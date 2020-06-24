Mathias Oliver —’I Learned to Become What I Want to See in the World.’

.
.
He and his parents shared this story with us on our Fifty-State Story Tour back 2010. Today, we catch up with Mathias and hear how his life has been since we met him and his family at their home in Spokane, Washington.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.