Home / Featured Content / Story Update: Ten Years Later, Carl Reflects on His Wedding and His Relationship With His Parents

Story Update: Ten Years Later, Carl Reflects on His Wedding and His Relationship With His Parents

Ten years ago, Carl Reddish shared his coming out story with us.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

In his video, he shared that it took a heartbreaking queer movie to get his devoutly Christian parents to even welcome a potential partner into the family home. A decade later, a lot has changed. In this story update, Carl brings us up to speed on his life, his partner and his relationship with his parents – who even officiated his wedding two years ago.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:05
Hello. We’re back with another story update. This week, we’re going to be speaking with
00:09
Carl Reddish. Who’s originally from Jonesboro, Georgia, but before we speak to Carl, let’s
00:14
take a look at his story. I am Carl Reddish and I am from Jonesboro,
00:18
Georgia. I grew up extremely Southern Baptist. My parents are from Mississippi and they were
00:25
raised very traditionally. Once I was born, they already had a friend
00:29
of theirs that they thought that was going to be the girl I was gonna marry. And the
00:35
day that I came out, they felt that all those dreams shattered. The first counselor we went
00:38
to was a member of our church. And he would not tell me that what I was doing was wrong.
00:43
So my parents got upset with that. So then we went to another council where they actually,
00:48
the counselor said, “Well, you know, in the Bible, it says… this is what it says.”
00:53
And, you know, my mom, she thought it was just black and white. Since it’s written in
00:58
the Bible, that’s the end of the story for her.
01:01
It actually took a movie that kind of made them see a different side of things. And once
01:09
they saw the movie, they understood where I was coming from a little bit more, the words
01:12
that I kept trying to express, but I quite couldn’t..
01:15
What was the name of that movie? “Prayers For Bobby.” Really great movie.
01:22
Some of the conversations that the mother and the son had in the movie have been very
01:26
similar to the conversations that me and my mother have had. And there was one part in
01:30
the movie where he actually does find a partner, that’s before he actually committed suicide,
01:36
and, you know, wanting to bring that partner home, wanting to share, you know, his life
01:40
was his family, and the mother’s not allowing it. And it made me remember a time that I
01:49
was dating my longest person I’ve ever been in a relationship with and just dealing with
01:53
that issue and wanting to bring that person home and having that same argument with my
01:59
mother. The conflict of having a relationship and
02:01
not able to express and share something that I feel is, you know, an exciting moment in
02:07
my life with my family, you know, and understanding that they should want to know what’s going
02:12
on. They should want to know who’s in my life, you know, and that not doing that, isolates
02:17
them from me. And that would… that eventually would push me further and further away.
02:24
So, you know, we had the conversation and they understood, like, “We understand that,
02:28
you know, we don’t want to isolate you. We don’t want to push her away, we don’t want
02:35
you thinking that you can eventually bring someone home. And that’s when the conversation
02:40
– my dad said, “Well, if you are in a serious relationship with someone, you can bring them
02:46
home.” Okay. Carl, thank you so much for joining
02:49
us. That is, as it always has been, an incredible story. How have you been doing since these
02:56
past 10 years that we last recorded that? The last 10 years have been great. Kind of
03:03
been a ton of insane. Still living in Brooklyn, have had the chance to, like, live in the
03:07
Hamptons for a little bit with work and do some really fun things with work.
03:11
But one, I also got married, which has been really an amazing story, like, to add to my
03:18
story. Wow. Okay. Well, there’s a lot to catch up
03:22
on then. So – but I first want to go back to, you know, your story ended with a major
03:27
cliffhanger because you talked about how your parents came around and they said that you
03:33
can bring someone. So can you tell us the story of, if you have,
03:38
I guess you have if you’re married, but can you tell the story of the first time you took
03:41
someone home? Yeah. So from… one, I met my husband, seven
03:47
years ago. His name’s Kyle. We met through friends and just kinda amazingly just clicked.
03:55
And it was just really kind of awesome, which is what you want and everything. So then when
04:01
it did come time to tell my parents, like, “Hey, I found someone and I’m ready to bring
04:05
them home to show you and, like, meet you.” They were like, “Okay, bring him home.”
04:11
Funny enough. I still had to, while I was under my parents’ roof, we did have to sleep
04:15
in separate bedrooms the entire time until we got married. That’s the only time that
04:19
we actually could sleep in the same bedroom in our house. They’re still very much Christian.
04:23
So it was really kind of funny. And they’re like, “It doesn’t matter if it was a girl
04:26
or not, we’re still making you sleep in separate bedrooms. You’re not married.”
04:29
But yeah, parents came around, you know, and I can’t remember if I’ve told it in the first
04:34
story, but I knew how long it took me to come out and deal with it. I knew it would take
04:39
them time as well. And I have to say the time really did come around.
