Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Suppressed 2020: #FightToVote [Video]

Suppressed 2020: #FightToVote [Video]

Census itself is being manipulated the importance of the fight to vote against voter suppression

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Voter purges. Poll closures. Voter ID laws.

History is watching and if we don’t stand up to #VoterSuppression, we could lose our democracy for good in November.

Watch our live premiere event with Cory Booker, Terri Sewell, and Patrick Leahy here! Suppressed 2020: The Fight To Vote here!

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
this is robert greenwald i’m the
00:03
president of brave new films the
00:04
non-profit has produced the film and
00:06
that is making it available
00:08
for free all across the country thank
00:11
all of you for
00:12
joining this zoom premiere
00:15
at a time when the racist driven attacks
00:17
on the right to vote are escalating
00:20
when the covet crisis is being used by
00:22
some
00:23
to stop others from voting and when the
00:26
census
00:27
itself is being manipulated the
00:30
importance of the fight to vote
00:32
against voter suppression has never been
00:34
greater
00:36
we are very pleased today to be
00:38
streaming the film
00:40
here and with indivisible and stand up
00:42
america move on democracy for america
00:46
brady black voters matter greenpeace and
00:49
now this
00:50
so people will be seeing this film
00:53
and the discussion today in many ways
00:56
all over the country
00:57
because it truly does take a village and
00:59
now here is the trailer for the film
01:06
taking down a key part of the voting
01:08
rights act
01:10
it let the dogs out it led racially
01:13
discriminatory voting laws
01:16
to just run wild we are witnessing a
01:20
tidal wave of voter suppression around
01:22
the country alabama
01:23
arkansas north carolina and georgia
01:25
which is becoming ground
01:27
zero georgia’s tight race for governor
01:30
is getting national attention
01:32
brian kemp is not only the republican
01:34
gubernatorial nominee he’s george’s
01:35
secretary of state
01:36
stacey abrams looking to make history by
01:39
becoming the nation’s
01:40
first female african-american governor
01:42
the democrats are working hard
01:44
registering all these minority budgets
01:46
civil rights leaders say kemp is
01:48
illegally removing people from georgia’s
01:50
voters list the purges they’ve been
01:52
going on for over a century in this
01:55
state my girl wanted to vote
01:57
and they were trying to keep her from
01:59
voting the lines was crazy everywhere
02:01
i tried contacting the georgia elections
02:04
board my vote would not be counted i’m
02:06
65 and for the first time i did not get
02:09
a chance to vote
02:12
we are not going to let them take from
02:15
us when our grandparents and parents
02:18
fought
02:18
to give us in the first place the
02:20
coronavirus pandemic is creating
02:23
concerns ahead of the 2020 election i
02:25
think that
02:25
mail-in voting is a terrible thing we
02:28
are here to resist
02:29
an id law that is undemocratic
02:33
unconstitutional and immoral on my
02:36
mother’s dying bed at 92 years old
02:38
former sharecropper
02:40
her last words were do not let them take
02:44
our votes away from us
03:02
against suppression it’s taking place in
03:05
many ways
03:06
by many people by many groups by many of
03:09
you
03:09
on this premiere today and i’m
03:12
particularly pleased today
03:13
to have with us some of the elected
03:16
champions
03:17
who are fighting hard and long to
03:19
protect our right to vote
03:22
in the battle to pass the john lewis
03:24
voting rights amendment
03:25
act a critical piece of legislation
03:29
thank all of you and we will start with
03:31
representative sewell
03:54
hi i’m congresswoman terry sewell of
03:56
alabama’s 7th congressional district
03:58
and today it is my pleasure to join with
04:00
other colleagues of mine
04:02
to introduce the suppress of 2020 the
04:05
fight
04:06
to vote a powerful documentary examining
04:08
our country’s shameful practice
04:10
of voter suppression as evidence in the
04:14
georgia election of 2018
04:16
midterms as a proud daughter of selma
04:19
alabama
04:19
and the representative of alabama’s
04:21
civil rights district
04:23
the legacy of voting rights runs deep in
04:25
my blood
04:26
i believe that there is no truer cause
04:29
more important to our democracy
04:31
than the access to the ballot box by all
04:34
americans
04:35
sadly this nation mourns the passing of
04:38
our colleague
04:39
my hero congressman john robert lewis
04:43
a hero in the civil rights and voting
04:45
rights movement in a staunch
04:47
long-time advocate for voting rights as
04:50
a little girl growing up in
04:51
selma the stories of john lewis’s
04:54
bravery
04:55
was as much a part of my upbringing
04:58
as any bible verse or family lore
05:01
as an adult i know that my very
05:04
existence as alabama’s first black
05:05
congresswoman was only made possible
05:07
because of the sacrifice
05:09
of john lewis and those foot soldiers as
05:11
john would say
05:12
he shed a little blood on that bridge in
05:15
my hometown
05:16
for the right of every american to vote
05:19
john’s courage and mentorship gave me
05:22
and so many of us
05:23
the right to walk the halls of congress
05:26
and of state houses across
05:28
this country i think it’s apt that
05:31
hr 4 the voting rights advancement act
05:34
was renamed the john robert lewis voting
05:36
rights act of 1965
05:39
and it’s been my honor to be the lead
05:40
house sponsor
05:42
since the 20 2013 shelby versus holder
05:45
decision which gutted the voting rights
05:47
act
05:48
i am honored every day to carry that
05:50
piece of legislation and because you
05:51
went to the polls in 2018
05:53
and ushered in a democratic house
05:55
majority
05:56
we finally passed hr4 out of the house
05:59
and it sits
06:00
on the desk of mitch mcconnell
06:02
languishing on the senate
06:03
and i know that you will hear from my
06:05
senate advocates who have proudly
06:07
supported h.r 4 and its passage
06:11
we know that we have a tremendous loss
06:13
with john lewis but we also know that
06:15
there are
06:16
actors afoot trying to make sure that
06:18
voter suppression is the rule today
06:20
and not that we have access to the
06:22
ballot box
06:23
i think that this film highlights that
06:25
in glaring detail
06:28
you know as i feel sad about the loss of
06:30
john lewis i know that he sowed many
06:32
seeds in so many people
06:34
the seeds of hope and inspiration we can
06:37
hear his voice
06:38
never give up never give in the vote
06:41
is the most important non-violent
06:45
tool in our democracy let’s make sure we
06:48
preserve it
06:49
i’m doing that every day on the hill and
06:51
i am honored
06:52
to be doing that with senator leahy
06:55
senator leahy of vermont is a lead
06:57
sponsor
06:58
of hr4 on the senate side has been an
07:00
advocate supporter
07:02
of voting rights his whole career and i
07:04
now introduce
07:05
senator patrick leahy
07:09
thank you very much congresswoman and
07:12
i was so appreciative times we could be
07:14
together and talking about this and
07:17
both you and i will remember standing
07:19
there
07:20
with our dear friend john lewis saying
07:23
we want this
07:25
so the the timing of this documentary
07:27
could not be better
07:29
actually couldn’t be more urgent
07:32
our dear friend and hero think of what
07:35
john said
07:37
he called the right to vote and i quote
07:39
the most
07:40
powerful non-violent tool we have to
07:43
create a more perfect union
07:45
just think of that we’re looking at our
07:47
watch americans
07:49
fundamental right to vote faces
07:52
unprecedented threats
07:54
voter suppression schemes are colliding
07:56
with the covert 19
07:58
pandemic and that could potentially
