Stop Sexism: Male Allies and Media

Hi, everyone. My name is Amanda Vining and I will be leading the #StopSexism call for the Good Men Project. Tonight, we will be talking about male allies in the media—how they are portrayed, how media is interpreted and how the public opinion has shifted since the #metoo movement. Before I dive in, I found a really great definition of a male ally. And this is from the Center for Women in Business and an organization called CEO Action.

They define a male ally as a man who will advocate for women even when there are no women in the room. I think that that’s an incredibly powerful statement and really clarifies what it means to be a male ally, because as we were just discussing before this call, there’s a lot of confusion or a lack of clarity when it comes to defining how to be a male ally. There is a lot of discussion in public discourse about meeting male allies need to be a male ally.

And it can be very confusing for men to discern what they need to do to be a male ally. I think I’m a woman, so I can’t speak for the male perspective. But I see a lot of men defining themselves as male allies by saying that they’re a feminist or wearing a pink shirt or doing something a little more superficial. And they believe fully that they are male allies because that’s what they’re being told they should do and what they should be.

I don’t see a lot of men fully understanding how to be a male ally. How to stand up for women in the workplace or how to redefine dating culture or these really deep, almost systemic dynamics that need to be changed. And I don’t see the public discourse really discussing what men should do specifically in order to be male allies.

And I don’t see the media as portraying or reinforcing what men can do to be Male Allies. It would be interesting to see that very raw and realistic depiction of a man who believed himself to be a male ally, but then didn’t understand how his own behavior was contributing.

With media so heavily in front of us, on our phones, television, billboards, magazines, we are consuming an unprecedented amount of media and we consume and subsequently behave in ways that we see depicted in front of us. And so when we’re not seeing male allies properly depicted in media, we’re not understanding or able to define what that looks like in our own mind. One term that they use in this report that I really like is gender mainstreaming.

So mainstreaming what it means to define gender and how did it behave in their respective genders and that the way that gender is mainstreamed at the moment is still very traditional and sexist. And that goes for men like the male gender, the female gender, and then the LGBTQIA+ community as well. We’re looking at a whole fluidity of genders, but we’re still seeing very stereotypical traditional male and female gender mainstreams in our media.

We’ll go ahead and open it up for discussion.

