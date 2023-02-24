Stop Lying About Black Women and Families

Surely you’ve heard it before.

The problem facing Black people isn’t racism; it’s girls and women having babies out of wedlock.

Whenever someone mentions the issue of ongoing racial discrimination in America, the answer from conservatives always sounds like this.

Bill O’Reilly said it in the early days of the Black Lives Matter movement. Black people, he insisted, should remove T-shirts with slogans like “I Can’t Breathe” (a reference to the chokehold killing of Eric Garner at the hands of a New York cop) and replace them with shirts imploring 14-year-olds to stop having babies.

Because that, not racist mistreatment in the justice system, is what’s hurting the community.

Bashing Black folks for their unmarried fecundity is the default response for conservatives whenever confronted with evidence of racism. If they would just stop making all these “illegitimate” children, the problems of the Black community would disappear, or so the story goes.

But none of this is accurate. Not even close.

Statistically, very few Black girls younger than 15 have babies, and the rates of teen pregnancies and births to unmarried Black girls and women have plummeted over the past fifty years.

Those indicators haven’t gotten worse but infinitely better. So, to whatever extent out-of-wedlock births and teen pregnancy are signs of cultural dysfunction, Black culture must actually be getting healthier over time.

The truth about teen pregnancy

Despite the impression one might get from certain reality TV shows, teen pregnancy for all racial and ethnic groups has been falling for decades.

According to the most recent data, the teen birth rate is down two-thirds since 2007 and more than three-fourths since 1991. In fact, the teen birth rate is currently at a record low.

Breaking things down by race, and starting with the youngest girls in the data — those 10 to 14 (whom Bill O’Reilly apparently views as prototypical Black moms) — there were 506 children born to such girls in 2021.

That’s 506 out of approximately 518,000 Black children born that year — less than one-tenth of one percent of Black births. Currently, the birth rate for such girls, at 0.3 per 1000, sits at a record low and is down by nearly half in just five years.

Even for Black teens 15–17, the rate of births is only a little more than nine kids per 1000 such girls — down a third since 2016 — which means fewer than one percent of Black girls that age have babies annually.

When all births to Black minors are considered, there were 8,500 in 2021. That’s 1.6 percent of Black children born that year. “Babies having babies” is not the Black norm, but the extreme exception to the rule.

The truth about out-of-wedlock births

When it comes to the larger issue of out-of-wedlock births, the conservative argument relies on data that is accurate (so far as it goes) but doesn’t say what the right thinks it says.

So yes, 7 in 10 Black children are born out-of-wedlock — a number that has nearly doubled since 1970, when only 37.5 percent of Black kids were born to single moms.

And yes, this matters. Almost by definition, single-parent homes are more likely than two-parent homes to struggle financially, and raising a child alone can be incredibly stressful for the one trying to do it. More hands on deck usually helps, while fewer can make things tougher.

But the right isn’t making that argument. Making that argument would be like saying that living with financial insecurity is difficult.

We already know that. And there are plenty of policy solutions we could adopt to help such families improve their economic station. But conservatives oppose nearly all of them. Why?

Because the right isn’t using this out-of-wedlock statistic to provoke sympathy for struggling single moms and their kids, or to encourage greater investment in their lives and communities.

They’re using it to sell a phony and racist argument about the collapse of Black culture over the past half-century, which they can then blame on hip-hop or food stamps or something.

They are actively implying that Black women and their male partners are increasingly irresponsible, making more babies while unmarried than ever before.

And yet, the opposite is true. Black women are having far fewer kids out of wedlock than they were in 1970.

But how can that be?

If the share of Black kids born to single moms was 37.5 percent then and is 70 percent now, doesn’t that mean, by definition, that something has gone sideways in the Black community?

No, it doesn’t.

While the out-of-wedlock birth share in the Black community nearly doubled since 1970, the actual fertility rate for unmarried Black women — meaning the number of births per 1000 such women, ages 15–44 — was cut nearly in half in the same period.

In 1970, there were 95.5 babies born to every 1000 unmarried Black women that age. Here’s the chart showing that:

As of 2021, there were only 52.1 births for every 1000 such women. And here’s that chart:

As a side note, although the Black unmarried fertility rate is nearly double the white rate today, in 1970, that ratio was closer to 7:1. But while the Black rate has been cut by almost half, the white rate is now nearly twice as high as it was then. As a result, there are now more white kids being born out of wedlock each year (520,000 in 2021) than there are Black children being born, period, to all Black mothers combined (518,000).

So who is trending in the wrong direction, exactly?

Whose “culture” is increasingly pathological?

Y’all feel free to discuss.

As for Black folks, why is the out-of-wedlock birth share trending one way while the unmarried fertility rate for Black women is trending in the other?

And which statistic is more relevant to discussions of Black culture and notions of personal responsibility?

Disarming a loaded footnote: a lesson in statistical interpretation

The fertility rate for unmarried Black women fell even as the unmarried share of Black births rose because the rise in the unmarried share wasn’t caused by increased baby-making by libidinous Black singles.

It was caused by two other things: a massive decline in the number of babies born to married Black couples and a general fall-off in Black marriage rates.

If married Black couples cut back dramatically on childbearing, and if far fewer Black folks marry than in the past — or if they do so later, thereby reducing how many kids they’re likely to have once married — even if single Black folks procreate less than before, as the right would prefer, the percentage of Black babies that are born out of wedlock will rise.

And this is precisely what happened.

Indeed, roughly four-fifths of the increase in the share of black children born out of wedlock between 1960 (when the number was 23 percent) and the late 1980s (at which point it had already climbed to 62) was due to a massive decline in the number of kids born to married black couples.

As Christopher Jencks noted for the Brookings Institution back in 1991, if Black couples had maintained their historically high birth rates from 1960 to 1987, the percentage of Black births that were out of wedlock would have only risen from 23 to 29 percent rather than nearly tripling (1).

In 1960, Black married couples averaged 3.5 children. By 1989, the average number of births to married black couples had plummeted to less than one. So although the average number of kids born to single black moms grew somewhat from 1960 to 1989 — from 1 to 1.6 — the average number of kids born to married black families fell by nearly three-fourths (2).

That was what drove the jump in the out-of-wedlock birth share.

Even though single Black women were cutting back on the baby-making after the early 1970s, Black married couples were cutting back even faster.

This means that the 70 percent out-of-wedlock figure is irrelevant to issues of cultural pathology or the irresponsibility of single Black women and men. Single Black folks are already behaving increasingly “responsible” under the right’s own definition of that term.

So unless one believes that Black couples are irresponsible for not having enough kids — and should go all Duggar family or something — or that Black women should be forced into marriage early regardless of their own desires, there isn’t much point in continuing to use this number as a weapon to critique Black families and culture, or to ascribe to them some broad-based pathology.

Doing so merely signals one’s commitment to making excuses for ongoing inequalities of opportunity.

It signals one’s commitment to furthering white supremacy at the narrative and systemic levels.

It signals that one is not serious about their professed concern for the Black community except as a prop for their racist imaginings.

It signals that one should be ignored.

