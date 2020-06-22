Stop Hiding Under the Covers, Start Talking About Your Mental Health

Just like when we were little kids, many of us are still hiding from our monsters under the covers. It’s time to stop hiding and start exposing our mental health.

I have been living with Anxiety, Depression and ADHD for many years. I was one of the millions of people suffering in silence, bottling up feelings and putting on a “brave face” for the world.

The breaking point for me came the day I realized my “brave face” was doing more harm than good. I hadn’t gotten much sleep the night before, anxiety and insomnia rearing it’s ugly head. But I still had to go to work, still had to face the world, so I put on my mask and headed out. I managed to barely make it through the day, bad mood and seething anxiety eating away at my soul, hidden behind a fake smile, with some fake laughter peppered in as a convincing touch.

When I got home I was utterly exhausted from an otherwise uneventful day at work. It was that moment that I picked up an old note pad and starting jotting down my feelings. Filling page after page, with no intention of it being anything even understandable. I just needed to purge. Man, did it feel good to expel all those feelings, even if it was just some illegible scribblings at my desk. I realized then that I needed to open up, even more, I needed to stop hiding. My “brave face” was not doing me any good anymore, it was killing me to keep all my feelings inside.

I can now say, I wish I had done it earlier. The amount of relief and acceptance that I have experienced since coming out from under the covers has been mind-blowing.

* * *

How to open up about your mental health:

Open up to yourself first: The first person you need to talk to is yourself. Many of us won’t even admit to ourselves that we have a problem, and that perhaps it’s getting worse by keeping it secret. You need to take time to dissect your feelings, you must identify your problem first before you start coming out to the world. Learn as much as you can about why you are feeling the way you are. You can only start to open up when YOU are ready and knowledge is power. Otherwise, your mental health issues will not come out the way you want, and you may regret it later.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Write your feelings down: Start small by writing your feelings down. Maybe start a journal about your mental health. Or post on a website like Medium. Getting the thoughts flowing and expressing your feelings, even if no one will see it is amazingly cathartic. This was the first step I took, it was just mindless writing to vent my feelings after a long day at work. Eventually it helped me to organize my thoughts in a way that I felt I could present them properly when I was finally ready to emerge from the darkness.

Talk to a Therapist: Talking to someone that doesn’t know you can be a wonderful step. They don’t have any pre-conceived notions about who you are, or who you’ve always been. The anonymity of your first few therapy sessions certainly makes talking much easier. Plus, a therapist hears these things all the time, and they know how to handle them. Understanding that they are more knowledgeable than you about mental health is a good feeling. You will likely learn more about your condition, and you can use that extra knowledge when opening up to others.

Find an online support group: Another anonymous source is an online support group, there are plenty of them available online, even something like a Reddit group can help tremendously. You don’t need to show your face, and this becomes an outlet much like venting except no one knows you. You can also ask others how they came out and what the reactions were. This will make you feel more at ease and prepare you for your eventual reveal.

Talk with your loved ones: The best part about talking with family and friends first is that most of the time, they won’t run away, or shut you out, or disown you. I know everyone has a different family and friend dynamic so this statement may not always hold true. You may need to be selective with who you talk to first, maybe start with your favorite Aunt, your best buddy, or your closest sister. But family is forever, and the majority of the time they will be ultra-supportive. Starting with relatives or close friends will help you improve your expressive skills and you will become more comfortable talking about your illness with others.

Talk to your workplace: Once you have mastered your presentation, and feel comfortable about talking through rebuttals and resistance, you need to talk to your workplace about your mental illness. Most workplaces provide extra services for Mental Health, and living under the covers and in the dark will never open those doors for you. I am lucky, I have a great boss and workplace that now understand my issues. The acceptance I was shown made me feel a million times better at work. I no longer needed to use bogus excuses for absences or days where I wasn’t feeling well, they understood. Maybe you won’t be so lucky. This step may force you to determine if you are in the right, supportive workplace. There is a chance that you aren’t and maybe a poor work environment is also contributing to your mental illness. Don’t let this scare you away, getting your mental health out in the open is a more important step to your ultimate self-improvement.

* * *

Why opening up and talking about mental health helps:

You can stop putting on your “brave face”: It is extremely hard to keep mental illness hidden all the time, trust me, I know. Putting on that “brave face” every day can be really taxing. Bottling your feelings up and swallowing them is not good for your mental health. You have been hurting for long enough and keeping it silent and hidden is only eating away at you, making your illness much worse. You have nothing to be ashamed of. The stigma surrounding mental illness has been vastly improved over the past 10 years. Once you are out in the open, you won’t need to live under the burden of hiding your illness from anyone anymore. You can live your life as yourself, and you will have the confidence to discuss your feelings with anyone if you need to.

You will feel amazing relief: From the moment you start writing your feelings down, you will feel relief. I feel relief every time I write a new blog post or put some notes in my journal. Your relief will only continue to increase once you start opening up to a therapist, family, work, etc. With each person you open your heart and mind to, it will be filled with acceptance and liberation. The weight of mental illness will start lifting off your chest. You can start taking steps in a more positive direction until you are closer to being your true self again. Hopefully an improved, tuned up, liberated, new self.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You are not alone: You will realize the more you open up, you are not alone. Mental illness is everywhere, you will be surprised how many people deal with some of the same issues. I remember the first time I spoke to my Mother and Father about my Anxiety and Depression. They began to explain how they experience some of the same issues, and totally understood where I was coming from. This led me to realize that my issues are most likely hereditary and not completely out of the blue. More importantly, I added two more soldiers to my army of support. What you are accomplishing by opening up is increasing the number of people that are on your side, perhaps even in the same boat. The world is not against you, a large part of it is completely with you.

You can help others: By telling your story, and speaking about your mental health, you will help others. You may not even realize it in the moment, but one conversation may lead to someone else opening up about their mental health, and seeking help. You never know who is dealing with issues and doesn’t know where to turn or how to start a conversation. Maybe one of your blog posts will reach someone. Or a conversation with a friend leads to them talking to a buddy of theirs that has some issues. Having an open discussion with someone can lead to many things. Maybe some new best friends will emerge. Make it your underlying motive to help others express themselves.

In hindsight, it may have been extremely selfish of me to keep myself under the covers for so long. The world needs continue to remove the stigma surrounding mental illness. There really is no difference from a physical illness and no one bats an eye when you say you have a stomachache, or a chronic illness. The more we can talk about our Mental Health, the more accepting the world will become. It will take time but start with your world first, then you will build the weapons to tackle the entire world.

If you can have an impact on just one other person, you may save a life.

—

Previously published on “Invisible Illness”, a Medium publication.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Alexandra Gorn on Unsplash