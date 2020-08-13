Suppressed 2020: #FightToVote [Video]

.

Voter purges. Poll closures. Voter ID laws.

History is watching and if we don’t stand up to #VoterSuppression, we could lose our democracy for good in November.

Watch our live premiere event with Cory Booker, Terri Sewell, and Patrick Leahy here! Suppressed 2020: The Fight To Vote here!

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 this is robert greenwald i’m the

00:03 president of brave new films the

00:04 non-profit has produced the film and

00:06 that is making it available

00:08 for free all across the country thank

00:11 all of you for

00:12 joining this zoom premiere

00:15 at a time when the racist driven attacks

00:17 on the right to vote are escalating

00:20 when the covet crisis is being used by

00:22 some

00:23 to stop others from voting and when the

00:26 census

00:27 itself is being manipulated the

00:30 importance of the fight to vote

00:32 against voter suppression has never been

00:34 greater

00:36 we are very pleased today to be

00:38 streaming the film

00:40 here and with indivisible and stand up

00:42 america move on democracy for america

00:46 brady black voters matter greenpeace and

00:49 now this

00:50 so people will be seeing this film

00:53 and the discussion today in many ways

00:56 all over the country

00:57 because it truly does take a village and

00:59 now here is the trailer for the film

01:06 taking down a key part of the voting

01:08 rights act

01:10 it let the dogs out it led racially

01:13 discriminatory voting laws

01:16 to just run wild we are witnessing a

01:20 tidal wave of voter suppression around

01:22 the country alabama

01:23 arkansas north carolina and georgia

01:25 which is becoming ground

01:27 zero georgia’s tight race for governor

01:30 is getting national attention

01:32 brian kemp is not only the republican

01:34 gubernatorial nominee he’s george’s

01:35 secretary of state

01:36 stacey abrams looking to make history by

01:39 becoming the nation’s

01:40 first female african-american governor

01:42 the democrats are working hard

01:44 registering all these minority budgets

01:46 civil rights leaders say kemp is

01:48 illegally removing people from georgia’s

01:50 voters list the purges they’ve been

01:52 going on for over a century in this

01:55 state my girl wanted to vote

01:57 and they were trying to keep her from

01:59 voting the lines was crazy everywhere

02:01 i tried contacting the georgia elections

02:04 board my vote would not be counted i’m

02:06 65 and for the first time i did not get

02:09 a chance to vote

02:12 we are not going to let them take from

02:15 us when our grandparents and parents

02:18 fought

02:18 to give us in the first place the

02:20 coronavirus pandemic is creating

02:23 concerns ahead of the 2020 election i

02:25 think that

02:25 mail-in voting is a terrible thing we

02:28 are here to resist

02:29 an id law that is undemocratic

02:33 unconstitutional and immoral on my

02:36 mother’s dying bed at 92 years old

02:38 former sharecropper

02:40 her last words were do not let them take

02:44 our votes away from us

03:02 against suppression it’s taking place in

03:05 many ways

03:06 by many people by many groups by many of

03:09 you

03:09 on this premiere today and i’m

03:12 particularly pleased today

03:13 to have with us some of the elected

03:16 champions

03:17 who are fighting hard and long to

03:19 protect our right to vote

03:22 in the battle to pass the john lewis

03:24 voting rights amendment

03:25 act a critical piece of legislation

03:29 thank all of you and we will start with

03:31 representative sewell

03:54 hi i’m congresswoman terry sewell of

03:56 alabama’s 7th congressional district

03:58 and today it is my pleasure to join with

04:00 other colleagues of mine

04:02 to introduce the suppress of 2020 the

04:05 fight

04:06 to vote a powerful documentary examining

04:08 our country’s shameful practice

04:10 of voter suppression as evidence in the

04:14 georgia election of 2018

04:16 midterms as a proud daughter of selma

04:19 alabama

04:19 and the representative of alabama’s

04:21 civil rights district

04:23 the legacy of voting rights runs deep in

04:25 my blood

04:26 i believe that there is no truer cause

04:29 more important to our democracy

04:31 than the access to the ballot box by all

