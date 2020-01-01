Suicide Risk Factors with Dr. Lulu [Podcast]

A new study shows that suicide attempts among black children and teens are rising faster than other groups.

Listen to Real Men Feel, #152, “Suicide Risk Factors with Dr. Lulu” here:



Dr. Uchenna Umeh or “Dr. Lulu” as she is fondly known by her patients is a board-certified Pediatrician, Teen Expert and National Keynote Speaker with nearly three decades of clinical experience. As a Momatrician, author, speaker, activist, and podcaster Dr. Lulu, joins us to talk about depression, suicide, stigma, and the challenges African American men and boys face.

“We don’t need to have a mental illness to be suicidal.” ~ Dr. Lulu

Dr. Lulu is a doctor like no other I’ve met. She quit a lucrative position because she wanted the time to speak at schools about suicide prevention, and she opened a new medical practice focusing on at-risk youth. She limits herself to six patients a day and sees them for 90-minute appointments, not 9-minutes like most doctors I’ve experienced.

She shares from her heart the fear she has for her children and for all African American children. This was a very moving episode of Real Men Feel to be a part of.

If you are contemplating suicide, please reach out for help. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text to 741741. Outside of the US, get more numbers here.

Topics and Questions Include:

(2:00) The importance of talking about suicide.

(3:15) Talking to the right person.

(4:30) Crisis text line: 741741

(5:55) Dr. Lulu’s period of suicidal ideation.

(8:50) You can be suicidal without having any mental illness.

(10:20) The biggest risk factors for suicide.

(12:50) Temporary pain triggering a permanent escape.

(15:05) The highest risk factor for suicide completion.

(16:30) What prompted the creation of your podcast; Suicide Pages with Dr. Lulu?

(21:51) As a physician, are you seeing a rise in depression and/or suicide attempts?

(23:39) You have a specific focus for your practice – what is that?

(24:56) You refer to yourself as a Momatrician — what do you mean by that?

(25:42) Are the risks of suicide greater for African Americans?

(28:16) African American males taught to believe that they don’t feel pain.

(31:18) Shame and stigma around suicide.

(32:45) How we are creating angry men.

(34:07) Trayvon Martin is a part of Dr. Lulu’s household.

(36:12) Black children being seen as threats.

(40:50) Do your boys have the concerns and fears that you do?

(43:58) Andy’s experience visiting Africa.

(52:05) Are things getting better or worse?

(55:16) What can someone do if they are feeling suicidal?

(57:46) The bravest thing anyone can do.

(59:01) What can someone who has a friend or family member who is suicidal do for them?

◊♦◊

Watch Real Men Feel, #152, Suicide Risk Factors with Dr. Lulu, October 15, 2019

“It is okay to not be okay, but it not okay to stay that way.” ~ Dr. Lulu



Connect with Dr. Lulu on Facebook and at TeenAlive.com.

Read her newest book, A Teen’s Life: Looking at Teen’s Lives Through Their Daily Struggles. As well as, How to Raise Well-Rounded Children.

Visit her poetry blog Words by Black Butterfly.

Check out the podcast, Suicide Pages with Dr. Lulu.

Learn more about Dr. Lulu’s Youth Health Center.

Let us know what you thought here in the comments or shoot an email to [email protected].

Subscribe to the podcast at RealMenFeel.org/iTunes

Like the Real Men Feel show on Facebook facebook.com/realmenfeelshow

Scroll down to the author bio for all the links to access more #RealMenFeel

A version of this post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

—

