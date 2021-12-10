Successfully Introducing Your Partner to Your Family During the Holidays: A How-To Guide

Introducing a new partner can be stressful enough without the added pressure of the holidays. Some people are barely fazed, but if you’re like the rest of us, there can be a lot of nerves, especially if this person is essential to you.

First impressions are a big deal because they stick with people for a long time (sometimes forever), and your family’s opinion may be critical to you, especially if you’re a tight-knit group.

While holidays are never the ideal time to do the first introduction since there are usually many moving parts and general holiday stress, it maybe is the only time to do it, especially if you live far away.

Even if you don’t have the opportunity to do something more low-key, like introducing your partner slowly through a more intimate engagement, you can still make this holiday meeting a successful experience.

Beforehand

Support Your Partner

Meeting someone’s family can be highly anxiety-provoking, especially if you really care about the relationship.

The need for acceptance and things to go well can be overwhelming, especially if you or your partner are more introverted or shy.

Ask your partner how they’re feeling and what they might be anxious about, as well as how you can support them. Everyone is different, and some of us shine in audiences of new people while others clam up and feel uncomfortable.

Ask your S.O what kind of support they’re looking for or might need if things start to get uncomfortable.

How you frame your feelings about the meeting goes a long way to help your partner relax and set expectations.

Reassure them that your opinion is ultimately what matters most, and it’s more about introducing them to people you care about than trying to force a connection.

Prep Your S.O on Family Dynamics

You can’t control every outcome, but you can help your new partner go in there with a game plan. Give them a head’s up about how your family might interact when they get together and a brief overview of the different relationships.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Let them know if you have that family member who tells off-color jokes or regularly gets in Facebook arguments with other family members.

Give them tips on how to make a good impression. If your family values words of affirmation or acts of service, encourage them to share, show appreciation and gratitude for the day and offer to help clean.

Share different topics or types of interactions they may want to avoid. Every family has different norms regarding what they deem appropriate or acceptable.

Prep Your Family

Everyone’s family is different.

Some families are open and communicative, some never share emotions, others cross boundaries regularly, and most combine the three. You know your family and what will result in a productive conversation or not. Express what you need from them, especially if you’re sensing negativity or strong emotions.

Remind them that it’s not you and your partner versus them situation, but instead, you’re all on the same team, and you want to meld two parties you deeply care about.

Remember, they may feel defensive or protective of you, especially if you don’t have the most outstanding track record, so you may need to remind them of your boundaries and expectations, what’s okay and not okay.

Let them know if there are some essential or significant things to note about your partner so they can be mindful of their behavior.

During

Bring Something and Offer to Help

A gift always goes a long way, especially if you’re attending a big gathering or get-together where you didn’t have to prepare or pay for the food.

Gifts or offers are about the gesture, and putting in extra effort to find something they like or help them means a lot and shows a genuine investment.

*Be mindful of the kind of gift you’re having them bring. Make sure it’s appropriate for the event as something too over the top or out of the left-field can feel forced or pretentious.

Check-in With Them Regularly

Don’t throw your S.O to the wolves.

When I was a waitress, I was trained on using the computer, and then it was sinking or swimming. This is not the time for that kind of approach.

Sure, it’s great to realize your partner is independent and can hang. Still, there are so many relational dynamics in every family; you don’t want them feeling uncomfortable and unable to speak up and escape an unpleasant interaction.

Introduce your partner to all the players, then allow them to mingle, but regularly check-in or stay close, and have a signal or safe-word, especially if you know someone in your family is particularly contrary or opinionated.

Check-in With Yourself

Perhaps the person who may feel most overwhelmed during the holiday extravaganza is you. If you’re like me, with a pull toward people-pleasing or mediating, it’s tempting to try to manage or control how things go.

However, the best thing you can do is prepare everyone and communicate your expectations…then surrender.

You want to enjoy this day too, and although it’s important that your family and S.O get along, it’s equally important that your holiday is not spent taking on the emotional burden of pleasing everyone. Do what you can, then let the chips fall where they may.

Afterward

Post Game Analysis

Historically, I have always recapped any social situation on the car ride home with my significant other. It allowed me to talk about things I saw or experienced throughout the day, evening, or weekend and to hear their perspectives.

You get to share things the other may not have known and hear your partner’s perception of your family. You also get to gauge how they feel now that the interaction is over.

Talk Through Differences and Areas of Concern

Depending on your family’s culture, traditions, and relationships, there may be areas of stark difference between the two of you. Some of these can be harmless, while others may feel problematic.

It’s important to discuss these things with your partner and be open about them. Coming from a place of curiosity and asking questions is an excellent place to start. You seek to understand your partner’s concerns and help them know where your family is coming from.

Differences can strain relationships, but it can be a fantastic opportunity for compromise and finding a middle ground if they’re communicated honestly and directly. It also makes it easier for your S.O to enjoy their time with your family and vice versa.

Reassure Them

While it’s possible it could have awkward moments and tension, reassure them.

Let your partner know you appreciate their willingness to be uncomfortable and vulnerable by showing up. Remind them that it’s really about the two of you at the end of the day, and introducing each other to your families is another step in building intimacy.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Meeting someone’s family or introducing them to yours can feel like a laborious process. It may never be a comfortable or easy thing, but by preparing yourself and your partner, you can help take the edge off and set yourselves up for the best possible outcome.

Good luck!

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

You might also like these from The Good Men Project:

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock