Justin Adkins – Trans Educator On When He Welcomes Questions & Where He Draws The Line

.
.
We caught up with Justin Adkins, who shared his original story with us 11 years ago. Justin shares an update on his relationship with his parents, what life is like living in rural Pennsylvania, and when it’s okay (at one of his workshops) and not okay (walking his dog at 8am before his first cup of coffee) to talk about his transition and surgeries.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.