04:44
So the first trip when I took my at-that-time just boyfriend down to see my parents, it
04:51
was really fun. Showed him around, took him just to see the sights of the city, where
04:57
I grew up in Jonesboro. We actually did even go to my house that I grew up in, the high
05:03
school, just great local places. And it was with my mom and my mom – my dad had to work
05:07
that day, so Dad couldn’t go, but it was just my mom and him and I, and we drove around
05:13
and it was really fun. Like, they got to get to know each other.
05:15
The amazing thing was actually when the parents met. That was actually really amazing. So
05:22
my parents flew to San Diego to meet his parents. And then they built their own connection and
05:27
bond, so much so that my parents were just… it was just really just natural to see that,
05:33
how they love Kyle and how my parents love me. And then all of a sudden, how Kyle’s parents
05:38
love him and also how Kyle’s parents love me.
05:41
It was what they wanted for me. You know, they wanted me to have a family, an extended
05:45
family to have a marriage, to have a loving family. And that’s one of the things that
05:50
they really are thrilled about is that I did pick someone that, you know, as they wanted,
05:55
someone that would love me and help me, help me grow and be a supportive person, but also
06:01
have the extended family that supports that whole network as well.
06:04
And it was – it’s been an amazing like 10 years, honestly. I mean, there’s been some
06:10
ups and downs as always, but, you know, now to have that extended family, have those opportunities
06:17
to actually get married, you know, it’s been amazing.
06:21
And one, I never would have thought, and it was amazing when I – when we decided we were
06:27
gonna get married, who was going to actually marry us. I couldn’t think of any other better
06:31
people than our parents. So both of our sets of parents actually married us. My father
06:36
actually got ordained so that he could actually sign our marriage certificate. And he did.
06:43
Oh my gosh. Yeah, it was really like… it was really
06:48
an “aw” moment. When we got married, we got married in February and it was a snow
06:56
wedding. This part really kind of chokes me up because on the night of our wedding, it
07:03
was in February, it started snowing. We get the most picturesque kinda moments from that.
07:09
And it’s really kind of fun to me. It was my grandparents, everybody else kind of smiling
07:17
down on us. And it snowed only – it started from the time our wedding started and stopped
07:24
at the end. And it, I mean, we’ve been married for two years but this part of it still gets
07:32
me… like it was special. Like for that to happen the way it happened, everything, the
07:41
family coming together was absolutely amazing. You know, that’s the one thing is like, it’s
07:46
like there’s so much joy out there with that, and when families come together, it’s hard
07:53
to kind of even express it, I guess, until you actually live it.
07:58
That is so beautiful. And it just makes me go back to think about how you, in your story
08:03
you mentioned your parents wanted, you know, they envisioned you with this girl that they
08:08
knew, that you knew from a really young age. And, you know, they thought that you were
08:12
going to marry her. They had this grand vision for you. And in a way it seems like that vision
08:17
came true, but it was with, you know, with Kyle instead of this girl who they knew and
08:22
in a way they had their perfect wedding that they wanted to see their son in.
08:27
And so what was… how do you think that… what journey did they go on to get to where
08:34
they are? Like, what was it that, you know, ‘cause some people are going to be – are
08:37
going to be watching this and their parents aren’t okay with him being gay. They don’t
08:41
want their kid to bring home their boyfriend or their girlfriend and you know… so what
08:47
can they… what hope can they have that their parents can change based on what, you know,
08:52
change your parents went through. So both of my parents are Devout Christians,
08:59
Southern Baptist. My father, who is a… he has his PhD in education. He really had to
09:07
go through a journey himself. It was all a journey of understanding, reading. He did
09:12
a lot of prayer. He did a lot of research. They actually did attend seminars on how to
09:19
deal with, you know, a son being gay. It was because of their love, they had to
09:26
figure out the journey themselves. You know, and Dad very, really much likes President
09:33
Jimmy Carter as an individual and respects him greatly. And you know, some of those things
09:39
that he’s heard Jimmy Carter say about it and what he’s read, he kind of, he used people
09:45
that he respects, he used what they… they have said and spoke and and some of those
09:52
– that’s really allowed him to come to the journey to where he is now.
09:56
It’s really kind of amazing because now they’re like, “Uh, where’s our grandkids?”
10:00
And I’m like, “Hold on! Hold on! Give us a little bit.” So that’s one of the things
10:07
is it’s… the parents got to find the journey of themselves. Just as much as we find our
10:13
own journey and we had to do it ourselves, you know, I think with parents who love their
10:18
kids no matter what, they’re going to find that journey, they’re going to have that time.
10:22
You know, it’s more of, you gotta be you and making sure that you let the parents understand
10:28
the journey themselves and help them when they can – when you can, if they ask questions
10:33
and if they want to know things. And what about the flip side of that, what
10:36
if… what if someone is listening who is young and their parents aren’t accepting?
10:40
What would you say to those people, whether they’re kids or adults? You know, it’s not
10:45
just for… it’s not just kids who have unaccepting parents. What would you tell them? You know,
10:49
would you say to give it time? Or would you say to show them movies that, you know, in
10:54
your case is what helped a lot. What advice would you give to them?