08:00
disenfranchise countless americans ahead
08:03
of the november election
08:06
john lewis’s thundering word just months
08:09
ago
08:09
echo even more loudly today
08:12
he said when you see something that’s
08:14
not right you have a moral
08:16
obligation to do something our children
08:19
and their children will ask us what did
08:22
you do
08:23
well i hope this film serves as a call
08:26
to action for
08:27
all of us every single one of us have to
08:30
stand up in defense of our precious
08:32
right to vote
08:34
john fearlessly did that all his life
08:37
and almost gave his life on the bridge
08:41
doing that so last month
08:44
here in the senate i introduced the john
08:47
lewis voting rights advancement act
08:51
i very rarely get emotional on the third
08:54
floor
08:56
but i got choked up talking about our
08:58
friend john
08:59
as i did that and i’m thankful that
09:02
48 senate co-sponsors are on there
09:08
they would restore the landmark voting
09:10
rights act whose 55th anniversary is
09:12
tomorrow
09:13
and help stop the scourge of voter
09:15
suppression
09:17
the house passed their legislation as
09:20
the congresswoman knows is a leader in
09:22
that
09:23
in december now the senate must do its
09:26
part
09:26
and mitch mcconnell’s republican leader
09:28
is got to stop stalling
09:30
bring it up have the courage vote for it
09:34
or vote against it don’t just hide it
09:37
and pretend you’re thinking of it but
09:39
being afraid to vote
09:42
i’m not afraid to vote i know how i’ll
09:44
vote
09:46
but americans also have to demand more
09:49
the covert 19 pandemics threatens our
09:52
ability to safely cast our ballots
09:54
and despite the president embracing
09:57
bogus conspiracy
09:58
theories and fact-free twitter
10:02
twitter rants in the middle of the night
10:04
a number of states
10:06
have successfully and securely
10:09
use mail and ballots for years my state
10:12
of vermont has
10:14
but we need urgently federal help to
10:17
expand
10:18
nail and voting operations
10:21
time of covet that’s going to be
10:23
critical
10:24
for american safety but also for their
10:27
votes so that every single vote can
10:29
count
10:31
now the house has passed significant
10:33
funds to help states
10:34
prepare for november senate republicans
10:39
you know how much money they had in
10:41
their package for state election
10:43
assistance
10:45
one cent that’s appalling
10:48
it’s unacceptable americans have to urge
10:52
congress to assist our states
10:54
so we’re not forced to risk our health
10:56
simply to exercise a right that all
10:59
americans have
11:00
so i think the film plays an important
11:02
role it’s going to educate
11:04
america about what we have here what’s
11:05
at stake
11:07
suppress 2020 will inspire americans to
11:11
keep fighting for a change
11:12
i hope everybody looks at i want
11:14
everybody republicans and democrats
11:16
to look at it because this is not a
11:18
republican or democratic issue
11:19
this is an american issue
11:23
it’s an american birthright indeed the
11:27
right to vote is what gives democracy
11:29
its name
11:32
i was proud when john lewis called me
11:35
his brother
11:37
but i think of him when i think how we
11:40
have to protect this right right
11:42
vigilantly
11:43
john did this every every single day
11:46
with
11:46
every fiber of his body he’s passed the
11:48
baton to us
11:50
now it’s our turn to keep on marching
11:53
and i’m so happy to see my friend
11:55
senator corey booker he’s a strong and
11:58
respected voice
12:01
he’s one of the very few people in all
12:03
my years here
12:04
when he stands up to speak in our caucus
12:07
people
12:07
shut up and actually listen to him
12:10
because it’s worthwhile
12:12
so corey my dear friend it’s all yours
12:26
thank you very much it’s so good to be
12:27
here i i have to say that senator leahy
12:30
is not
12:30
only one of the more esteemed and
12:32
respected senators uh
12:34
uh right now in the senate but if you
12:36
look at his career
12:37
he will undoubtedly go down as one of
12:39
the great uh
12:40
most accomplished senators uh in the
12:42
senate history and it’s great to be on
12:44
with him right now
12:45
and terry sewell who is my friend
12:48
partner sister on the other side of the
12:50
capitol
12:50
it’s great to have you here as well and
12:52
i just want to start by saying
12:54
thank you to the makers of this film uh
12:57
i love documentary film and whether it’s
12:59
from
13:00
uh issues of our environment all the way
13:02
to
13:03
uh understandings how plastics are are
13:05
destroying our oceans
13:06
documentary film is one of the
13:08
incredible ignition points right now for
13:11
so much activism
13:12
and this film to me is at the crux at
13:15
the center of so many other issues going
13:17
on in our democracy
13:19
because whatever issue is important to
13:21
you the roots will always be in us being
13:23
a representative democracy
13:25
where everyone has a voice and your vote
13:28
is your voice we have come this far
13:31
whether it’s the 15th amendment whether
13:33
it’s the
13:34
19th amendment uh or uh by activism and
13:38
struggle we know from the 1870 15th
13:41
amendment we know from
13:43
the suffrage movement uh and the 18
13:46
uh the the 1920 amendment that these
13:49
came about because of the
13:50
activism of others as frederick douglass
13:53
that abolitionist himself said if
13:54
there’s no struggle
13:56
there is no progress and we stand on the
13:59
shoulders of
14:00
activists who secured for us rights
14:03
that we cannot take for granted we are
14:06
here because
14:08
of that voting rights act that was
14:09
struggled for uh
14:11
fought for that people died remember
14:13
goodman cheney and schwarner
14:15
died in mississippi registering people
14:18
to vote
14:19
and that fateful legacy of bloody sunday
14:22
where incredible marchers including john
14:25
lewis were beaten
14:26
savagely all of that effort helped to
14:29
get us a
14:30
voting rights law but i fear for my
14:32
generation and all of us
14:34
now in this current moment in history
14:36
because we’ve seen
14:38
through the shelby decision the gutting
14:39
of the voting rights act
14:41
we’ve seen states from texas to north
14:43
carolina
14:44
move quickly before the inc was even dry
14:46
on that decision
14:48
to pass restrictive laws
14:51
undermining people’s ability to get to
14:54
the polls in fact
14:55
a judge in north carolina federal judge
14:57
said that the north carolina legislature
14:59
wrote that bill
15:01
that restricted the vote with surgical
15:03
like precision
15:04
to undermine the ability for
15:06
african-americans to vote
15:08
and so you’re gonna see through this
15:10
film that we are in a distraught present
15:13
and it’s not getting better in many ways
15:15
it’s getting worse
15:16
we see as we are sitting here in the
15:19
recent days
15:20
uh our president really attacking uh uh
15:24
vote by mail and trying to delegitimize
15:26
it and literally
15:28
taking states like like nevada uh to
15:31
court
15:32
trying to stop them from making it
15:33
easier for people to vote
15:35
safely from home during a pandemic
15:39
he is preemptively trying to question
15:41
the legitimacy of a november outcome he
15:44
is
15:44
taking on the postal service and doing
15:47
things to try to
15:49
uh slow their functioning of the postal
15:51
service
15:52
which is vital to conducting vote by
15:54
mail
15:55
and we see this uh over and over again
15:59
as we face challenges and so we have
16:02
action to do now
16:04
to not lose ground that was gained by
16:06
sweat
16:07
and struggle and blood and even death
16:11
history will judge our generation by
16:14
what we do
16:15
in the face of not just trying to hold
16:17
the ground on the rights that our
16:19
parents and grandparents generation gain
16:20
for us
16:21
