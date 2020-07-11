Student Loans: The Profits of a Pandemic

Over the past 20 years, Twin Towers have fallen, levees have broken, fires have blazed for 17 days, and in all instances, student-loan relief has rarely been as benevolent as it seems. Despite apocalyptic conditions, unemployment, and extraordinary personal losses, such debt generally remains on a ticking clock, collecting more and more interest every aggrieved day.

Frankly, if Covid-19 had been limited to the confines of a California town or a certain ward in New Orleans, interest on federal loans would not be “waived.” What has inadvertently protected borrowers is the virus’s nationwide threat and the government’s fear of default, particularly default en masse.

But given the president’s tendency to side with servicers’ interests, there is quite a bit of vigilance required. Even the shadowy, shapeshifting rules regarding which loans qualify for 0% interest is a precursor to darker times. (All federal loans are not covered by the CARES Act — only loans that were consolidated with the Department of Education, or loans that were never consolidated.)

It’s also likely that after September 30, borrowers who are unable to pay will be offered carefully crafted repayment “options,” which may drastically extend the life of their loans. As we speak, servicers are no doubt devising “new” terms for these options — and the best tactics for pitching such terms to desperate callers.

To protect yourself I think it’s best to acquaint yourself with how Disaster Relief functions, and understand where for-profit servicers are coming from. So you can fight the fuck back.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“We are here to help you,” Navient, the country’s second-largest student-loan servicer, announces on its site’s Disaster Relief page. For years, using FEMA’s growing list of declared disasters, Navient has eagerly matched borrowers zip codes to troubled regions and put qualifying borrowers on “disaster relief administrative forbearance” without their consent. Under these stars if borrowers were to log onto their accounts, the current balance due would be $0. Some may not have even known that their auto-debit payments, controlled by the servicer, have stopped. And if a borrower wanted to refuse the forbearance, he or she must take the time to call and specify this, even if challenged by wind, flood, or fire.

Our battle cry remains ‘forbear them, forbear them, make them relinquish the ball.

This automatic consentless relief, mandated by the federal government, is intended to protect borrowers from falling behind on their loans in the event of a natural disaster or state of emergency. All loan providers, not just Navient, engage in these relief efforts and its misuse is chronicled in online student-loan forums, namely Reddit. Disaster forbearance has been applied to neighboring zip codes not in peril, and can increase principal balances and cause confusion, while also requiring unwavering vigilance.

Forbearance —which is strangely synonymous with tolerance and restraint — has certain warm connotations, but in its purest form it’s actually quite crushing. For those who forbear, interest is still collected and that interest can be capitalized, meaning borrowers pays interest on interest. Essentially, the life of the loan grows and any progress a borrower has achieved is steadily reversed.

In an internal memo that was leaked last September, Navient details forbearance as an essential profit strategy. “Our battle cry remains ‘forbear them, forbear them, make them relinquish the ball.” Matt Bailer, senior director at Navient’s parent company, Sallie Mae, wrote the memo in 2010 and went on to boast that 7 out of 10 borrowers were in forbearance.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) presented this memo in its ongoing lawsuit against Navient for steering struggling borrowers toward forbearance rather than an Income Driven Repayment Plan, a considerably more affordable payment option that inhibits Navient’s strategy of extending the life of a loan through interest capitalization — especially when borrowers are under duress.

Prior to the pandemic, Navient’s site also promised capitalization-free disaster relief, which did not exclude consolidations. Currently, if you have federal loans that were consolidated with a for-profit servicer, like Navient, you are excluded from the CARES Act, as such loans are considered “commercial” — an interesting designation, given that these loans are still covered by the federal government in the event of default. Overall, it’s a nifty way of excluding a good percentage of borrowers, as many tend to consolidate.

Kindness that isn’t kindness is often the issue, and disaster-related forbearance, specifically, has always been advertised as a more benevolent form of forbearance, a form that did not capitalize unpaid interest (according to the Federal Student Aid website, for example). Yet when I spoke to a representative from the Department of Education last November, she told me all forbearances entail interest capitalization and it’s a borrower’s responsibility to know that, even if a servicer or government webpage say otherwise. (The past few months have altered this landscape somewhat — because of the threat of countrywide default — but it’s seems possible these games will return.)

Navient is a servicer who has openly admitted it will not give information that is in their best interest of the borrower. In a written rebuttal against the CFPB’s lawsuit, Navient explained that they had no obligation to counsel borrowers or help them contain their debt (see page 20 of the linked document). “A servicer,” Navient insists, “acts in the lender’s interest,” meaning, in their eyes, the government’s interest,”and there is no expectation that the servicer will ‘act in the interest of the consumer.’”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Ironically Navient takes the approach of a kind counselor on their Disaster Relief page: “We know that these are difficult times for you. We will do everything we can to provide flexibility in managing your loan payments in the weeks ahead. Look out for communications from us regarding your options.”

Make no mistake, any option they offer may not be the best option for you. For-profit servicers want to make money and interest is the primary way to profit from your debt. Many options they pedal may extend the time it takes for you to pay off a loan or purposely strip you of your rights as a federal-loan borrower, costing you more and more.

To them, you are live stock — meaning a living, breathing peice of capital.

So here are some things to consider:

If you would like to lower your payment or stop paying, request an Income-Driven Repayment Plan (if you haven’t already done so). If you are not unemployed, 10% or 15% of $0 income is a $0 payment. Navient, in particular, will rarely mention this as a first option.

Check in with your account every month. Take snapshots of balances if you do not receive a hard copy or downloadable PDF (as is the case with Navient). Additionally if you have a history of feeling misinformed when calling servicers, tape your conversations for your own records. But remember to identify in the beginning of the call that you are recording for “quality assurance.” If there were ever a rebellion against loan servicers, videotaping calls and sharing highlights on social media would be an excellent tactic.

Avoid agreeing to traditional forbearance with capitalized interest in coming months (if you can help it). Once you agree to forbear, servicers often stop sending bills, and change your payment due to $0 — even if you’re simply using forbearance to lower payments. The intention is to tempt you to not pay — and reverse all the progress you have made.

Resist their sales pitches for consolidations — if you must consolidate, do so with the Department of Education. (For more on this, read here. ) I also understand that servicers like Commonbond, SoFi, and Earnest sometimes have decent refinancing options, but they are for-profit, and Earnest, in particular, is now Navient run.

Overall when speaking to customer representatives, at any company, remember this quote from a letter Navient sent to its shareholders:

“Our Company has generated significant momentum as the management team is successfully executing the right strategy to deliver increasing and sustainable value to all shareholders. The changes we have implemented over the past few years have begun to bear fruit…We are targeting a return of nearly $600 million to shareholders in 2019.”

2020 may be even more lucrative, thanks to Covid-19.

Be vigalent. And remember: they’re not your friend.

—

Previously published on medium

*******************************

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

*************************

Photo credit: Unsplash