04:34 americans

04:35 sadly this nation mourns the passing of

04:38 our colleague

04:39 my hero congressman john robert lewis

04:43 a hero in the civil rights and voting

04:45 rights movement in a staunch

04:47 long-time advocate for voting rights as

04:50 a little girl growing up in

04:51 selma the stories of john lewis’s

04:54 bravery

04:55 was as much a part of my upbringing

04:58 as any bible verse or family lore

05:01 as an adult i know that my very

05:04 existence as alabama’s first black

05:05 congresswoman was only made possible

05:07 because of the sacrifice

05:09 of john lewis and those foot soldiers as

05:11 john would say

05:12 he shed a little blood on that bridge in

05:15 my hometown

05:16 for the right of every american to vote

05:19 john’s courage and mentorship gave me

05:22 and so many of us

05:23 the right to walk the halls of congress

05:26 and of state houses across

05:28 this country i think it’s apt that

05:31 hr 4 the voting rights advancement act

05:34 was renamed the john robert lewis voting

05:36 rights act of 1965

05:39 and it’s been my honor to be the lead

05:40 house sponsor

05:42 since the 20 2013 shelby versus holder

05:45 decision which gutted the voting rights

05:47 act

05:48 i am honored every day to carry that

05:50 piece of legislation and because you

05:51 went to the polls in 2018

05:53 and ushered in a democratic house

05:55 majority

05:56 we finally passed hr4 out of the house

05:59 and it sits

06:00 on the desk of mitch mcconnell

06:02 languishing on the senate

06:03 and i know that you will hear from my

06:05 senate advocates who have proudly

06:07 supported h.r 4 and its passage

06:11 we know that we have a tremendous loss

06:13 with john lewis but we also know that

06:15 there are

06:16 actors afoot trying to make sure that

06:18 voter suppression is the rule today

06:20 and not that we have access to the

06:22 ballot box

06:23 i think that this film highlights that

06:25 in glaring detail

06:28 you know as i feel sad about the loss of

06:30 john lewis i know that he sowed many

06:32 seeds in so many people

06:34 the seeds of hope and inspiration we can

06:37 hear his voice

06:38 never give up never give in the vote

06:41 is the most important non-violent

06:45 tool in our democracy let’s make sure we

06:48 preserve it

06:49 i’m doing that every day on the hill and

06:51 i am honored

06:52 to be doing that with senator leahy

06:55 senator leahy of vermont is a lead

06:57 sponsor

06:58 of hr4 on the senate side has been an

07:00 advocate supporter

07:02 of voting rights his whole career and i

07:04 now introduce

07:05 senator patrick leahy

07:09 thank you very much congresswoman and

07:12 i was so appreciative times we could be

07:14 together and talking about this and

07:17 both you and i will remember standing

07:19 there

07:20 with our dear friend john lewis saying

07:23 we want this

07:25 so the the timing of this documentary

07:27 could not be better

07:29 actually couldn’t be more urgent

07:32 our dear friend and hero think of what

07:35 john said

07:37 he called the right to vote and i quote

07:39 the most

07:40 powerful non-violent tool we have to

07:43 create a more perfect union

07:45 just think of that we’re looking at our

07:47 watch americans

07:49 fundamental right to vote faces

07:52 unprecedented threats

07:54 voter suppression schemes are colliding

07:56 with the covert 19

07:58 pandemic and that could potentially

08:00 disenfranchise countless americans ahead

08:03 of the november election

08:06 john lewis’s thundering word just months

08:09 ago

08:09 echo even more loudly today

08:12 he said when you see something that’s

08:14 not right you have a moral

08:16 obligation to do something our children

08:19 and their children will ask us what did

08:22 you do

08:23 well i hope this film serves as a call

08:26 to action for

08:27 all of us every single one of us have to

08:30 stand up in defense of our precious

08:32 right to vote

08:34 john fearlessly did that all his life

08:37 and almost gave his life on the bridge

08:41 doing that so last month

08:44 here in the senate i introduced the john

08:47 lewis voting rights advancement act

08:51 i very rarely get emotional on the third

08:54 floor

08:56 but i got choked up talking about our

08:58 friend john

08:59 as i did that and i’m thankful that

09:02 48 senate co-sponsors are on there