but what we do to advance that ground
16:24
what we do to make
16:26
voting more robust to do things that are
16:28
common sense like
16:30
what about voting being a national
16:31
holiday what about automatic voter
16:33
registration and more they can make
16:36
voting in this country
16:37
vibrant and and dynamic and that’s not
16:41
a partisan issue that’s a patriotic
16:44
issue
16:45
every generation as i’ve said from the
16:47
amendments to our constitution to the
16:49
activism
16:50
of my parents generation has worked to
16:52
expand the franchise
16:54
in this country and secure it and we
16:57
cannot stop
16:58
now and so i leave you with this
17:02
i’m here because of voting rights
17:04
activists
17:06
i love the obviously you have two
17:07
senators and an amazing congresswoman
17:09
but change does not come from washington
17:12
it comes to washington
17:13
by people standing up and accepting the
17:15
responsibility
17:17
that this is my country i will not
17:18
surrender to cynicism
17:20
i will not just say the system is rigged
17:22
and sit back and do nothing then you are
17:25
complicit in the problems this
17:27
documentary is powerful
17:30
but its true test will be whether it
17:32
helps to ignite you
17:33
to do more than you’re doing now because
17:36
if you do the same thing you’ve been
17:37
doing now
17:39
well we’ve been losing ground you can’t
17:40
expect different results
17:42
this is one of those moral moments in
17:44
history if you truly
17:46
truly honor those who struggle for the
17:48
rights you take for granted while every
17:50
generation
17:51
has to prove worthy of the rights they
17:53
inherited
17:55
by advancing them i want to thank the
17:58
filmmakers one more time i want to thank
18:00
my colleagues for being on this
18:01
but i want to thank you the viewer of
18:03
this film because
18:05
truly you have the destiny of our
18:06
country in your hands as the great james
18:09
baldwin said at the end of the fire next
18:11
time
18:11
everything now we must assume is
18:14
in our hands we have no right
18:18
to assume otherwise thank you very much
18:21
i appreciate you honor you all let’s
18:24
continue
18:25
the work let’s continue the struggle
18:27
let’s make our ancestors
18:29
in heaven looking down upon us including
18:32
john lewis
18:33
are proud that we have done that good
18:35
work caused that good trouble
18:37
got in the way made the sacrifice
18:41
to ensure that generations yet to come a
18:44
benefit
18:44
in the bounty and blessings of this
18:46
democracy
18:47
thank you
18:54
how will i be able to vote without
18:56
putting my life in danger
18:58
the black lives matter actions make
19:01
voting more important than ever
19:03
will this health crisis become a
19:05
constitutional crisis
19:07
am i going to be able to vote in
19:09
november
19:20
we have a historic decision today
19:22
striking down a key part of the voting
19:24
rights act a civil rights law passed
19:26
back in 1965.
19:28
the supreme court essentially said
19:30
racism is over
19:32
and these communities don’t need to
19:34
pre-clear these changes anymore
19:36
this decision leaves virtually
19:38
unprotected minority voters in
19:40
communities all over this country
19:41
it let the dogs out it led these
19:45
racially discriminatory voting laws to
19:48
just
19:48
run wild within hours of the voting
19:51
rights act being gutted
19:53
texas had a new strict photo id law
19:56
and within days alabama announced its
19:59
own repressive voter id
20:01
law we are witnessing a
20:05
tidal wave of voter suppression around
20:07
the country
20:10
200 000 more people would have voted in
20:13
wisconsin
20:14
if not for their strict voter id law
20:17
voter purges have become rampant since
20:19
the 2016 election
20:21
states have removed almost 17 million
20:24
voters nationwide
20:27
you describe georgia as the epicenter of
20:29
the current voter suppression battle
20:32
what has earned georgia that distinction
20:36
george’s tight race for governor is
20:38
getting national attention brian kemp is
20:40
not only the republican gubernatorial
20:42
nominee he’s george’s secretary of state
20:44
stacey abrams looking to make history by
20:46
becoming the nation’s first
20:48
female african-american governor
20:50
volunteers who are picking up phones and
20:51
knocking on doors across the state
20:53
come in and register to vote we are very
20:56
excited to register as many people as we
20:58
possibly can
20:59
what do we want when do we want it
21:03
today i come as one
21:06
but i stand as ten thousand
21:16
back that veneer
21:18
[Applause]
21:22
and you see something really rotten
21:24
happening
21:27
it’s almost like termites coming in
21:30
they’re in the wood they’re eating the
21:32
wood away
21:34
and you don’t even realize your house is
21:35
getting ready to collapse until it’s
21:36
almost too late
21:38
we’ve got to understand this isn’t a
21:40
clan cross burning
21:41
this stuff is very bureaucratic it’s
21:44
very mundane it’s very routine
21:48
but it is lethal
22:01
[Music]
22:02
my name is bobby jenkins i live in
22:05
cuthbert
22:05
georgia uh the county is randolph county
22:09
i spent about 30 almost 35 years in
22:12
education
22:13
my superintendent of schools my name is
22:16
loretta brown
22:17
i live in morgan georgia and i grew up
22:20
in randolph county
22:22
i am the state advisor for the georgia
22:25
naacp
22:26
youth and college division my name is
22:29
louis brooks i live in thompson
22:32
georgioson county
22:34
and i’ve been living here my whole 89
22:37
years except
22:38
the two years i spent in service in
22:40
korea
22:42
in 19 i believe it was 55
22:46
or 56 that’s when they started
22:50
letting black people
22:54
when i went to rest to vote it was tough
22:56
they asked me all
22:58
kind of questions tried to keep me from
23:01
rushing i passed the test
23:04
once i got my vote right i decided i
23:07
wasn’t gonna
23:08
let anything stop me from voting
23:10
[Music]
23:15
because i used to walk
23:17
[Music]
23:19
you go up the street in across the
23:22
next street over there i walk over that
23:24
and walk back and go
23:27
and i didn’t miss a voting except
23:30
when they closed the poll i’m a citizen
23:33
it’s my right to vote and speak my
23:35
opinion
23:44
i saw this ad saying that there was a
23:46
proposal to close seven of the nine
23:49
precincts in randolph county i said what
23:52
then they put it in the papers that
23:55
these clothing
23:56
holes costing them too much money
23:59
first of all randolph is a poor county
24:01
just to give you an example of what it
24:03
would mean as a community benevolence a
24:05
little north of town
24:08
had that precinct been closed some of
24:10
those individuals would have to go 30
24:13
miles
24:14
round trip in order to vote it would
24:17
have been a terrible
24:18
hardship on our poor on our elderly and
24:20
on those who are least able to afford
24:23
transportation you know i got disabled
24:26
and i couldn’t do no driving
24:28
i know i couldn’t afford to go that far
24:30
to vote
24:32
this was on the black neighborhood it
24:34
made me feel like they were closing down
24:37
to keep the black people from voting
24:38
called most black people vote democrat
24:40
when they own the club one fight voting
24:42
place
24:43
everybody might hand the black said to
24:45
go clean over there to the white section
24:46
to vote
24:48
we’re human and we have our rights to
24:51
vote just like everybody else
24:55
voters in randolph county georgia are
24:57
outraged randolph county residents
24:59
expressed their concerns with the board
25:01
of elections
25:02
our citizens turned out in full force
25:06
they were behind us 100 percent trying
25:09
to keep those polling places open
25:11
convenience of the vote you all are not
25:14
considering that
25:16
at all there’s no disenfranchisement for
25:19
the
25:19
african-americans i went to the meeting
25:22
find out that they were trying to close
25:25
seven of the
25:26
precincts got to stand up you cannot
25:29
allow this to continue
25:30
they gave a couple of reasons saying it
25:33
would save money
25:45
the other one was that several of the
25:47
polling places
25:48
were not ada compliant but the thing
25:51
that was so ironic is we voted that way
25:54
in may you know they weren’t any worse
25:56
november than they were in may
25:58
it will be impossible for rural voters
26:00
without vehicles to vote
26:02
on election day it will be impossible
26:05
for them
26:05
they will have to walk three and a half
26:07
hours just to get from one of these
26:09
polling places
26:10
to cuthbert and shellman we
26:13
did petition to keep it open pressure
26:17
from
26:17
the residents civil rights organization
26:20
speaking up speaking out
26:29
they called the meeting to order and
26:32
they only had one
26:36
motion
26:39
i voted to keep them open
26:41
[Applause]
26:44
the news what was happening here in
26:45
randolph county went worldwide
26:47
the incident that we experienced through
26:49
the spotlight on
26:50
everything else that had been going on
26:53
you know we find out that in the state
26:56
of georgia there were two over 200
26:59
other polling places had been closed
27:04
if you move a pole four miles it is the
27:08
equivalent
27:08
of a 20 drop in black voter turnout
27:12
that’s what shutting down these poles
27:18
mean
27:35
with two months to go the race is
27:37
heating up in georgia stacey abrams
27:39
campaign feel they have the momentum
27:40
behind them
27:41
and many of the posts we’ve seen so far
27:43
support that you know the democrats are
27:45
working hard
27:46
registering voters if they can do that
27:49
they can win these elections in november
27:52
there’s no law
27:53
in georgia that requires the secretary
27:56
of state
27:56
to process voter registration forms on a
27:59
particular timeline
28:01
camp withheld putting the names of
28:04
thousands
28:04
on the voter registration list until
28:06
after the election
28:08
eighty percent were african americans
28:11
latinos
28:12
and asian americans
28:17
[Music]
28:19
this is fulton county
28:24
linda marshall was my name
28:30
most of my professional career
28:33
has been in public service of one kind
28:35
or another as a teacher
28:37
as a government worker
28:39
[Music]
28:41
i moved here in august of this year
28:44
but because of my emphasis on always
28:47
being registered
28:49
and always having the ability to vote i
28:52
did that almost
28:53
immediately when i got here of course i
28:56
also knew the importance of the
28:59
upcoming election and i wanted to be
29:02
a part of that history
29:07
i got closer and closer and closer to
29:10
the election and i was getting
29:12
a little bit concerned so i called the
29:14
secretary of state’s office
29:17
my name is not on the roll they can’t
29:19
tell me where it is
29:22
so all of that paperwork that i sent in
29:25
i don’t know where it is
29:27
[Music]
29:30
i’m 65 and for the first time i did not
29:34
get a chance to vote
29:36
in a very close election
29:40
of historic importance and proportion
29:45
welcome to georgia
29:54
[Music]
30:01
the midterm election in georgia is only
30:04
29 days away
30:10
civil rights leaders say kemp is
30:12
illegally removing people from
30:13
georgia’s voters list republican brian
30:16
kemp has already gotten the backing of
30:17
our current president
30:18
thousands of purged from georgia’s
30:30
there has been instance after instance
30:32
of
30:33
unlawful voter purging states are
30:36
removing voters many of whom have
30:38
actually been found to have been
30:40
eligible but were unlawfully removed
30:42
from the rolls
30:49
i received the purge notice
30:53
so i open it up and i read the first
30:55
sentence
30:59
i along with 380 000
31:02
georgians received the same notice
31:04
that’s an especially pernicious way to
31:07
prevent people from voting
31:09
because once you register to vote you
31:11
would think
31:12
that you should be able to remain on the
31:14
rolls and once you’re removed from the
31:15
rolls
31:16
you cannot vote
31:19
[Music]
31:27
i went out and got the mail and there
31:28
were two letters in there they looked
31:30
official
31:30
you’re hereby notified that the city of
31:32
thunderbolt has challenged your right to
31:34
vote
31:35
the city of thunderbolt states that you
31:37
no longer reside within the municipality
31:39
my license is valid my address is valid
31:42
i own this home
31:44
why are you questioning my right to vote
31:57
you know the purges they’ve been going
31:59
on for
32:00
decades maybe over a century in this
32:03
state
32:06
if you haven’t voted in the last few
32:08
elections they’ll purge you
32:10
as if you must not be in the state
32:12
anymore
32:14
if you move within the same county
32:16
they’ll purge you
32:18
assuming you’re not living in georgia
32:20
anymore
32:21
if you don’t return a postcard from the
32:23
secretary of state
32:24
they’ll purge you because to them it
32:27
means you’re not a resident at this
32:29
address
32:30
all of these tactics specifically and
32:33
disproportionately
32:34
target people of color poor people the
32:37
elderly
32:38
all of whom tend to vote for democrats
32:41
brian kemp is notorious for erasing the
32:44
polls and purging people right before
32:46
the election deadline
32:49
you have a candidate at the top of the
32:53
ticket
32:53
who is responsible for maintaining the
32:56
integrity of the election
32:58
he needed to have his hands on the
33:00
levers you have
33:01
an umpire who is also playing
33:05
in the game
33:12
[Music]
33:21
less than 20 days away from the midterms
33:23
now the race for georgia’s governorship
33:25
is a toss-up literally is a dead heat
33:28
this governor’s race is already won for
33:30
the history books but it’s also seeing
33:31
record numbers of requests for absentee
33:33
ballots especially from
33:35
african-american voters at a time where
33:37
we’re seeing roughly almost
33:38
half of the people who’ve turned into
33:40
absentee ballot are people of color
33:42
that’s a really really good sign for
33:44
stacey abrams
33:49
we caught them off guard by running such
33:52
a large scale
33:53
program and mailed 1.6 million african
33:56
americans an absentee ballot in
33:58
application
33:59
in this midterm election the absentee
34:01
ballot requests are even
34:03
outperforming presidential year so that
34:05
is that is startling and eye-popping and
34:07
something that we need to dig in on
34:09
to see what’s going on there
34:20
my name is norman broderick i’m in
34:22
potter springs georgia
34:23
cobb county i’ve did 24 years in the
34:26
military
34:28
deployed to iraq twice bosnia
34:31
saudi arabia i voted absentee before
34:34
when i was deployed
34:35
when i was in rank the first time i
34:37
voted absentee and when i was in iraq
34:39
the second time i voted absentee
34:41
the absentee ballot is a very important
34:43
tool that exists
34:44
to allow people not only just the
34:46
military but anybody who happens to be
34:47
away
34:48
from their voting station to be able to
34:51
cast their vote
34:53
[Music]
34:56
my name is peggy shu i’m from johns
34:59
creek georgia
35:00
i left georgia for dc in the beginning
35:03
of october
35:04
and before i left i mailed out my
35:06
absentee ballot application
35:08
so that our registrar would send an
35:10
absolute ballot to my new dc address
35:13
i work at a u.s army central which is
35:16
located at shaw air force base
35:18
in sumter south carolina i’m away from
35:20
home during the week
35:22
i knew i wasn’t going to be able to get
35:23
back to georgia to vote i could only do
35:25
this absentee
35:26
i filled out everything i was supposed
35:27
to fill out i
35:29
sent their documents in i got
