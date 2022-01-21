Stupid Girl Dumps Her Best Guy Friend Because Toxic Boy Tells Her To

My best friend, Jay*, was a musician. He was tall, good looking, had the voice and guitar playing ability of a rock star, and we hit it off from the first conversation we ever had.

I’d spent two years in a bad relationship and connecting with Jay was one of the things that gave me the courage to get out. He was working as a trainer at my gym and I took one of his classes. I was unfit, it hurt like hell and I was relying on self-deprecating humour to help me power through. We had almost identical senses of humour, and I found myself feeling motivated to get to the gym and do one of Jay’s classes because it was the only time I would laugh all week.

He was in an open relationship when we started hanging out, not knowing anything at all about ethical non-monogamy, I was skeptical that his girlfriend would be comfortable with our friendship, after all, I had been the insecure girl with the lying boyfriend for the last two years, but he insisted it was fine.

And it was, his relationship may have been open but he wasn’t looking for a romantic connection with me, nor I with him. We’d hang out over coffee, or I’d watch his band rehearse in one of their back sheds. We’d go for drives and talk about weird, nerdy stuff that I wouldn’t normally talk about with anyone.

He was a kindred spirit if ever I’d met one.

And he was the first attractive guy I’d ever been friends with and never had it dance around the possibility of being something more. Which is how I ended up dating someone new while maintaining my friendship with Jay.

…

In hindsight, I should’ve recognised the look of disinterest on my new beau’s face anytime I’d mention Jay. But I’d been out of my bad relationship and friends with him for long enough that I didn’t think twice about carrying on my friendship once I began a new relationship. I didn’t see him as any different to any of my girl friends, apart from the fact that hanging out with him generally came with a lot less drama.

It all came to a head after we’d been ‘official’ for about a month. My boyfriend asked what I’d done that day, and when I mentioned I’d grabbed a coffee and hung out with Jay on his break, the guilt trip started.

“You’ve never brought me coffee at work.”

“You work twenty minutes out of town on a construction site, it’s not exactly like sitting in the break room at the gym, I didn’t think I could bring you coffee at work?”

“You could if you wanted to, but clearly you’d rather spend your time with him.”

At first, I stood my ground. Jay was my friend and nothing more. But the more time we spent together, the more difficult it became to not feel guilty about it based on my partner’s reaction.

Eventually, my boyfriend hit me with a straight up ultimatum.

“It’s him or me, you need to choose.”

I remember panicking. I didn’t want to lose Jay, but he was a friend. I was young and obsessed with the idea of finding love and thought this guy was going to be the guy. Either way I was going to have regrets, but I stupidly figured I’d regret it more if I chose the guy that was never going to be the guy over the one that might.

Even though the two weren’t even in the same realm to be weighing it up.

I remember the conversation with Jay so vividly.

“He doesn’t want me to see you anymore, he thinks it’s impossible that we could be just friends.”

“I can’t say I didn’t see this coming. But it still sucks. But, you love him, yeah?”

“Yeah. I guess I do.”

“Well, every relationship has different boundaries. If these are yours, then I respect it.”

That conversation alone should’ve been proof that I was giving up the wrong relationship.

…

Jay and I floated in and out of each other’s lives over the years, but it was never the same. Even if there might have been a chance of reconnecting, it always felt like a stalemate. Me, the bad friend who hurt someone who didn’t deserve it, and him, the one that got hurt.

He never treated me poorly for it, though. Every time I saw him, he would give me that same, sympathetic smile that would make my insides twist into knots.

Now, more than ten years later, I still miss him. There’s never been anyone I’ve connected with quite like Jay.

We bumped into each other about a year and a half ago when he was the entertainment for my company Christmas party. I walked past as I overheard the conversation and couldn’t help throwing in a quip.

We sat and talked for the next two hours, even though several people came up and asked him to play one more set.

It hit me like a tidal wave with how normal it felt, after all those years. Even though we both had bombshells to drop on each other.

“So, what have you been up to?”

“Umm, I kinda had a baby…”

“Wait… what?”

“What about you?”

“Ah yeah… long term relationship and a step-kid.”

“Well… shit.”

Eventually, we parted ways and I recommenced the obligatory mingling with my co-workers. As the party was wrapping up I felt a tap on the shoulder and was surprised to find him standing behind me.

“So… I just wanted to say goodbye, and that it was really good to see you.”

Then he held out his arms in that awkward way as if to ask, “Can I hug you?” and I launched into his embrace so fast you’d have thought I was never going to see him again.

Maybe I felt like that was true. Either way, I knew I had to throw everything into that hug. Every sorry and every I miss you I never said out loud.

I thought about it almost constantly for the week following. I couldn’t shake how good it felt to have had a conversation with someone that just got me. It was as effortless as it had ever been and yet still felt… feels, so out of reach.

I miss you, Jay. And I’m sorry.

…

*names have been changed.