09:08 they would restore the landmark voting

09:10 rights act whose 55th anniversary is

09:12 tomorrow

09:13 and help stop the scourge of voter

09:15 suppression

09:17 the house passed their legislation as

09:20 the congresswoman knows is a leader in

09:22 that

09:23 in december now the senate must do its

09:26 part

09:26 and mitch mcconnell’s republican leader

09:28 is got to stop stalling

09:30 bring it up have the courage vote for it

09:34 or vote against it don’t just hide it

09:37 and pretend you’re thinking of it but

09:39 being afraid to vote

09:42 i’m not afraid to vote i know how i’ll

09:44 vote

09:46 but americans also have to demand more

09:49 the covert 19 pandemics threatens our

09:52 ability to safely cast our ballots

09:54 and despite the president embracing

09:57 bogus conspiracy

09:58 theories and fact-free twitter

10:02 twitter rants in the middle of the night

10:04 a number of states

10:06 have successfully and securely

10:09 use mail and ballots for years my state

10:12 of vermont has

10:14 but we need urgently federal help to

10:17 expand

10:18 nail and voting operations

10:21 time of covet that’s going to be

10:23 critical

10:24 for american safety but also for their

10:27 votes so that every single vote can

10:29 count

10:31 now the house has passed significant

10:33 funds to help states

10:34 prepare for november senate republicans

10:39 you know how much money they had in

10:41 their package for state election

10:43 assistance

10:45 one cent that’s appalling

10:48 it’s unacceptable americans have to urge

10:52 congress to assist our states

10:54 so we’re not forced to risk our health

10:56 simply to exercise a right that all

10:59 americans have

11:00 so i think the film plays an important

11:02 role it’s going to educate

11:04 america about what we have here what’s

11:05 at stake

11:07 suppress 2020 will inspire americans to

11:11 keep fighting for a change

11:12 i hope everybody looks at i want

11:14 everybody republicans and democrats

11:16 to look at it because this is not a

11:18 republican or democratic issue

11:19 this is an american issue

11:23 it’s an american birthright indeed the

11:27 right to vote is what gives democracy

11:29 its name

11:32 i was proud when john lewis called me

11:35 his brother

11:37 but i think of him when i think how we

11:40 have to protect this right right

11:42 vigilantly

11:43 john did this every every single day

11:46 with

11:46 every fiber of his body he’s passed the

11:48 baton to us

11:50 now it’s our turn to keep on marching

11:53 and i’m so happy to see my friend

11:55 senator corey booker he’s a strong and

11:58 respected voice

12:01 he’s one of the very few people in all

12:03 my years here

12:04 when he stands up to speak in our caucus

12:07 people

12:07 shut up and actually listen to him

12:10 because it’s worthwhile

12:12 so corey my dear friend it’s all yours

12:26 thank you very much it’s so good to be

12:27 here i i have to say that senator leahy

12:30 is not

12:30 only one of the more esteemed and

12:32 respected senators uh

12:34 uh right now in the senate but if you

12:36 look at his career

12:37 he will undoubtedly go down as one of

12:39 the great uh

12:40 most accomplished senators uh in the

12:42 senate history and it’s great to be on

12:44 with him right now

12:45 and terry sewell who is my friend

12:48 partner sister on the other side of the

12:50 capitol

12:50 it’s great to have you here as well and

12:52 i just want to start by saying

12:54 thank you to the makers of this film uh

12:57 i love documentary film and whether it’s

12:59 from

13:00 uh issues of our environment all the way

13:02 to

13:03 uh understandings how plastics are are

13:05 destroying our oceans

13:06 documentary film is one of the

13:08 incredible ignition points right now for

13:11 so much activism

13:12 and this film to me is at the crux at

13:15 the center of so many other issues going

13:17 on in our democracy

13:19 because whatever issue is important to

13:21 you the roots will always be in us being

13:23 a representative democracy

13:25 where everyone has a voice and your vote

13:28 is your voice we have come this far

13:31 whether it’s the 15th amendment whether

13:33 it’s the

13:34 19th amendment uh or uh by activism and

13:38 struggle we know from the 1870 15th

13:41 amendment we know from

13:43 the suffrage movement uh and the 18