35:30
confirmation that it was received
35:33
and to my surprise i did not receive
35:36
my absentee ballot i checked my mailbox
35:40
every day
35:41
it was like nearing the end of the month
35:43
and so i started calling the voter
35:44
protection hotline i called my registrar
35:47
i sent emails and it was really really
35:48
getting close to the election date
35:50
and i just i never received my ballot
35:52
the election day came and went
35:54
and i wasn’t able to vote in the end
36:01
when i contacted my wife and asked her
36:03
about it
36:05
i think it was a couple of days before
36:06
the election i came here
36:08
and i tried contacting the
36:12
georgia elections board i was told they
36:15
did receive my absentee ballot request
36:17
everything was filled out correctly but
36:19
that they mailed it to the wrong address
36:21
she admit that yes they did mess up it
36:23
was their fault
36:24
but there was nothing i could do about
36:25
it it’s too late it’s over with and my
36:28
vote will not be counted
36:29
during the selection it was probably one
36:32
of the most frustrating things i’ve ever
36:33
experienced
36:34
after having spent you know my entire
36:36
college career very invested in the
36:37
political process
36:38
it was i don’t know like a punch to the
36:41
god
36:43
it still pisses me off to this day being
36:45
in baghdad
36:47
voting absentee was
36:50
easier than me and four hours away
36:52
trying to vote absentee
36:53
in south carolina i took to facebook
36:56
and like the millennial activist that i
36:59
am i recounted my
37:00
experience in a facebook post i wrote
37:02
this is what happened i wasn’t able to
37:04
vote and if you had a similar experience
37:06
let me know and my friend from high
37:08
school she reached out to me and she
37:10
said
37:10
i also had struggles trying to get my
37:12
ballot in voting absentee
37:14
so i submitted an absentee ballot it
37:17
came
37:18
two days right before election day over
37:20
the course of 48 hours
37:22
we had 40 people so many people
37:25
in our immediate facebook circle knew
37:27
somebody who had a similar experience to
37:29
us
37:29
people have requested it like far in
37:31
advance some people just didn’t get
37:32
their vote in
37:33
that was when we really realized that
37:35
this was not an isolated incident
37:37
it was a much bigger issue and a much
37:40
more
37:40
deeper rooted sort of phenomenon that
37:41
was going on statewide
37:44
i did speak with the board of elections
37:46
and he just dismissed it as like a
37:47
hiccup and he’s like oh like no you
37:48
don’t really know what you’re talking
37:50
about 40 cases not really a hiccup it’s
37:53
more of like a wake-up call
37:54
today we’ve worked to get answers about
37:56
the claim that thousands of voters never
37:58
got the absentee ballots they requested
38:14
the race between abrams and kemp is
38:16
literally neck and neck their fate
38:18
is now in the hands of voters the day is
38:20
finally upon us
38:21
the midterm elections are happening
38:23
voters head to the polls in one of the
38:25
most intensely fought midterm
38:27
elections the race for georgia’s
38:29
governorship is a toss-up i live in the
38:31
south i’m always worried about election
38:32
day
38:33
great morning and go vote oh yeah gotta
38:35
go vote today
38:41
voting started here in georgia this
38:43
morning and if you think hitting the
38:44
polls early will keep you from getting
38:45
stuck
38:46
on long lines think again
38:55
voter protection hotline how can i help
38:56
you voter protection hotline
38:58
i’ve
39:04
i really thought i was gonna be able to
39:05
run and run out like i usually do
39:08
the first thing i saw was just people
39:11
everywhere
39:12
so we stood there for a while without
39:15
moving
39:16
and then we would inch up
39:19
and then we wouldn’t move
39:22
we had a lot of people with children
39:25
there
39:26
pregnant mothers elderly people some
39:29
people have medical issues
39:34
i took my son to school that morning and
39:36
then i went to vote at ferguson
39:38
elementary
39:39
where i vote every election
39:44
the line was so long through the school
39:47
and wrapped around the building the
39:50
lines was crazy everywhere
39:52
all over the county it was real long i
39:55
was
39:56
in line for two hours
39:59
i got to the door that’s when they was
40:02
checking your id
40:03
before you go in and she couldn’t find
40:05
my name
40:06
she directed me to go downtown when that
40:09
and i was like i’m not gonna vote and it
40:11
was this older lady she came over and
40:12
she like held my hand and was like
40:15
please go do it we need this and i
40:18
looked in her eyes and said i will
40:31
long lines at the polling stations lead
40:33
to low voter turnout
40:35
the research is just crystal clear on
40:36
that
40:38
everyone in the world knew we were going
40:39
to vote today and in my neighborhood
40:41
there are no power cords all these
40:44
dedicated people
40:45
waiting to vote this is what we call
40:49
voter suppression
40:50
people are like upset and angry i
40:53
started calling
40:54
the secretary of state’s office i was
40:56
either
40:57
hung up on placed on hold
41:00
they want people to go home and not vote
41:03
i ain’t going nowhere i’ma be right here
41:07
the reason they sent me from ferguson to
41:10
the downtown gwinnett was for the
41:12
provisional vote
41:14
so i drove 25 minutes and then when i
41:16
got there was crowded in there
41:19
i waited 45 minutes to find out that’s
41:21
not where i needed to be
41:22
she told me that this was the wrong
41:24
place and that i can go back
41:26
to ferguson i had to call back and redo
41:29
my schedule
41:31
so now the voting i only cut on my time
41:35
got all my money
41:39
when we went in filled out all the
41:42
paperwork
41:43
had the id took it up to the lady i had
41:46
mine in my hand
41:47
one hand had hers in the other because
41:49
she’s legally blind
41:52
so we go give it to the lady and she
41:54
goes to scan barbara’s
41:56
i did so she looked up at barbara she
41:58
said well miss barbara
42:00
when was the last time you my sister got
42:03
strong
42:04
i’ve been voted since i was 18 years old
42:07
and i’m 82. i was disappointed she was a
42:11
little upset
42:12
my girl wanted to vote and they were
42:15
trying to keep her from voting
42:17
since i became a citizen i have not
42:20
missed an election
42:21
i showed up and a very nice lady she
42:23
looked at my id and said no you’re not
42:25
registered
42:26
and i said no no wait a second here’s my
42:27
registration card and
42:29
show them that i was registered and they
42:30
said yeah but your name is del rio with
42:33
a space
42:33
but your voter id says del rio one word
42:36
and therefore doesn’t match
42:37
in the voter registration my name shows
42:40
as
42:40
del rio with a space my id
42:44
is del rio no space that was a non-match
42:47
i said this is not legal and i need to
42:50
be allowed to vote
42:50
after my discussion they said to me this
42:52
time will allow you to vote but it’s a
42:54
little bit like they’re
42:55
doing me a favor the right to vote
42:56
should be something that we should make
42:58
easier rather than more difficult
43:00
latinos and asian americans are six
43:02
times more likely than white georgians
43:04
to be cut from the voter rules because
43:06
of exact match
43:07
and black americans are eight times more
43:10
likely
43:11
to be cut because of exact match i have
43:14
voted in every election
43:15
all of a sudden i’m not there
43:17
controversy surrounds the state’s
43:19
exact match law that put the
43:21
registrations of 53 thousand voters
43:24
most of them african-americans on hold
43:27
because of discrepancies in the way
43:29
their names are spelled in state
43:31
databases
43:32
people of color have names that are a
43:34
little bit less
43:35
