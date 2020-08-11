Antonio Cerna Discusses Family, Gender Expectations & the Arc of LGBTQ Progress [Video]

.
.
Antonio Cerna was the second storyteller I’m From Driftwood ever recorded when we began filming Video Stories eleven years ago. In his story, he described playing with his sister’s Barbie dolls at home only to be shamed later on by his cousins because “that’s not what little boys are supposed to do.” We recently caught up with Antonio and had a chance to get an update on his life and hear his thoughts on gender roles, his hopes for the future and how he’s amplifying marginalized voices.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.