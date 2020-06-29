Mila Jam ‘Black Trans Women Are Important in Music’

.

Welcome to this week’s Story Update. My name is Nathan, and this week we’re going to be

speaking with Mila Jam, but before we do, let’s take a look at her story.

My name is Mila Jam and I’m from Columbus, Georgia.

So I created this drag persona, Britney Houston, who is the Pop Parody Princess of Music Videos.

I was having a moment of success and I got a call and I was asked to be on a big TV show

in London and after getting all these followers on YouTube and on my channel and doing these

parody videos and lip synching, I was like, “Oh my God this is such a cool opportunity,

I’m so excited to go to London and do something fun.”

I got to go to London for two days, all expenses paid, they had a driver for me waiting for

me, my own hotel, accommodations, a trip around London, going to the London Eye, I had back-up

dancers that I was not told I was going to have, and I was performing with Grammy Award-winning

producer Mark Ronson. And I’m on stage lip synching with Mark Ronson lip playing on the

guitar next to me. And I’m feeling it and I’m into it, we have choreography and dancers

and the crowd is just loving it. And as superficial as it kind of came off,

it just felt so half-fulfilling. It felt like, “This is great but it’s kind of not me,

it’s an act” and I was just kind of like, “I want to be myself.” And it kind of

ate me up so much that I had an epiphany. I was like, “This is the moment that I’m

able to see that I can achieve my dreams and I can be in front of people and successful

and amazing” and I just felt like there was something missing. And that was my transition.

I stopped performing Britney Houston material, I took down my channel, I had all of these

subscribers and followers and I literally went back to zero. I started completely over.

So I told all my friends, I told my family who was very supportive of Britney Houston

and I officially came out to them saying, “I’m a woman. I’ve always been a woman,

but that’s just not been the shell and it’s time to catch up with that, it’s time to

make sure the shell reflects who I really am on the inside.”

It was probably the most rewarding thing that I’ve ever done and the hardest thing I’ve

ever done. And the biggest feeling was the day I got a call from a producer who was starting

a record label and he was like, “I’m looking for musicians and artists to sing on my label

and make music” and I was like, “Me me me me, that’s me, that’s me!” And we

had a meeting and we cut a demo and we worked on some music and we came up with a song and

I created my first single. And it was just one small night at a small bar here in New

York City that we did a launch party. I remember getting ready for the event, I

had to take a subway to get there, I was really sort of broke, I didn’t have any money to

seem as fabulous as I wanted to come off, and I got there, there were maybe 30-50 people,

and I got on that stage and I sang my heart out, and there were my dancers from my music

and my friends there cheering me on. And it was just the beginning of the foundation of

starting my journey really as a woman, as a musician, as an artist, and not a mockery

of someone else. It was just the exact opposite of being in

London and being on stage with Mark Ronson and the dynamic was startling. And it didn’t

matter to me that there weren’t that many people in the audience, it didn’t matter

to me that I wasn’t on a hit TV show, I was just entering my truth and I was starting

the foundation for all the great things that are supposed to come for me later on.

Okay. Welcome Mila. How are you? How’s it going? How’s life?

04:45

Hi, Nathan. It’s good to see you. Life is eventful and adventurous and crazy and all

04:53

kinds of things, but it’s good. I’m here. I’m happy. I’m blessed. I’m healthy. I’m sustaining.

05:00

So there’s lots of crazy. Crazy good and crazy crazy.

05:04

Yeah. Yeah. Well, thanks for taking the time out of all their crazy in the world to speak

05:10

with us. So in your…in your story, you had talked

05:15

about that time that you were on stage in London and you had all your backup dancers,

05:20

you were with Mark Ronson, you were living it up having this whole experience. And, but

05:26

also in your story, you talked about wanting to find something more fulfilling. Whenever

05:31

you watch that story now that you shared with us five years ago, what kind of… what goes

05:36

through your head? How do you feel? And have you found something more fulfilling?

05:41

Well, to start, I actually ran into my Ronson on the street yesterday and I’m not even joking.

05:50

And prior to that, I ran into Mark Ronson again at Janet Jackson’s release party for

05:57

her last single a few months ago. I think it was actually, it was in 20…, the end

06:04

of last year. And it was, oh, no, it wasn’t her release party. It was the Met Gala Afterparty.

06:13

That’s what it was. I, sorry, I have to remember. I was with my best girlfriend, Laverne Cox,

06:18

going to all of the Met Gala afterparties. And we were there with. Janelle Monáe and

06:24

Mark Ronson. And I of course, had to remind him, “Do you remember me?”

