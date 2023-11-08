Succeeding in the Game of Life: Why Living a Life of Wellness Is the Most Important Thing.

It’s never too late to succeed in the game of life. Mental Wellness is a way of life. It’s an opportunity to discover the person we were meant to be. The breakdowns are necessary. We need uninspired levels of objectivity in our lives. The pain is and will forever serve a purpose.

Social connections, laughter, supplements, exercise, family, children, spirituality, and our careers are given to us for the advancement of humanity. We are the ultimate expressions of divine potential. Think it not strange that you have built a peaceful existence for yourself.

Our lives are supposed to reflect the peaceful nature of a creator who operates from an unseen realm. Doesn’t it feel amazing to be in control of your life?

You did the work on yourself to become your best self. Throw away the notion of a high-value man. You are a prized man. You understand the nature of balance, healing, peace, creativity, service, family, purpose, and spirituality. You acknowledge your role as a creator in the fabric of life.

It should feel good to be in the position you find yourself in. The technical tools are at your disposal. Even though a few delays and issues are present you are strong and mighty in your character and disposition.

Living a Life of Wellness

What does it mean to live a life of wellness? It’s an all-systems-go functionality. In essence, you are living in the desired state that you want to manifest in your life. What you are not doing is Irresponsible gambling your rent money away, causing more trouble on the earth, and prioritizing sexualized fantasies over personal growth and development.

It’s about taking care of all aspects of one’s well-being, including physical, mental, emotional, and social health. It’s easier said than done. I would never speak about a matter that I haven’t struggled with myself.

It’s about making conscious and intentional choices that promote health and vitality, such as eating a balanced diet, getting regular exercise, managing stress, nurturing relationships, and seeking professional help when needed.

Realigning Your Viewpoint

If you desire to live in a perpetual state of abundance, it’s important that you create a self-care routine. Make time for the things you like in this world. I didn’t say overindulge but you get my point. It’s not a crime to self-prioritize yourself over another’s needs.

The world needs you at its best and the only way that can be possible is if you are working out your issues on a daily basis. When I was 31 years old, I needed a realignment in my viewpoint on what it meant to trust the process. I wanted my wholeness and healing without doing any of the work on myself.

I was frustrated with my career, relationship status, financial situation, etc., and my mental health began to suffer as a result of these catastrophic breakdowns. The quick fix would never come leaving me to operate in the seat of stress.

Wellness is a Journey

The media can make us believe that our wellness is a quick fix. It’s not going to the gym for 6 months and coming out a changed man although part of this is true. Wellness is a sustainable train ride toward eternity. It’s a daily grind of fighting through different seasons of one’s manhood.

Whatever you find yourself at in this moment counts it a blessing whether good or bad. When I was broken and didn’t know how I was going to take care of my family, the last thing I wanted was to trust the process. I wanted relief. I wanted someone to come in and provide a listening ear and some type of assurance that things would work out in my favor.

Consider this blog post confirmation. The most important thing you could be doing at this stage in your life is focusing on your mental well-being. Maslow’s hierarchal needs scale is important but if you skip your own wellness, you are doing yourself, community, family, and humanity at large a disservice. You got this.