13:46 uh the the 1920 amendment that these

13:49 came about because of the

13:50 activism of others as frederick douglass

13:53 that abolitionist himself said if

13:54 there’s no struggle

13:56 there is no progress and we stand on the

13:59 shoulders of

14:00 activists who secured for us rights

14:03 that we cannot take for granted we are

14:06 here because

14:08 of that voting rights act that was

14:09 struggled for uh

14:11 fought for that people died remember

14:13 goodman cheney and schwarner

14:15 died in mississippi registering people

14:18 to vote

14:19 and that fateful legacy of bloody sunday

14:22 where incredible marchers including john

14:25 lewis were beaten

14:26 savagely all of that effort helped to

14:29 get us a

14:30 voting rights law but i fear for my

14:32 generation and all of us

14:34 now in this current moment in history

14:36 because we’ve seen

14:38 through the shelby decision the gutting

14:39 of the voting rights act

14:41 we’ve seen states from texas to north

14:43 carolina

14:44 move quickly before the inc was even dry

14:46 on that decision

14:48 to pass restrictive laws

14:51 undermining people’s ability to get to

14:54 the polls in fact

14:55 a judge in north carolina federal judge

14:57 said that the north carolina legislature

14:59 wrote that bill

15:01 that restricted the vote with surgical

15:03 like precision

15:04 to undermine the ability for

15:06 african-americans to vote

15:08 and so you’re gonna see through this

15:10 film that we are in a distraught present

15:13 and it’s not getting better in many ways

15:15 it’s getting worse

15:16 we see as we are sitting here in the

15:19 recent days

15:20 uh our president really attacking uh uh

15:24 vote by mail and trying to delegitimize

15:26 it and literally

15:28 taking states like like nevada uh to

15:31 court

15:32 trying to stop them from making it

15:33 easier for people to vote

15:35 safely from home during a pandemic

15:39 he is preemptively trying to question

15:41 the legitimacy of a november outcome he

15:44 is

15:44 taking on the postal service and doing

15:47 things to try to

15:49 uh slow their functioning of the postal

15:51 service

15:52 which is vital to conducting vote by

15:54 mail

15:55 and we see this uh over and over again

15:59 as we face challenges and so we have

16:02 action to do now

16:04 to not lose ground that was gained by

16:06 sweat

16:07 and struggle and blood and even death

16:11 history will judge our generation by

16:14 what we do

16:15 in the face of not just trying to hold

16:17 the ground on the rights that our

16:19 parents and grandparents generation gain

16:20 for us

16:21 but what we do to advance that ground

16:24 what we do to make

16:26 voting more robust to do things that are

16:28 common sense like

16:30 what about voting being a national

16:31 holiday what about automatic voter

16:33 registration and more they can make

16:36 voting in this country

16:37 vibrant and and dynamic and that’s not

16:41 a partisan issue that’s a patriotic

16:44 issue

16:45 every generation as i’ve said from the

16:47 amendments to our constitution to the

16:49 activism

16:50 of my parents generation has worked to

16:52 expand the franchise

16:54 in this country and secure it and we

16:57 cannot stop

16:58 now and so i leave you with this

17:02 i’m here because of voting rights

17:04 activists

17:06 i love the obviously you have two

17:07 senators and an amazing congresswoman

17:09 but change does not come from washington

17:12 it comes to washington

17:13 by people standing up and accepting the

17:15 responsibility

17:17 that this is my country i will not

17:18 surrender to cynicism

17:20 i will not just say the system is rigged

17:22 and sit back and do nothing then you are

17:25 complicit in the problems this

17:27 documentary is powerful

17:30 but its true test will be whether it

17:32 helps to ignite you

17:33 to do more than you’re doing now because

17:36 if you do the same thing you’ve been

17:37 doing now

17:39 well we’ve been losing ground you can’t

17:40 expect different results

17:42 this is one of those moral moments in

17:44 history if you truly

17:46 truly honor those who struggle for the

17:48 rights you take for granted while every

17:50 generation

17:51 has to prove worthy of the rights they

17:53 inherited

17:55 by advancing them i want to thank the