06:29

And we had a moment. So a lot of great things have happened since we last spoke. I have

06:35

been so busy, my focus, which was, has been music and performing, singing, songwriting

06:43

has taken off in a way that I not only hoped, but it’s been a crazy wonderful ride of opportunity,

06:55

wonderful experiences. I got to perform for the glaad awards last

06:59

year. I’ve been touring, doing pride tours. I’ve been going to San Diego and Seattle,

07:06

and I went to Taiwan for a week to do a music camp. I’ve been releasing singles and music

07:14

all over Spotify and iTunes, and it’s been… honestly, it’s been wonderful to be a black

07:23

trans woman in music, to still have, you know, not a certain level of recognition, but to

07:30

be able to continue to focus on my dream and to thrive.

07:36

Wow. That sounds amazing. You’ve it sounds like you’ve been doing a lot of, you have

07:41

been fulfilled these past five years. I’ve been a busy gal.

07:44

That’s amazing. Well, congratulations on all that stuff. There was – I follow you on Facebook

07:51

and Instagram and, you know, we keep in touch sometimes. And I remember that it might’ve

07:56

been a year ago, maybe two years ago, you released a music video. Can you remind me

08:01

the title of the music video? I think you mentioned, “Like The Last Time.”

08:08

Yeah. “Like The Last Time.” I only read a little bit about it when you were posting

08:13

about it, about the, the male lead in it, and there was an experience that happened.

08:18

Can you kind of take us through what happened? Yeah. So this video was set to be an homage

08:25

to a video, a music video I really love by Britney Spears, which is called, “Don’t

08:32

Let mMe Be The Last To Know.” I wanted to just show the simplicity and the love and

08:38

the beauty of like a trans woman, you know, meeting this man, this lover, and kind of

08:47

just how effortlessly, you know, love kind of happens. You just fall into it.

08:53

And like, on set, everything just went according to plan. I mean, the guy that we use, we found

08:58

him, you know, we did like a light casting and we were saying, you know, that we were

09:02

doing a music video for a song and we paid him and everything and it was, he was so just,

09:09

he was all about it. And on set, we were cool. We were laughing,

09:13

we’re buddy-buddy. And he, it wasn’t, the focus was not to be like, Hey, I’m a trans

09:19

woman. It was supposed to be about chemistry. It was supposed to be about the moment and

09:25

the experience. And you know, it wasn’t until after we filmed it, we were having a dialogue

09:30

about the process of, you know, finishing a project, You will get to see the footage.

09:36

You will get to see the scenes. We edit what we were going to put, you know, we won’t be

09:40

too extreme. We want to have your opinion or, you know, we want to have your input and

09:45

make sure that you feel comfortable. But then, like I mentioned to him after we talked for

09:50

a little bit, I was like, you know, I’m trans and he was super shocked, but he… but he

09:57

didn’t show it. He kind of like made it seem like it wasn’t

10:02

a big deal. And I don’t know if this was just his way of bluffing, but he was like, “Oh,

10:06

I know people in the community,” or like, you know, “I have friends who are, you know,

10:10

in the gay community,” and it’s no big deal essentially.

10:14

And every single day after that first initial conversation, after we had filmed the video,

10:19

he was like, “Yeah, let me see. I don’t know if I would like to be seen in this scene

10:24

or I don’t know if I want this to happen to happen.” We were so compliant. No problem.

10:30

Make sure you feel comfortable. By the end of the week, he had literally been

10:35

like, “I don’t, I can’t, I don’t want to be in this. I don’t want to be seen, I don’t

10:39

want to be a part of this. Take me out of the video.” We had already paid him. You

10:44

know, it was just one of those things where we were kind of devastated. We were – we were

10:48

in a different location where I live, so it wasn’t something we could just, you know,

10:51

we shoot very quickly and I was like, what? Like we had negotiated with him how to make

10:59

this work for a week plus. And he just completely flipped his script.

11:05

And it was so disheartening because I was like, this was just supposed to be a simple

11:09

love story, essentially. So the best thing that happened to be honest with you is – I

11:15

thought we were going to scrap it. We were going to cut the video and just be like, no,

11:20

we won’t put it out and we’re not gonna do anything.

11:22

But thenI said, you know what? I want to make this a point to talk about what happens when

11:28

not only in productions, but in – in life, in dating, how often men consider us trans

11:35

women, you know, as partners as someone that they want to be with, but completely write

11:41

us out and change the whole narrative so quickly on us.

11:47

And it just reflects exactly what I experienced in dating. So I just decided to blur him out

11:51

and keep him in the video to prove the point that love can’t be blurred. Like you can’t.