typical and that’s where the errors are
43:37
at their highest
43:39
brian kemp knows this
43:40
[Music]
43:42
a group of students will not have their
43:43
voices heard at the polls at least not
43:45
in georgia
43:46
they’re turning a bunch of students away
43:47
over here we’re showing up
43:49
here in at the booker t washington
43:51
location and their names were not on the
43:54
actual role
44:02
the student was being turned away i
44:05
talked to
44:06
over 50 students that morning
44:10
first they told me i was at the wrong
44:12
polling station they said you’re uh you
44:14
didn’t get registered
44:15
what do you mean there was only about
44:16
like what four
44:18
voting valley booths didn’t process my
44:20
registration my registration to go
44:21
through and walk back to my door and so
44:23
you know i guess i just won’t vote
44:24
just before i went to vote i had been in
44:27
an african-american history class
44:29
where we were actually talking about
44:30
voter suppression you know about
44:32
what was it like for people that were
44:34
going to vote i filled out a little slip
44:36
of paper gave it to the
44:38
poll workers they looked up at me and we
44:40
said it’s coming up in
44:42
our system as though you’re not a
44:43
citizen of the united states
44:46
i just sort of looked at them like they
44:47
had two heads like i’m sorry i was born
44:51
in new york what
44:52
when i got to the front of the line they
44:54
informed me that i was registered to
44:56
vote but not
44:57
in doherty county they were telling me
44:58
that i was registered back home in
45:00
winter robbins where i was from and i’ve
45:01
never voted there i’ve never even been
45:03
registered there
45:04
the thing was that i had brought proof
45:06
that i was a u.s citizen i had with me
45:08
my driver’s license
45:10
my passport card and my emory student id
45:13
but they would not
45:14
look at the passport card whatsoever to
45:16
prove that i was a citizen
45:18
i walked out crying what i learned in
45:21
history class
45:22
just hours before this happened to me in
45:25
2018.
45:26
i had been through and participated in
45:29
voter registration drive
45:30
on campus within the community it was
45:32
just like wow after all
45:33
this i’m not going to be able to vote
45:35
myself like when i was growing up
45:37
voting was a thing it was an event it’s
45:39
a little me is trailing behind my
45:40
parents watching them vote
45:41
my parents would take me to the voting
45:43
polls every time when i was little
45:45
i would go in and i would help them fill
45:46
out the bubbles i get a chance to vote
45:49
and then you get there and the
45:50
experience is just terrible and you have
45:52
to call your mom
45:53
and be like why is it so hard you never
45:56
told me to be this hard
45:58
this was huge for us because stacey
46:01
abrams was actually a spellman alum
46:03
history would have been made and it
46:04
would have been made by my spouse and
46:06
sister
46:07
if there is no one who gets to 50
46:09
tonight robin there will be a runoff in
46:11
december
46:11
we’ll find out as the day and evening
46:14
goes on
46:15
voter protection hotline how can i help
46:16
you are they letting you know
46:21
people who can’t vote there’s young
46:22
people who can’t vote there’s people in
46:24
every county who can’t vote it just
46:26
created this intense fog of confusion
46:29
across the state
46:38
in here for three hours four or five
46:39
hour wait five hours
46:41
this is way way too long for us to stay
46:43
uh and vote how long have you waited
46:45
online here about three and a half hours
46:47
have you decided you can’t stand you
46:49
can’t take it anymore are you gonna go
46:50
home
46:51
i’m heard not i’ll be back i gotta go
46:53
take some medicine
46:56
it was really good the lines weren’t too
46:58
long and everyone was super helpful
47:00
we don’t hardly ever have to wait here
47:02
it’s always a pleasant experience up
47:03
here
47:05
if you have a fixed resource an easy way
47:07
to suppress the boat
47:08
is to just make that resource
47:10
unavailable to the people who you don’t
47:12
want to vote
47:13
and that’s exactly what happened in the
47:15
2018
47:16
election here in in the state of georgia
47:18
in places like north fulton county which
47:20
are wealthy
47:21
there were more machines than anyone
47:22
could ever use in black neighborhoods
47:25
there were a quarter of the number of
47:26
machines that were needed to service the
47:28
population
47:29
lots of people left without voting
47:33
it was people just dropping off when it
47:36
became
47:36
two hours three hours fourth hour
47:40
it was very heartbreaking all it takes
47:43
is a little walking away
47:45
at 159 counties to influence an election
47:49
a little here a little there and then in
47:52
a race like this
47:53
which was so close there you go
47:56
[Music]
48:01
all night on twitter a trending topic
48:04
stay in line
48:06
[Music]
48:08
i had to go and pick my son up he had to
48:11
be picked up before
48:12
six i picked my son up and he went with
48:14
me and sat in the car
48:15
and then i went back to ferguson
48:18
elementary
48:18
and by this time the evening crowd is
48:21
there and the line has
48:23
tripled and i was like oh there is no
48:25
way just
48:26
for my one vote it took me like six
48:28
hours
48:30
and i wanted to give them because i
48:31
promised that elderly lady
48:33
outside that i would do it
48:37
five hours so about five hours took me
48:40
to
48:41
vote it sucks the life out of you
48:45
[Music]
48:47
i’d been in people’s homes i’d been in
48:50
their neighborhoods i’d held their hands
48:52
and so to get to election night and to
48:55
start hearing more and more stories of
48:57
voter suppression
48:58
to hear more and more from people who
49:00
were told
49:01
they couldn’t vote or who were turned
49:02
away or had to give up
49:04
because of four-hour lines
49:07
that broke my heart
49:16
[Music]
49:27
[Music]
49:45
republican brian kemp holds a narrow
49:47
lead over democrat stacy abrams
49:49
tens of thousands of ballots left to be
49:51
counted in this election
49:52
they were counting provisional ballots
49:54
for hours
49:56
provisional ballots are basically
49:57
placebos they’re being given to voters
50:00
to kind of
50:00
um shut them up make them go away the
50:03
next day
50:04
i was so excited because they were
50:05
saying that it was a close race
50:07
i was like oh let me make sure it in my
50:09
vote count so i called there the number
50:12
that was on the paper that i got from
50:13
the voting poll
50:15
and she go oh no they counting every
50:17
vote
50:18
you don’t need to call i called my mom
50:21
to double check
50:22
my mom worked for the poll for 20 some
50:24
years
50:25
and she said no that’s not true you call
50:27
back to make sure the vote count
50:29
and someone else says to the phone and i
50:31
got the same thing
50:32
no you don’t need to call back we’re
50:35
counting all the votes
50:36
we just started discovering so many
50:38
people voting provisionally
50:39
we realized oh you voted provisionally
50:42
so
50:42
you might have to come back here the
50:43
next day and show your id is that
50:45
something you know and
50:46
they’re like no no i already voted like
50:48
i’m good
50:49
but you have to come back within three
50:51
days with the documentation to prove you
50:54
are who you say you are
50:57
when you have a large working-class
50:59
population
51:00
that has to punch a clock that’s really
51:03
tough
51:03
you’ve lost pay from work trying to vote
51:07
that’s a poll tax
51:10
[Music]
51:18
how does this receive county elections i
51:20
wanted to confirm
51:22
if my vote was counted or not
51:25
all right what is your last name kimble
51:31
i see there was no participation
51:43
[Music]
51:48
goodbye
51:56
[Applause]
51:59
[Music]
52:01
last night my opponent ended her
52:03