17:58 filmmakers one more time i want to thank

18:00 my colleagues for being on this

18:01 but i want to thank you the viewer of

18:03 this film because

18:05 truly you have the destiny of our

18:06 country in your hands as the great james

18:09 baldwin said at the end of the fire next

18:11 time

18:11 everything now we must assume is

18:14 in our hands we have no right

18:18 to assume otherwise thank you very much

18:21 i appreciate you honor you all let’s

18:24 continue

18:25 the work let’s continue the struggle

18:27 let’s make our ancestors

18:29 in heaven looking down upon us including

18:32 john lewis

18:33 are proud that we have done that good

18:35 work caused that good trouble

18:37 got in the way made the sacrifice

18:41 to ensure that generations yet to come a

18:44 benefit

18:44 in the bounty and blessings of this

18:46 democracy

18:47 thank you

18:54 how will i be able to vote without

18:56 putting my life in danger

18:58 the black lives matter actions make

19:01 voting more important than ever

19:03 will this health crisis become a

19:05 constitutional crisis

19:07 am i going to be able to vote in

19:09 november

19:20 we have a historic decision today

19:22 striking down a key part of the voting

19:24 rights act a civil rights law passed

19:26 back in 1965.

19:28 the supreme court essentially said

19:30 racism is over

19:32 and these communities don’t need to

19:34 pre-clear these changes anymore

19:36 this decision leaves virtually

19:38 unprotected minority voters in

19:40 communities all over this country

19:41 it let the dogs out it led these

19:45 racially discriminatory voting laws to

19:48 just

19:48 run wild within hours of the voting

19:51 rights act being gutted

19:53 texas had a new strict photo id law

19:56 and within days alabama announced its

19:59 own repressive voter id

20:01 law we are witnessing a

20:05 tidal wave of voter suppression around

20:07 the country

20:10 200 000 more people would have voted in

20:13 wisconsin

20:14 if not for their strict voter id law

20:17 voter purges have become rampant since

20:19 the 2016 election

20:21 states have removed almost 17 million

20:24 voters nationwide

20:27 you describe georgia as the epicenter of

20:29 the current voter suppression battle

20:32 what has earned georgia that distinction

20:36 george’s tight race for governor is

20:38 getting national attention brian kemp is

20:40 not only the republican gubernatorial

20:42 nominee he’s george’s secretary of state

20:44 stacey abrams looking to make history by

20:46 becoming the nation’s first

20:48 female african-american governor

20:50 volunteers who are picking up phones and

20:51 knocking on doors across the state

20:53 come in and register to vote we are very

20:56 excited to register as many people as we

20:58 possibly can

20:59 what do we want when do we want it

21:03 today i come as one

21:06 but i stand as ten thousand

21:16 back that veneer

21:18 [Applause]

21:22 and you see something really rotten

21:24 happening

21:27 it’s almost like termites coming in

21:30 they’re in the wood they’re eating the

21:32 wood away

21:34 and you don’t even realize your house is

21:35 getting ready to collapse until it’s

21:36 almost too late

21:38 we’ve got to understand this isn’t a

21:40 clan cross burning

21:41 this stuff is very bureaucratic it’s

21:44 very mundane it’s very routine

21:48 but it is lethal

22:01 [Music]

22:02 my name is bobby jenkins i live in

22:05 cuthbert

22:05 georgia uh the county is randolph county

22:09 i spent about 30 almost 35 years in

22:12 education

22:13 my superintendent of schools my name is

22:16 loretta brown

22:17 i live in morgan georgia and i grew up

22:20 in randolph county

22:22 i am the state advisor for the georgia

22:25 naacp

22:26 youth and college division my name is

22:29 louis brooks i live in thompson

22:32 georgioson county

22:34 and i’ve been living here my whole 89

22:37 years except

22:38 the two years i spent in service in

22:40 korea

22:42 in 19 i believe it was 55

22:46 or 56 that’s when they started

22:50 letting black people

22:54 when i went to rest to vote it was tough

22:56 they asked me all

22:58 kind of questions tried to keep me from

23:01 rushing i passed the test

23:04 once i got my vote right i decided i

23:07 wasn’t gonna

23:08 let anything stop me from voting

23:10 [Music]

23:15 because i used to walk

23:17 [Music]