11:55

You know, the people that we learn to love and grow with, you have to learn how to, like

12:00

incorporate them into your life and you have to incorporate yourself into their life if

12:03

they mean something to you. And obviously we were not dating and we’re

12:07

not together for real. I do think that there were some real feelings that had developed

12:12

and that probably scared him even more so, but it drove home the point. And I think it

12:18

made the video that much more relevant by all of this happening.

12:24

Yeah. So y’all literally went back and blurred his face throughout the whole video, right?

12:29

Yeah. We were like, you know, we don’t, we’re not trying to like start… you know, I have

12:35

a level of respect for people and I understand that, you know, even in this industry, there

12:40

are things that we should and shouldn’t do. However, I was like, We paid you, we filmed

12:45

this. You know, you literally just sabotaged the whole project. And it was for a reason

12:54

that you even like, sort of expressed you were okay with. But that’s kind of what happens

12:59

in dating as a trans woman as well. Guys will often say, It’s cool with me. I’m okay with

13:05

you. You know, you’re beautiful. I’ve been interested in and attracted to you. I have

13:11

experience. And just as quickly as they say that they

13:13

will do the exact opposite, they will ghost you. They will delete you. They will run away

13:17

and they get scared and skiddish, and I just – that’s exactly what happened. And I was

13:22

like, I’m blurring him and keeping him in the video and this will drive home the point.

13:26

Wow. Well, that’s, I’m sorry that happened to you, but I think that’s incredible how

13:34

you leveraged that and you decided to, you know, go forward with that, with that and

13:39

make a point. And, you know, I think that’s really powerful.

13:42

I think I got a little overwhelmed, not overwhelmed, but I think I got a little, you know, excited

13:49

that – to quote Lauren Hill, “It could all be so simple, but we would rather make it

13:56

hard.” It could have just been so simple and I think it was one of the things, those

14:01

things that it wouldn’t have been that hurtful if he had just agreed to be in the video.

14:06

We also need to see ourselves represented with partners in a positive light.

14:11

I’m wondering how, and I don’t want to make this all about him, but I’m wondering, did

14:14

he tell you why? Or did he just keep making it about the project or did it ever come forward

14:19

that he didn’t want to be seen in a trans-inclusive video? Was there any blatant reason?

14:28

Pretty much. It just, it was about, ou know, his likeness and what people would say and

14:37

how people would feel about, you know, seeing him, a straight identified man, who you know,

14:43

is in this video with this trans woman. And we see this all the time in film and television,

14:51

where, you know, people are acting. And it’s a job at the same time. I understand

14:57

that we have our own lives that reflect who we really are, but in the sake of art, we’re

15:02

not always a hundred percent who we’re portraying on the screen. And so I felt like it would

15:07

have been very simple for him to say, you know, I was hired to play a role and there…

15:13

but I think the mixture got in it got mixed up because I think there were some actual

15:17

feelings there, or some attraction to me that made it more confusing for him. And I’m not

15:22

going to get too deep about that, but that made him go, I need to shut down and I need

15:26

to shut this down and I don’t want to be a part of it.

15:29

Wow. Well, again, I’m sorry to happen to you. UBut I’m grateful that you made it into it

15:35

a statement and a powerful message. piece of art.

15:37

Into a piece of work. Into a piece of art. Into a piece of art. Yeah. So we’re also right

15:42

now seeing a lot of, you know, movement for the black trans community. And about a week

15:50

ago, the whole rally at the Brooklyn Museum was… did you happen to go to that or see

15:54

it? I was front and center right in the middle

16:02

of the rally. They had the speakers on the overhead standing, you know, looking down,

16:11

it was, I was in the photos. You can see if you find some of the photos that the publications

16:16

have put out, there’s the front line that they asked all of the trans people there to

16:21

come and stand on. And I was in the center of that line. There

16:25

were so many people there. I didn’t even, I couldn’t comprehend how many until after

16:29

the day was over and I saw the drone shot. That it was thousands, like 15,000 people.

16:35

I thought that maybe there were a thousand, but it was monumental.

16:41

So how do you feel, I mean, you, you identify as an artist, right? Activist, artist, musician,

16:46

you know, all sorts of things. How – this is a very open ended question. How are you

16:52

feeling these days with so much happening with, you know, so much activism just being

16:58

all over the place? And you know, it’s strange because sometimes I almost feel guilty for

17:03

being hopeful during these times. And it’s just as strange feeling, but it’s… you know,

17:10

how are you feeling? It’s another day in America for a black trans

17:17

woman that has not been killed yet. And I don’t plan on dying anytime soon. However,

17:22

you know, this is something that we face often. This is just an exacerbated situation where

17:28

people are talking about it and fighting for it. And the killings of black people, black

17:34

trans people, black women, senselessly is happening so often all the times. And it just

17:39

rarely gets reported the way that it should get reported. And we’re finally in a version

17:44

of all the uprisings that have happened over the decades.

