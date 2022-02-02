Support and Advice for Fathers During the Pandemic

The pandemic has pushed all parents to their edge. Those with toddlers are trying to figure out what to do with daycare closures while also meeting work deadlines. Dads in particular have found themselves in the unfamiliar position of running a home and providing childcare. As a stay-at-home dad for the last thirteen years and the author of The Ultimate Stay-at-Home Dad, this has been the hardest year of my experience. If I’ve had struggles, then I know that a lot of fathers are drowning when it comes to the home and kids.

But take heart. Things will get better once you’ve got a few things figured out. Some of it you have probably already realized, such as the benefits of getting things done during naptime. But in other areas, you may still feel challenged. What’s taken me over a decade to learn, I can pass on to you. As we go through this, just keep this simple fact in mind: Embrace who you are as a dad and take ownership of that role.

Start by getting your own gear.

Your life will be much easier if you stop “borrowing” things from the other parent. If you have a baby or a toddler, get your own diaper bag. (chapter 1, pg 18, 26). A backpack works fine. Make sure it has tough double stitching with a front pocket for wipes. Besides diapers, wipes, and extra clothing, also add duct tape and a multi-tool to your kit. Both come in handy when you least expect it. Also, get your own Baby Bjorn so you don’t have to keep adjusting the straps.

Cleaning with children is not easy.

Cleaning with children around is like trying to ride a bike during a tornado. Sure, it can be done but only the Wicked Witch of the West could do it well and she was a terrible nanny. Everything starts with a strong foundation. (Chapter 4, pg 56). Spend a couple of days and declutter. If you’re not using something, store it or get rid of it. Next, nothing comes into the home that is hard to clean. That means dry-clean only blankets got to go. Place baskets strategically around the home to help keep the floors clear. As for actually cleaning, get a wet/dry vac and keep it near the kitchen table for the big messes. A long-handled dustpan will also save your back. Keep in mind that you don’t have to clean all at once. Clean in ten-minute spurts and teach the kids to help. They love putting things in things. That’s where the baskets come in. Keep one room that is less than perfect and be ok with it, but at the same time, keep your personal space as free from toys and clutter as possible. This is your retreat. Finally, practice the 5 o’clock pick-up. Every day, the main living areas get picked up by the entire family. This sets up an easy evening and the kids will learn to expect it.

Meal prep done right reduces your stress.

I calculated once that I cook roughly 1,092 meals a year. That’s a lot over the last decade. I won’t mention grills or smokers, after all, you’re dads and probably have that figured out. But also throw crockpots and pressure cookers into your rotation. A pressure cooker is a lot like a crockpot, just a lot angrier. Both allow hands-free cooking so you can get back to work or back to raising kids. If want to take your cooking up a notch, start with The American Test Kitchen’s Family Cookbook. It will take you through the basics such as boiling an egg to more evolved masterpieces such as Steak Au Poivre.

Build your dad community.

This one often goes ignored by both working dads and stay-at-home dads. But trust me, this is going to make your life easier. You need a dad community. Visit CityDadsGroup.com to see if there is a dad’s group near you. And don’t worry about if you’re not an at-home-dad or not. Here’s our secret: we don’t care. Having other dads that you can turn to makes a huge difference. Also, check out Athomedad.org and to find more online support. There’s even a convention every year where we learn practical skills to be a better father. That’s where I learned to do a French braid. So, get your dad on and come join us for a weekend without the kids. We have beer.

Don’t neglect your mental health.

Look, being stoic just doesn’t work. If dads ignore dad groups, they really ignore their mental health. The pandemic has kept us all isolated and that has consequences. Add to the fact that more is expected of you every day and that adds more stress. Start with Movember and pay attention to your headspace. Movember advocates for men’s mental health and has the resources and connections to offer help. Until then, take time for yourself and do so without guilt. At least once a day, get away from it all for at least thirty minutes. Whether that’s a walk or getting into a hobby, do it. Don’t live there, you still have to parent, but don’t forget to take time for yourself.

Dad up the adventures.

You have this wonderful opportunity to build life-long memories. This is one of the best parts of fatherhood. As things open back up, so do your opportunities to create those memories. Yes, you can do storytimes and bounce houses, and they are fine. But don’t limit yourself. Do things that you enjoy. Do you know what a Civil War Battlefield is? A giant field. Who loves giant fields? Your kids. Do things that you enjoy, not just the things that are “kid-friendly.” That’s boring and there is so much out there to explore. Join tourism newsletters of your town, city, or county and start adventuring when you can. Get even more great ideas at the website AtlasObscura.com.

These are your basics and can make your life easier as we all figure out how what’s going to work. Balancing your needs with those of your family and work can be difficult even in the best of circumstances. Just keep in mind that you don’t have to be perfect to succeed. You just have to be present and embrace your role. Do that, and by this time next year, you’ll be writing your own advice article.