11:00
To them, I would – definitely, whatever helped that individual get through it, I would say,
11:04
share what helps yourself get through it with your parents. I would say that would be the
11:09
best advice. I didn’t realize, one of the – when my dad
11:15
married us, one of his lines in this opening thing, it goes, “He’s built a community.”
11:20
I mean, he was talking about being part of the gay community. He said, “They have built
11:25
their own family.” And one of the things I can tell you is like, my friends are my
11:30
family as well, and it’s very evident. And it was so evident because all the years my
11:35
parents would come up, visit me in New York, we would do Thanksgiving and we would have
11:40
a group of people everywhere. My mom and dad loved big family gatherings. They got to see
11:45
actually my New York family gathered for Thanksgiving multiple times. You know, and that included
11:52
my gay best friends. And that’s where they really kind of realized,
11:56
it’s not kind of what they were told whe, I guess, the sixties and seventies. It’s different.
12:04
And they understand that there is a family friendship and that’s when they really kind
12:08
of also opened up. You know, ‘cause my mom enjoyed cooking for all my friends. Like that
12:15
was – that’s always her highlight. When we have a big gathering, we always do a party.
12:20
When my parents are here, my parents love it. My parents really have enjoyed getting
12:24
to know who I actually interact with and who are my friends.
12:28
And I think, you know, that is one of the things that also has been really kind of exciting.
12:32
It’s evolved over the last 10 years. You know, so it’s more about understanding who your
12:39
parents are, open for hope and love them, and help them on their journey when they want
12:46
it. And allow them to – and I understand this is going to take time.
12:52
Personally, my friends and who are – who have gone on the journey of coming out and understand
12:57
it and expressing it, have parents that actually have been all – maybe they didn’t come around
13:03
at the beginning, but over time they all have, you know, and I think time is actually – sometimes
13:08
heals all wounds. To the ones that don’t have parents that are
13:13
healing wounds, you know, realize that you’re going to be a part of a community that loves
13:18
each other. And you’re going to find your friends. You’re gonna find your network. You’re
13:24
going to find the people that you can count on. Everyone knows when I had a car that – all
13:30
of my friends – that I would help them move. So no matter what, and you know, living in
13:35
New York, that is like gold, but I did because those are my family, You know, realize you’re
13:42
going to connect with your own family and it’s the family you actually get to choose
13:46
versus a family you’re born into. I have been extremely lucky. Born into an
13:52
extremely lucky family. So was my husband. And I’m so proud that we actually can share
13:58
that and have our families share. But I’ve also got to choose some really great family
14:03
as well. And I say, that’s what you want to think about. Think about who you want to choose
14:07
to be a part of your family and your network. So you would say basically find your own family
14:15
of choice and if your parents or other loved ones aren’t accepting of you, share with them
14:22
what helps you through your own journey and, you know, give it time. And is that essentially
14:28
what, what works for you? That’s it. Give it time, get to choose who
14:35
you want to work with and live with and be your family. I mean, trust me, those are the
14:40
things, the memories that I have with the family up here is amazing. You know, and also
14:45
that I’m very privileged to have my parents be a part of that is also, and it took time.
14:50
Okay. Is there anything else that you wanted to share about your marriage or your journey
14:57
or your life right now? For the vows, we actually had our parents
15:02
write our vows. And the reason being, because I – they know us better than anyone else.
15:08
There were little jabs, they were really small, but also made it fun and unique. But, you
15:14
know, I wanted to make sure that it was – they were a hundred percent a part of it. And they
15:19
understood, you know, and the people that saw it understood like, “Hey. This is…
15:25
we’re doing this. This is… this is our kids. We love them. And we’re excited for this.”
15:33
And it’s… it couldn’t have been more of a dream wedding than I could ever imagine.
15:39
Like, it was legit a dream. Um, so I can tell you that I never thought it was going to happen
15:47
this way 10 years ago. That’s… that’s beautiful. Well, congratulations
15:52
on your, you know, amazing past 10 years that you’ve had, it seems like things have gone
15:57
really well. I know you said there’ve been ups and downs, but congratulations on the
16:00
ups and also on your marriage and your wedding. And also extend your, extend my gratitude
16:07
to your parents for coming around and not just coming around and being tolerant, but
16:13
really just diving in. And you know, what you said about becoming a part of the community
16:18
and being there for you and that’s really, you know, they deserve a lot of credit for
16:22
that. I know it’s not easy to come around sometimes, especially coming from a very religious
16:27
background. So congratulations to you and them. So… and thanks for giving us an update
16:33
on your life. Thank you. Enjoyed it.
16:36
All right. If you have any questions for Carl that I didn’t cover, just leave them in the
16:41
comments and we’ll ask him to come back and check periodically. And if you want to watch
16:44
more stories from I’m From Driftwood, they are readily available. We have about 800 of
16:50
them total. You can watch them on our YouTube channel, on our website imfromdriftwood.org,
16:55
on our Instagram or on our Facebook. Thanks for watching.

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