campaign the election
52:05
is over and i’m honored to be georgia’s
52:07
governor elect
52:08
i acknowledge that former secretary of
52:11
state brian kemp
52:12
will be certified as the victor in the
52:14
2018 gubernatorial election
52:17
but to watch an elected official baldly
52:20
pin his hopes for election
52:22
on the suppression of the people’s
52:23
democratic right to vote
52:25
has been appalling this is not a speech
52:28
of concession
52:29
because concession means to acknowledge
52:31
an action is right
52:33
true or proper as a woman of conscience
52:36
and faith
52:37
i cannot concede that
52:40
i don’t want everybody to vote elections
52:43
are not
52:43
won by a majority of people they never
52:45
have been from the beginning of our
52:47
country
52:47
and they are not now as a matter of fact
52:50
our leverage in the elections quite
52:51
candidly goes up
52:52
as the voting populous goes down georgia
52:56
2018
52:57
was a case study of voter suppression
53:00
and as we approach the 2020 elections
53:02
we’re seeing a coordinated effort to
53:04
suppress from lawyers
53:06
millions of dollars and potentially the
53:09
biggest tool of all
53:11
the coronavirus the corona virus
53:16
pandemic
53:16
is creating concerns ahead of the 2020
53:18
election with no official end in sight
53:21
to the crisis there are questions about
53:23
whether voters will be able to head to
53:25
the polls to cast their ballot in
53:26
november
53:27
out of a large city of milwaukee we
53:29
almost got 600 thousand people
53:31
in the city limits they only have five
53:34
polling sites open doing a pandemic in
53:37
wisconsin today
53:38
thousands waiting for hours forced to
53:40
choose between protecting their own
53:42
health
53:43
and exercising their right to vote this
53:45
is so wrong this is just so
53:47
wrong stop playing politics with our
53:49
lives
53:54
the 2020 primary in georgia was like the
53:56
2018 election
53:58
all over again this is
54:01
primary day in georgia lines in atlanta
54:04
stretching for blocks
54:05
there were people and seniors who had
54:07
been sitting out waiting to vote for
54:09
more than five
54:10
hours this is wrong this is america
54:15
i think that mail-in voting is a
54:17
terrible thing if you ever agreed to it
54:18
you’d never have a republican elected in
54:20
this country again
54:25
[Music]
54:29
we are not going to let them take from
54:32
us
54:33
with our grandparents and parents fought
54:36
and suffered and died to give us in the
54:38
first place
54:40
we are here to resist an id law
54:43
that is undemocratic unconstitutional
54:46
and immoral people are demanding
54:49
democracy
54:50
new mexico now has same-day voter
54:52
registration
54:54
iowa colorado nevada florida
54:57
and arizona all passed laws restoring
54:59
voting rights to those formerly
55:01
incarcerated
55:02
maine has enacted automatic voter
55:04
registration
55:06
delaware and virginia enacted early
55:07
in-person voting
55:09
and in response to the coronavirus
55:11
pandemic michigan
55:12
illinois new hampshire and california
55:15
have all committed to expanding mail-in
55:17
and absentee voting
55:19
in the 2020 election we belong together
55:23
we are all part of the fabric of this
55:25
country and we understand what’s at
55:27
stake
55:28
any voter suppression law is not just
55:31
about
55:31
black people it is about america itself
55:35
when my mother’s dying bed at 92 years
55:37
old former sharecropper
55:38
her last words were do not let them take
55:42
our votes away from us no one
55:46
should have to risk their life to vote
55:48
and for the politicians that put you in
55:50
front
55:50
of a coronavirus firing squad
55:54
vote them out
56:02
[Music]
56:12
[Music]
56:14
see
56:25
[Music]
56:39
[Music]
56:49
[Music]
56:55
[Music]
57:14
thank you all for watching the film and
57:19
most importantly taking action whether
57:22
you’re seeing this
57:23
through indivisible move on stand up
57:26
america
57:28
brady black voters matter greenpeace or
57:31
now this
57:33
we hope that each and every one of the
57:35
thousands of you and thousands
57:37
who are watching this will do as senator
57:39
booker said
57:40
be ignited to take action the film is
57:43
free
57:44
so there’s no way that people will be
57:48
punished if they’re not able to afford
57:50
it and
57:52
most importantly we count on each and
57:54
every one of you one of the things we do
57:56
at brave new films
57:58
we put a face on policy and with that
58:01
i would like to introduce one of the
58:03
people you’ve seen in the film
58:05
kiara jackson who is going to talk about
58:08
her experience
58:10
with voter suppression thank you chiara
58:20
muted
58:23
thank you rainbow for having me and
58:24
allowing me to be a part of this film it
58:26
is
58:27
definitely uh touching thousands across
58:29
the nation
58:30
um i’m also honored to be a part of this
58:33
panel with you know such a prestigious
58:35
group of legislators so once again thank
58:38
you for extending this
58:39
opportunity to me um
58:42
that day so what i basically want to
58:45
get across is that it was very
58:48
disheartening
58:49
knowing that i’m a part of an
58:51
organization that prioritizes making
58:53
sure
58:54
our youth are civically engaged and um
58:56
to give a bit of an
58:57
introduction i’m sorry my name is here
58:59
jackson i currently serve as the albany
59:01
branch president of the naacp
59:03
formerly the albany state university
59:06
chapter president which is where i was
59:07
doing a lot of my
59:08
civic engagement in reaching our student
59:11
population making sure
59:12
we were getting out to the vote on
59:14
campus
59:15
so when election day rolled around and
59:18
you know i’m pumping everybody up with
59:20
my student body making sure that
59:22
everybody’s aware of their polling
59:23
locations
59:24
they know what the ballots are going to
59:26
look like they know how to vote of
59:27
course in their own perspective interest
59:29
and that you know they’re just ready to
59:31
just you know complete their civic duty
59:34
and go on about their days to arrive at
59:37
that day and be faced with so many
59:39
um difficulties and problems that we we
59:43
couldn’t have predicted was just
59:45
disheartening one of the ones that i
59:47
touched on briefly
59:48
and the documentary was the fact that um
59:51
i was registered in albany doherty
59:54
county uh the previous election
59:57
2016 presidential election and so
60:00
albany doherty county had been the only
60:02
place that i’ve been registered to vote
60:04
to come election day to my surprise when
60:06
i was turned away until that i was not
60:08
able to vote because i was registered
60:10
in my hometown an hour and a half away
60:13
an overwhelming wave of just confusion
60:15
just rose over me
60:17
because i was also being told that a lot
60:18
of my student body being told the same
60:21
things
60:22
they had been registered and these were
60:23
things that we made sure
60:25
to cover while we were registering our
60:26
student body to vote because often
60:29
times people don’t realize that in order
60:31
to vote on campus they have to be
60:32
registered
60:33
at their school address since that will
60:35
be the address that they will be at
60:36
um come election time so knowing that
60:39
you know
60:40
in our efforts to help register people
60:42
to vote and get them prepared for this
60:44
day
60:44
that the very thing that we made sure to
60:47
be
60:48
uh corrected on their registrations
60:51
was the main thing that people were
60:52
being turned around for turned around
60:54
for and it was just
60:56
confusing so luckily for me i am a part
60:59
of an organization that does have
61:01
resources
61:02
and informs its members of the resources
61:04
that they have when we are faced with
61:05
issues like this
61:07
so i was able to call somebody from the
