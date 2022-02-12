Superskills: 8 Online Learning and Productivity Hacks for Students With ADHD

Students who have ADHD tend to struggle with school. But that doesn’t mean that they’re doomed to academic challenges. Parents of high school students and even university-level students can follow certain steps to improve their study habits, and consequently, their GPA.

I’m sharing my ultimate list of some of the best online learning hacks.

I should mention that this works for adults as well. 😉

The reality is that schools often fail to equip ADHD students with relevant learning resources. Not that there’s anyone to blame. Limited resources, tight schedules, and hundreds of students (or more) to cater to make it challenging to address everyone’s needs.

Social media can also become addictive, supplying a quick but non-lasting burst of joy that can quickly spiral and cause poor mental health.

Keep in mind that as a tutor/learning coach, this does not constitute medical advice. This is intended for educational purposes only.

What is ADHD and What Are the Symptoms?

I think when most people think about ADHD, they picture a kid who can’t sit still in class or one who is always looking up at anything aside from their work. But it’s more complex than that.

ADHD stands for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It is a behavioral disorder that is normally diagnosed during childhood. It is characterized by impulsivity, inattention, and hyperactivity. It is common for these characteristics to occur together. However, it is also possible for one to occur with the other. By the age of 7, parents may notice hyperactivity in their children. It may even be present in preschoolers. Only when a child goes to elementary school will attention deficit or inattention come to light.

Types of ADHD

There are three major types of ADHD:

Inattentive and Distractible ADHD: This type is characterized by inattentiveness and distractibility without any hyperactivity.

Impulsive/Hyperactive ADHD: Another type is impulsive and hyperactive where distractibility and inattention are not observed.

Combined ADHD: This is the most common type of ADHD. It is characterized by both hyperactive and inattentive behaviors.

Symptoms of ADHD

ADHD symptoms may resemble other medical conditions. This is why it is important that you seek the assistance of an expert to perform the diagnosis. However, the following symptoms are common among ADHD:

1. Inattention

Poor study skills

Poor organizational skills

Forgetfulness

Easily distracted

Difficulty listening to others and remembering details

A short attention span

2. Impulsivity

Frequently takes risks without thinking about the repercussions

Tends to blurt out responses

Struggles with waiting for their turn in social situations and at school

Often interrupts others

3. Hyperactivity

Often forgets things repeatedly or loses them

Inability to perform a task and tends to shift from one task to the next without completion

Difficulty engaging in quiet activities

Talks excessively

Fidgets hands when seated or fidgets excessively

Cannot remain seated

Busy in constant motion without any apparent goal

Critical Organizational Skills for ADHD Students

People who possess strong organizational skills are able to create and maintain systems for keeping track of materials or information. A “typical” adolescent can easily locate and organize sports equipment or school supplies. However, those who have ADHD have trouble performing these tasks. It takes more time, effort, and continuous attention to stay organized. This can be an overwhelming obstacle for anyone with ADHD, especially if they don’t have the tools or mindsets to overcome such challenges.

Tips for ADHD Students to Learn Organization Skills

1. Talk about It

Yes, it’s cheesy and probably obvious, but needs to be said. Talk about it! Have a discussion about staying organized, why it’s important, how it helps, and how to do it. Parents or mentors can suggest a system to clean up their teen’s rooms and tidy up their school materials. One should also talk about how to organize a daily routine to make sure school and extracurricular activities stay on track.

If creating a complex hour-by-hour schedule is too overwhelming, you can start by making a to-do list of 5–8 critical things that need to get done that day. Complete them throughout the day based on when you have time, and check things off as you get them done. Crossing things off a to-do list can feel very rewarding and may encourage you to keep moving forward.

2. Assign Desk-Cleaning as Part of the Daily Routine

Next, consider making desk cleaning a part of the daily routine.

There’s a book titled “Make Your Bed” by William H. McRaven that talks about the big impact of small and consistent good habits. Desk cleaning is just one example of a simple good habit.

Mentors or parents can ask students to perform speed cleaning half an hour before dismissal or bedtime. Similarly, parents can ask their teens to clean up their study table at home after they arrive from school or once they are done studying.

3. Use Brightly Colored Paper and Supplies

When it comes to project assignments or homework, brightly coloured paper, pens, and highlighters can come in handy. Use these to outline details and due dates. While highlighting and underlining aren’t necessarily the most effective ways to retain information, colour-coding is a dynamic and eye-catching way to organize what you learn.

4. Set Up and Organize a Notebook and Binder

Get into the habit of putting notes and handouts in a binder or notebook. A digital folder works just as well for online materials. If you are a university student struggling with ADHD, you will need to make sure that you organize your notebooks and binders regularly. You can work with a friend to follow the plan.

5. Keep an Agenda

ADHD students benefit from having a system in place that covers their daily routine. This can help ensure that they turn in assignments on time and manage their homework. Keep it simple and easily accessible. A simple calendar app can do wonders!

6. Recruit a Team

To keep your teen on track, make it a family or friend affair. Sometimes, entire families or friend groups can make organization and time management a priority. It’s easier to stay on track when you’re surrounded by people who have similar goals or who support you in your goals.

Here’s a study that demonstrates that positive social support from friends had a significant effect on physical activity for older women (Click here).

7. Keep it Simple

Emotional dysregulation is a major ADHD symptom. This means small setbacks and challenges may cause exaggerated reactions. For instance, one moment, your teen is unable to pick a book for his/her essay, the next moment, they get into a screaming match with you for what seems like no reason.

To stay focused, you can either reduce feeling overwhelmed or learn how to accept and manage overwhelming feelings. More on this later if you’re interested.

One way to do this is to keep things simple. For instance, instead of creating a complex study and learning system right from the beginning, start by picking one subject and marking down a few dedicated study periods during the week. Keep track of the progress to see what’s working and what isn’t.

8. Offer Rewards for Improvements

This one is tricky but may work for some.

In addition to the above, you can consider giving rewards for improved habits. This can motivate you/your teen to stay on track and focus on developing additional skills to succeed at school or work.

It’s important to be careful with extrinsic rewards, however. We want to emphasize enjoying the process of self-development itself, rather than completing tasks in exchange for ice cream.

—

—

Photo credit: iStock