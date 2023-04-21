Stormy, The Karen, Sexism, and The Orange Guy

Valuable powers

Karen McDougal is not as famous as Stormy Daniels. The Playboy playmate apparently was involved (paid off) after an affair with a famous Florida man to cover up and therefore, not so much profit by her, (ah hmm), her most valued assets and public exposure to media and fame.

She ultimately complained. Something we think that all Karens should be encouraged to do when there is a legitimate injustice, cover-up, illegal action, and too much acceptance of “bad boy behavior.”

Many of his alleged rape and harassment victims somehow ended up in the same rusty-colored boat. More or less forgotten, because, unlike Harvey Weinstein’s victims, surely these women had choices, right?

There exists an extreme disparity in power between someone who is ultra-wealthy, entitled, and very powerful, someone, who not only exploits women but brags about it.

Let’s go with the untouchable guy who touches us

Part of his appeal is this: “Here is a guy who can get away with stuff, and that’s the guy we want on our side.” That is, power by any means, including breaking a few people and policies.

A person who can get away with lies, crimes, treason, rapes, bribery, theft, neglect of public health procedures…

…You know what? I am not going to waste my time on these scandal lists as the article would be far, far too long.

My point is this. None of the women “the get away with stuff guy” are, or have ever been, seen as equals.

Why is this misuse of a power dynamic so prevalent? How is it we have to depend upon the women most disparaged, dismissed, and demonized in our world to take the blame for trying to make a living by being sex idols, or pawns, to dig us out of our own ugly habits of exploitation and sexism?

That’s all for today, something to think about, isn’t it?

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: roya ann miller on Unsplash