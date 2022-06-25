Stress Management for Men

This article was developed via a partnership with BetterHelp.

Many people think they can have a fairly good grip on their stress. You may feel that you manage your stress fine without any help. However, do you catch yourself yelling at inanimate objects? Or maybe you find yourself frustrated at the things out of your control.

Stress has a way of hiding in plain sight. While you may think you are managing it well, you may need assistance. And that’s okay! Many people turn to different types of counseling and therapy treatments to help them through tough times.

As a man, you may think that you should suck it up and handle it yourself, but you don’t have to do it alone! Learn more about counseling and therapy to find the one for you!

Common Stressors in a Man’s Life

The most common stress is sudden stress and everyday life. Many people feel stressed because of daily habits such as balancing their work life, home life, and social life.

It can be overwhelming to give a 110% at your job, only for your partner to ask for 115% when you come home. Those with a hectic social life probably feel even more stress! Trying to do your best at home and work is enough to make anyone feel stressed.

Other stressors can include other things such as the death of a loved one, job loss, financial issues, relationship problems, increased responsibilities, moving, and other events.

How Can a Counselor Help?

Now that you know more about the things that can hurt your mental and physical health, who do you turn to? While good friends and a committed partner can help you through your stress, sometimes you need an extra hand. The most popular comparison is as follows: counselor vs therapist. How are they different? How can a counselor help?

A counselor is an individual that assists individuals that deal with emotional distress. When you think of a counselor, you may think of a grade school counselor or a summer camp counselor. These people make themselves readily available to individuals who need help understanding their emotions and thoughts.

A counselor is someone who can offer encouragement and support. They can also help teach you valuable coping techniques when you need help outside of the office.

How Can a Therapist Help?

After receiving their license to conduct therapy sessions, a therapist can assist patients in their understanding of mental health. Therapists practice many certified techniques with their clients. For example, questionnaires and tests are often conducted in a therapist’s office.

Therapist can also help their patients through the diagnosis progress. Through their questionnaires and time with their clients, a therapist can get a better grasp on what may be ailing the patient. After a diagnosis, a therapist can help with treatment options.

Who is Right For the Job: Counselor or Therapist?

If you are looking for someone who can help you understand why you may feel a certain way, you may need a therapist. A therapist is trained in asking the questions “why” and “how come”. With a therapist, you can learn more about why you may think a certain way and how to move forward.

If you are looking for someone who can help you fix your problems and start fixing them quickly, you may want to talk to a counselor. A counselor is someone who is there to listen to your problems and help you fix them.

This is not to say that one is better than the other. It all depends on your comfort levels, the severity of your stress, and how you wish to move forward.

If your stress is starting to cause issues in your daily life, it could be beneficial to talk to a therapist. They can help you understand why you may be feeling stressed. A therapist can also help you implement valuable techniques to manage your stress.

A counselor is also a beneficial choice if you feel that you just need someone to talk to. Maybe you already understand why you’re stressed and you just need help applying positive patterns.

Both options are valuable for someone looking to manage their stress better!

Photo Credit: Shutterstock