17:47

Here we are in 2020 experiencing, you know, civil rights movements and I’m empowered.

17:56

I feel that it’s part of my experience too. You know, I quote a lot like someone like,

18:04

like a Nina Simone to reflect what’s going on and what’s happening. And so I just feel

18:10

like I’m such a part of that. And I would be remiss if I just sat at home and I didn’t

18:14

do anything about it. And I don’t really feel like I have time to

18:17

be scared because I can’t be scared as a trans woman. That’s like I have to live my life

18:21

and I have to, you know, make the best of what I have and what I’ve been given. So it

18:26

just, it makes me feel like I need to be as proactive as possible. Obviously my wellbeing

18:32

and my self-care needs to come first. You know, it sort of started with me… I

18:36

didn’t really have many intentions of protesting physically and going out because we’re still

18:40

in the middle of the pandemic, but I was asked to go to Stonewall on June 1st to read names

18:50

of trans people we’ve lost. And that day, I hesitated and I almost didn’t go. I almost

18:59

had a moment of not going. But I went, I showed up, I stood in solidarity with the community

19:06

and then I got up and I just spoke from the heart and that – it turned into words that

19:12

have been resonating with people since then. It’s been sort of like my manifesto in my

19:18

mantra, because it was just a time for me to like, have a moment with our community.

19:23

So I’ve been out there protesting and it’s important to me that we put down our…, we

19:33

just put down our ego and we just, we just go out and do what’s right.

19:38

Wow. That’s amazing. Well, again, thank you for all the work that you’re doing. Is there…

19:43

what else is going on in your life? Is there any other updates or anything else you want

19:47

to share with the viewers about what you’re doing or what’s going on?

19:51

Yes, of course. So I did start a campaign that kicked off about a year ago. Well, not

19:58

a year, exactly. Almost a year ago. I shot a music video for a song of mine called masquerade,

20:04

and I painted the words “Stop Killing Us” all over my body. It was the first incarnation

20:09

of this. And then later in the fall, I was asked to perform on Monét Exchange’s talk

20:15

show on the BUILD Series as her first musical guest. And I just decided to like take it

20:21

to the next level. So this visual artist, a friend of mine, you

20:27

know, he does body painting. We painted my body again in the word, “Stop Killing Us.”

20:33

And it was part of my reveal on the talk show. And I took a photo of that in the middle of

20:37

the street, down in Soho near NYU. And it had gone viral. So I’ve been promoting this

20:45

campaign of how, you know, visual art and activism go hand in hand and how it’s just

20:53

a… to create an effect change, why not write these words all over my naked body and make

20:59

it a statement? So people have been sharing that photo and

21:03

I’ve been working on some t-shirts for that. It’s obviously pPride month and so I’ve been

21:10

working on some pride events that are coming out this week. I’m going to be doing and performing

21:15

for the New York City pride rally. They’re doing their rally virtually this year, which

21:20

is on Friday, June 26. And, I’m also going to be featured in the ABC pride broadcast

21:29

on Sunday, June 28th in a protest-style music video that I just filmed and co-directed – sorry

21:38

– co-produced with Monét Exchange. And I released a single not too long ago, titled

21:45

Number One, which is out on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and I just have some

21:51

new music I’ve been working on. Wow. So you haven’t slowed down at all, basically,

21:56

is what you’re saying. No slowing down. No,

21:59

That’s great. So how can people follow you and, you know, where can they find you?

22:05

Yes. Please follow me on social media everywhere. It’s TheMilaJam. I’m the only one. @TheMilajam

22:13

on Instagram. My website is TheMilaJam.com. You can… the biggest and best thing you

22:20

can do for a musician is to go and stream our music. So please go to Spotify and look

22:28

up Mila jam. Add me to your playlist. Tell your friends and family. Rotate the songs

22:34

on while you’re cleaning and cooking. And let’s show the world that black trans women

22:40

are important in music, just like all of the other female icons.

22:46

Great. Well, Mila, thank you so much for taking the time to chat with us. And if anyone has

22:53

any comments or questions, leave them in the comments and you know, Mila, maybe you can

22:57

check back every now and then, and respond to them if you want. And check back next week

23:03

for our next story update. Thanks again, Mila.

23:06

Love you. Thank you so much, Nathan.

