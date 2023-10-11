Success Habits of the Top 10% That Cost Nothing

Everyone wants a better life. For many people, this means making more money, living a meaningful or fulfilling life, being happy and overcoming challenges.

The gap between the rich and poor is widening across the globe, with money continuing to flow upwards. The rich get richer, right? Maybe that’s why most of us aren’t rich. Who has time to make money when we’re so busy figuring out ways to increase our income or protect our savings in times of high inflation?

The answer is simple: wealthy people do have time. They just make choices differently. Whether it’s Oprah and her famous shows, Warren Buffett and his investing philosophy, Bill Gates and his charitable foundation, or Jay-Z and his business ventures — successful people tend to share certain habits in common.

In fact, these principles are so universal among the wealthy that they can be considered “success habits of the wealthy.”

Whether it’s rising early, connecting with smart people, reading great books, investing in real estate, stocks and bonds, or retirement accounts, they repeat the same things that work.

While some people are born into more fortunate circumstances than others and have a much easier time accumulating wealth, anyone can improve their financial outlook with the right habits.

Success isn’t something you can achieve by putting in a lot of effort or working hard; instead, it is the result of balancing many different factors all at once. If you want to become more successful, the only real way of doing so is by developing habits that make success easier for you.

The good news is these habits easily be implemented by anyone. We can use them to become more successful and get ahead financially, regardless of how much money we currently make.

Success habits are an excellent start to a better future.

Many successful, highly productive, wealthy people have already figured out what works and doesn’t. And they share a lot of their success habits through books, courses, podcasts and videos.

You can start implementing many of their success habits in your own small way. “Success is a science; if you have the conditions, you get the result,” says Oscar Wilde.

Another good news is that you don’t have to disrupt your schedule or pay a fortune to make successful habits work for you.

One of the biggest mistakes people make when trying to take control of their lives is they try to tackle everything all at once. This can lead to overwhelming or anxiety-inducing feelings when things inevitably don’t go according to plan.

Habits are behaviours that are repeated regularly. They define what we do, how we act, and how we perform. They are the primary way our brain and body “know” what to do next.

Habits help us get things done but can also hold us back. They can create significant changes in your life if well-designed and used effectively. Habits can be formed in several ways, including through repetition, routine, and triggers.

Several key habits can have a significant impact on your productivity and overall level of success. “Success is nothing more than a few simple disciplines, practiced every day,” says Jim Rohn.

Highly successful and productive people invest in building good habits that support their goals and keep them on track. They don’t allow distractions to derail their progress.

Self-made millionaires all share one thing: they practice productive habits regularly. Even billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates still follow routines and principles that keep them grounded and on track toward future goals.

Daily productive habits may seem insignificant at first, but over time can have a big impact on your finances, relationships, mental state and physical health.

Regardless of where you are in your life or your challenges, there is hope for change. If you implement the right habits, you can transform your life for the better.

Many successful people were once just like us; they had the same struggles as we do now, so why are they different? They worked hard, found and committed to good habits and kept repeating and upgrading what worked.

What’s your single most important goal: the one thing you want in life?

A successful life starts with defining exactly what you want and gathering the tools for your personal journey. It starts with a deliberate attempt to change the trajectory of your life.

Do you want to make a side hustle a full-time job? Do you want to advance in your present career? Are you interested in a high-paying job?

Do you want to work for yourself and know exactly what to pursue to make that possible? What’s the one thing you want to achieve that will bring satisfaction and fulfilment to your life?

If what you want is not clearly defined, you will be adopting random habits that may waste your time.

A sense of meaning gives us direction and purpose in our lives.

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself, any direction you choose,” Dr Seuss once said.

To be successful and wealthy requires more than just having money — it takes a strategic investment of time, money and setting up your life to support your financial goals.

Systems, principles and habits are the bedrock of a successful life

When you know where you are going, you can then establish systems, principles, routines and rituals that will become your foundation for compound progress.

Highly successful people create systems that help them stay organized, prioritize tasks efficiently, and remain productive throughout the day.

Ray Dalio, a billionaire investor and hedge fund manager, swears by principles to get things done. “Principles are fundamental truths that serve as the foundations for behavior that gets you what you want out of life. They can be applied again and again in similar situations to help you achieve your goals,” he writes in his book, Principles: Life and Work.

The key to being highly successful is having a set of habits that support us along the way. The most productive people in the world are incredibly organized, systematic, and proactive about setting themselves up for success every day. They use systems to help them stay focused and reach their goals.

Keeping a productive habit involves adopting new behaviours you can sustain over time. With age and experience, you can learn from your mistakes and do more of what works for your personal circumstances.

Keeping a consistent routine sets up your body and mind for success. It’s essential to wake up early, exercise regularly and eat healthy meals. These habits are crucial for productivity, focus and good health. Richard Branson, Larry Schultz, and Tim Cook are early risers.

Xerox CEO Ursula Burns “uses early morning hours to get caught up on emails, getting up at 5:15 and sometimes working until midnight, she told Yahoo Finance.

The most apparent habit of very successful people is working hard, smart and long. That may seem obvious, but it’s surprising how many people don’t put in enough consistent effort.

Sure, some people are naturally more driven than others, but even the most successful people put in at least 10 hours per day each week (and sometimes more), and some of them do upwards of 20.

There are also specific behavioural patterns that successful people tend to follow. They are often early risers and work on their high-priority tasks in the morning. The top 10 percent are relentlessly productive in the first few hours of the day.

Whether it’s a single decision to move the needle or working on a project for hours at a time, successful people don’t waste time on low-value tasks.

They know how important it is to get things done and do whatever it takes to make that happen. They also tend to defend their time as their success depends on it.

“The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say no to almost everything,” says Warren Buffett.

Highly successful people treat failure as an opportunity to improve rather than overcoming a setback. These habits can help you achieve your goals if you adopt them too!

They are also good self-starters — they take the initiative themselves. They experiment with new ways of doing things. “People who are unable to motivate themselves must be content with mediocrity, no matter how impressive their other talents,” says Andrew Carnegie.

When things don’t go as planned, successful people don’t allow failure or an obstacle to get in the way of their progress.

They consistently learn from the experience, do more of what’s working and measure almost every input to make sure their efforts are paying off.

They keep moving despite the many challenges. “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain,” says Dolly Parton.

Many highly effective people have learned to be mindful at all times. Mindfulness is about being present in the moment and not letting your thoughts wander into the past or future. It’s so important because when we are fully present, we can respond more effectively to others and ourselves.

When we are mindful, we are more likely to notice opportunities that need to be acted on before they get away from us. And when we pay attention to what is happening in the moment, we can respond with more awareness and insight, leading us down a path of greater success.

In the end, success comes down to multiple factors. But one thing is clear: you need a purpose and be willing to repeat specific habits for as long as possible. You must be willing to double down on successful routines and behaviours for a long time.

And always remember what Maxime Lagacé once said, “Become so curious and obsessed with one thing that you forget everything else. Follow it, drink it, dive deep in it, master it. Remarkable results need remarkable actions.”