61:08
voter protection hotline
61:10
and get more information about how i
61:12
could actually cast my vote
61:13
because at this point i’m determined i’m
61:16
not taking no for an answer and i’m
61:18
trying to get my student body involved
61:20
and
61:20
let them know that even though they
61:21
might have been turned around and even
61:23
though they believe or have been told
61:25
that their vote may not count or they
61:27
won’t be able to cast their vote
61:28
that there’s always a way to double
61:30
check and make sure that you have access
61:32
to the ballot that you
61:33
have the right to cast so after being
61:36
told that my mission was to make sure
61:38
that i could cast mine and get my
61:40
student body
61:41
in touch with the resources so that they
61:43
can also cast their vote
61:45
so from then on my mission was making
61:49
sure
61:49
that my registration was up to date in
61:51
the system because i know that it had
61:53
been and i had registered under my
61:55
school address
61:56
so making sure i had crossed all of my
61:58
t’s dotted my eyes and making sure that
62:00
our voter protection hotline i was able
62:03
to get in contact with our elections
62:05
office
62:05
and confirm this information so that
62:07
could once again
62:09
cast my vote so once that information
62:11
was discovered and i was
62:13
directed to a new polling location it
62:16
seemed as if
62:16
i just was not going to be able to vote
62:18
i was getting told the same thing that i
62:20
was registered back in my hometown
62:22
and that i had to drive an hour and a
62:24
half away
62:26
on a day that i had to be at work within
62:28
the next 30 minutes to go cast my vote
62:30
so once again just being determined and
62:32
persistent with the issue knowing that i
62:34
had been registered in door to county
62:35
because once again is the only place
62:37
that i’ve been registered
62:39
i just continue to press the issue and
62:41
ask questions
62:42
and demand information so that you know
62:44
if i walked away
62:45
that day not being able to cast my vote
62:48
i knew that i would have done
62:50
everything that i had had done to be
62:52
able to to cast my vote
62:54
and honestly that is what my mission is
62:57
now as an activist within the naacp to
63:00
continue to
63:01
give my constituents the tools that they
63:03
need to be civically engaged
63:05
and just keep everybody aware that voter
63:08
suppression
63:08
is very much still around tactics are
63:11
only getting worse
63:12
but if we continue to work together
63:14
collectively as a community as community
63:16
leaders
63:17
and this is something that we hope will
63:19
dissipate and also be corrected
63:21
legislative
63:22
legislatively in the future
63:26
thank you very much kiara and i’m so
63:28
pleased that you
63:29
refused to take no for an answer and you
63:32
know there’s a lot of talk about
63:33
patriotism this
63:34
these days but i must say with you and
63:37
many of the folks in the film and
63:39
many of the thousands of people watching
63:41
the film today and taking action really
63:44
are a definition of patriotism in the
63:46
best sense
63:47
and with that we have a couple of short
63:49
videos from
63:50
just a few of our many many group
63:52
partners those of you who are part of a
63:54
group and are not
63:55
participating yet please sign up and
63:58
someone from brave new films will be in
64:00
touch with you
64:01
in the meantime renato could you show
64:02
the two videos please
64:05
hi i’m sean eldridge i’m the founder and
64:07
president of stand up america
64:09
we are a progressive advocacy community
64:11
of more than 2 million americans across
64:13
the country
64:14
working to strengthen our democracy in
64:15
this critical moment
64:17
first of all i want to thank brave new
64:18
films for putting together this powerful
64:20
documentary
64:22
in a moment where we need it most and my
64:24
role today is to provide you with
64:26
two meaningful actions you can take
64:27
right now if you’re fired up
64:29
and want to fight back against voter
64:31
suppression the first thing we need you
64:33
to do
64:33
is to make a phone call for over 80 days
64:37
senate republicans have been blocking
64:39
critical funding that states need
64:41
right now to expand vote by mail early
64:44
voting
64:44
and online registration so that every
64:47
voter can safely participate
64:49
we need them to pass that legislation
64:51
right now before it’s too late
64:52
so please take one minute to make a call
64:55
you can text the word
64:56
mail to two one three three three the
65:00
word
65:00
mail to two one three three three will
65:03
provide you with talking points and will
65:04
patch you right through to your senator
65:06
the second thing you can do is join us
65:08
in reaching out to our fellow americans
65:10
to educate them on how to vote safely
65:13
this year
65:14
we’re going to be reaching out to
65:15
millions of americans sending texts
65:17
making phone calls to ensure that folks
65:19
vote absentee where they can
65:22
vote early in their community if they
65:23
choose to and to get registered if
65:25
they’re not registered or ready
65:27
and we need your help to do that so you
65:29
can sign up to become a volunteer or
65:31
learn more
65:31
by texting the word fight to 2133
65:35
that’s fight two two one three three
65:38
three
65:38
thanks for being informed thanks for
65:40
taking action hey everybody i’m megan
65:42
hatcher maze i’m the director of
65:44
democracy policy at indivisible and i’m
65:46
sure you are as excited as i am for the
65:49
premiere of suppressed
65:50
2020 the fight to vote voter suppression
65:54
is not a new thing but we’ve seen in
65:56
2020 alone
65:57
even more desperate terrible attacks
66:00
on people’s right to vote in this
66:02
country donald trump is sending tweets
66:04
about
66:04
how you can’t trust vote by mail etc etc
66:07
this documentary is an incredible
66:09
resource that really dives deep into the
66:11
details of this problem
66:13
and how we can go about fixing those
66:14
issues that’s why at indivisible we
66:17
love this film we are working so hard to
66:19
make sure that people have
66:20
access to their ballots access to
66:22
polling locations
66:23
in 2020 which is right around the corner
66:26
so that’s why we are
66:28
urging our members to call their
66:30
senators and tell them to pass
66:32
the heroes act not the mitch mcconnell
66:35
version
66:36
but the version that passed the house
66:37
the heroes act because that bill
66:40
includes election funding funding for
66:42
the postal service
66:44
ways for people to actually vote unlike
66:46
the senate proposal
66:48
introduced by mitch mcconnell which does
66:50
none of those things and that’s why
66:52
documentaries like this films like this
66:54
suppressed 2020 are so critical in this
66:57
fight
66:57
for a free and fair election this
66:59
november i’m super excited for this
67:01
premiere
67:02
and i hope you enjoy
67:10
watching and as
67:13
every one of our panelists has said and
67:15
as the film says
67:16
now is the time for action and
67:20
we have a variety of ways you can be
67:23
involved you can go to the website
67:25
you’ve heard from some of the
67:26
organizations so it’s time to
67:29
either mask up or mail in
67:34
and i look forward to seeing all of you
67:37
taking some action as we move forward
67:40
thank you very much

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Brave New Films

Brave New Films has created a quick-strike capability that informs the public, challenges corporate media with the truth, and motivates people to take action on social issues nationwide.

You are critical to advancing these hard-hitting political campaigns. We can't create a nation of socially conscious activists alone.

Find them on Facebook

 

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x