significant outside factors that contribute to a decrease in self-esteem. The Hilaria Baldwin incident is still fresh in the mind of many writers and academics, a case of racial imposter syndrome which was magnified under a microscope. In Hilaria’s case, her upbringing and deeply rooted investment in Spanish culture duped her into believing she too, was authentically Spanish. In reality, she is a caucasian woman. But there are several people whose identity politics are not as easily explained away. As a part Native American part caucasian woman, I myself struggle with being seen as more than one or the other, but I am both and am proud to claim both. In these instances, education is the best remedy. Speaking to others about their own conundrums surrounding identity politics can bring perspective.

Men and Imposter Syndrome

Imposter syndrome also happens to be a gendered issue. According to a study submitted to Research Digest, men experience greater feelings of anxiety and self-doubt when confronted with negative performance evaluations. When given the opportunity, women were more likely to react warmly and work toward improvement to avoid the risk of failure. What many culture writers have argued over the years is that women are agreeable in such instances because they are unlikely to be rewarded in the home, at the workplace, and otherwise, when not.

As documented by the study, men have a more difficult time accepting the feedback, and one plausible explanation is the pervasive influence of toxic masculine culture. To “own” mistakes could very well mean to own failure and weakness, and so it is expected that men get the pass on “colder” behaviors. This is where positive affirmations come into play. There is one trick that can remind us of our talents and positive attributes: Post-its. That’s right. During my lowest points, when imposter syndrome brought out the worst in me, I wrote the serenity prayer on a Post-it note and taped it to my bedroom wall and bathroom. I wrote reviews clients had sent me of my work and posted them around the living room as well.

For one full summer, I recited reminders of the good work I was doing, but I also wasn’t ignoring the fact that there was room for improvement. I also posted about areas in my work and home life where there was room to improve, such as in my art and family relationships. Reading your notes out loud to romantic partners and trusted family members is also a healthy way of ridding your anxiety. These notes can help reframe your mindset until it becomes word-for-word your practice.

Less Posting, More Chatting

Do you remember AOL chat rooms and message boards? As a kid, getting to chat in the AOL teen message boards was a privilege, and something I always looked forward to doing after school. I interacted with kids from all over the world, swamping tastes in music and 90s Nickelodeon TV shows. Technology is moving at warp speed, and some of us aren’t sitting down to meet new people virtually as much as we used to back then. The New York Times recently published an op-ed on the positive effects of reverting back to these golden days of chat, and I couldn’t agree more. Lauded as the ultimate social experience, interest-based chat rooms helped us gain a better understanding of each other’s worlds, and the anonymity they provided (did anyone else have a super weird screen name? Mine was DishyDo), cajoling us into a judgment-free zone. Now, we are inundated with snappy back-and-forth comments under bizarre news headlines, and nobody is really listening to each other. To understand, you have to listen. In order to listen and listen well, you need to be invested in conversation.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously Published on Medium

—

Shutterstock