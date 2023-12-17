Strong Reasons Why 5 Exes Won’t Take Back Their Cheaters

“Among cases of concealed infidelity, merely 20% of couples remained married after a span of 5 years. Conversely, for couples who disclosed the infidelity, that percentage significantly rose to 57%.” (Source)

Infidelity in relationships is that profound breach of trust that usually leads to very painful decisions. That trust that is based on partners respecting the sanctity of the bond between them by valuing each other, caring about each other’s feelings, and creating an atmosphere where they both can flourish.

However, when the sanctity of a relationship is breached, there are often repercussions: emotional turmoil, disillusionment, and the erosion of the very foundation that holds the relationship together. Betrayal can leave scars that can run deep eroding the foundation of trust and intimacy.

Speaking with five remarkable individuals, each of whom shared their sometimes unexpected but compelling personal reasons why they made the choice not to take back their cheating ex, I gained insight into the varying levels of human resilience.

Their reasons, although personal, can still hold significant weight for others contemplating whether or not to give their cheaters another chance.

1. Self-respect and empowerment

“I’m standing tall, honoring myself by saying ‘no thanks’ to anything that doesn’t treat me with the respect and empowerment I deserve.”

Cordy’s trust was shattered when she stumbled upon the incriminating messages on her partner’s phone. Discovering her partner’s infidelity was, no doubt, a painful revelation and one that shattered the relationship to its foundation.

When talking about the end of the relationship, Cordy, a young professional, speaks very passionately about her journey toward self-respect and empowerment. She says she realized that her worth is not tied to someone who disrespected their relationship and choosing not to take him back was reclaiming her dignity.

When a partner who has been cheated on finds a new sense of self-respect and empowerment post-breakup, what naturally follows is the realization that they deserve better than being in a relationship where trust is broken, and so they can choose not to take back a cheater as a way of giving priority to their own self-worth.

2. Renewed focus on personal growth and healing.

“I may have been burned by betrayal but now I’m about watering my own garden and it’s time to bloom!”

Sometimes when a betrayed partner uses the time apart to effectively focus on their own personal growth and healing, they can feel that reintroducing the cheater back into their life would only hinder their progress. This was exactly the position one faithful but betrayed partner found himself in after discovering his partner’s indiscretion and then having to grapple with a mixture of disbelief and heartache.

Michael, who had always been a quiet, thoughtful, and introspective individual, shared how their breakup ended up becoming a catalyst for personal growth. In retrospect, he recounts, “The pain forced me to confront my own insecurities and I needed to heal and grow. It’s no time to take back a cheating ex”.

3. Establishing firm boundaries

“I’ve learned the hard way about setting boundaries. A reconciliation would mean compromising them and I refuse to sacrifice my values for someone who didn’t respect them in the first place.”

Coming face to face with a partner’s deceit can be a moment when the betrayed partner is forced to reevaluate their beliefs about trust and honesty in relationships in general.

Debbie’s heart sank but as she is also a resilient woman with a strong sense of self, she now firmly expresses the importance of boundaries in relationships. She felt that allowing the cheater back into her life would only compromise those boundaries which would mean a less fulfilling or healthy relationship. She says, the experience helped her to establish firmer boundaries in her subsequent relationships.

4. Mental and emotional well-being becoming a top priority.

“The aftermath of infidelity took such a toll on my mental health therefore, I chose not to take him back because my peace of mind is non-negotiable. It’s about preserving my well-being.”

Following the inevitable turbulence of infidelity, it is understandable when a betrayed partner decides, going forward, to make preserving their mental and emotional well-being their number one priority. To them letting the cheater back into their life will only reignite past emotional turmoil and stress, which they have worked hard to move past.

As forgiving and kind-hearted as Whitney was, this is her unwavering position when speaking candidly about her tedious journey toward healing. She says her heartbreak was palpable when she eventually got undeniable proof of her ex’s cheating, a development that forced her to confront the harsh reality and deal with all the emotions that followed.

5. Respecting future relationships

“Allowing my cheating ex back would’ve been a disservice to my future!”

Finally, we have Brad who has always been an optimistic and forward-thinking man, and to him, the emphasis should be on the significance of future relationships. He saw the infidelity and subsequent breakup as a time to set the standards for the type of relationship he wants and therefore ensure a healthy foundation for future relationships.

In other words, a betrayed partner can choose not to get back together due their considerations for potential future relationships. They may believe that reconciling with someone who has already betrayed their trust might set a precedent for future behavior or send the wrong message to potential partners about their standards.

The circumstances surrounding each person above are undoubtedly unique to them and their decisions not to get back together with their cheating exes are, of course, personal. Nonetheless, their stories highlight the depth of emotions and considerations relevant to anyone facing a similar and unfortunate situation and has to make the difficult decision of whether to forgive and reconcile or to move forward alone.

On a final note, relationships can and do survive infidelity and some are reported to actually emerge stronger after having gone through the recovery process. However, before any healing can take place, both partners need to be willing to work through the affair and it will take time effort, commitment to the process, and, of course, to each other.