23:19 you go up the street in across the

23:22 next street over there i walk over that

23:24 and walk back and go

23:27 and i didn’t miss a voting except

23:30 when they closed the poll i’m a citizen

23:33 it’s my right to vote and speak my

23:35 opinion

23:44 i saw this ad saying that there was a

23:46 proposal to close seven of the nine

23:49 precincts in randolph county i said what

23:52 then they put it in the papers that

23:55 these clothing

23:56 holes costing them too much money

23:59 first of all randolph is a poor county

24:01 just to give you an example of what it

24:03 would mean as a community benevolence a

24:05 little north of town

24:08 had that precinct been closed some of

24:10 those individuals would have to go 30

24:13 miles

24:14 round trip in order to vote it would

24:17 have been a terrible

24:18 hardship on our poor on our elderly and

24:20 on those who are least able to afford

24:23 transportation you know i got disabled

24:26 and i couldn’t do no driving

24:28 i know i couldn’t afford to go that far

24:30 to vote

24:32 this was on the black neighborhood it

24:34 made me feel like they were closing down

24:37 to keep the black people from voting

24:38 called most black people vote democrat

24:40 when they own the club one fight voting

24:42 place

24:43 everybody might hand the black said to

24:45 go clean over there to the white section

24:46 to vote

24:48 we’re human and we have our rights to

24:51 vote just like everybody else

24:55 voters in randolph county georgia are

24:57 outraged randolph county residents

24:59 expressed their concerns with the board

25:01 of elections

25:02 our citizens turned out in full force

25:06 they were behind us 100 percent trying

25:09 to keep those polling places open

25:11 convenience of the vote you all are not

25:14 considering that

25:16 at all there’s no disenfranchisement for

25:19 the

25:19 african-americans i went to the meeting

25:22 find out that they were trying to close

25:25 seven of the

25:26 precincts got to stand up you cannot

25:29 allow this to continue

25:30 they gave a couple of reasons saying it

25:33 would save money

25:45 the other one was that several of the

25:47 polling places

25:48 were not ada compliant but the thing

25:51 that was so ironic is we voted that way

25:54 in may you know they weren’t any worse

25:56 november than they were in may

25:58 it will be impossible for rural voters

26:00 without vehicles to vote

26:02 on election day it will be impossible

26:05 for them

26:05 they will have to walk three and a half

26:07 hours just to get from one of these

26:09 polling places

26:10 to cuthbert and shellman we

26:13 did petition to keep it open pressure

26:17 from

26:17 the residents civil rights organization

26:20 speaking up speaking out

26:29 they called the meeting to order and

26:32 they only had one

26:36 motion

26:39 i voted to keep them open

26:41 [Applause]

26:44 the news what was happening here in

26:45 randolph county went worldwide

26:47 the incident that we experienced through

26:49 the spotlight on

26:50 everything else that had been going on

26:53 you know we find out that in the state

26:56 of georgia there were two over 200

26:59 other polling places had been closed

27:04 if you move a pole four miles it is the

27:08 equivalent

27:08 of a 20 drop in black voter turnout

27:12 that’s what shutting down these poles

27:18 mean

27:35 with two months to go the race is

27:37 heating up in georgia stacey abrams

27:39 campaign feel they have the momentum

27:40 behind them

27:41 and many of the posts we’ve seen so far

27:43 support that you know the democrats are

27:45 working hard

27:46 registering voters if they can do that

27:49 they can win these elections in november

27:52 there’s no law

27:53 in georgia that requires the secretary

27:56 of state

27:56 to process voter registration forms on a

27:59 particular timeline

28:01 camp withheld putting the names of

28:04 thousands

28:04 on the voter registration list until

28:06 after the election

28:08 eighty percent were african americans

28:11 latinos

28:12 and asian americans

28:17 [Music]

28:19 this is fulton county

28:24 linda marshall was my name

28:30 most of my professional career

28:33 has been in public service of one kind

28:35 or another as a teacher

28:37 as a government worker

28:39 [Music]

28:41 i moved here in august of this year

28:44 but because of my emphasis on always

28:47 being registered

28:49 and always having the ability to vote i

28:52 did that almost

28:53 immediately when i got here of course i

28:56 also knew the importance of the

28:59 upcoming election and i wanted to be

29:02 a part of that history

29:07 i got closer and closer and closer to

29:10 the election and i was getting

29:12 a little bit concerned so i called the

29:14 secretary of state’s office

29:17 my name is not on the roll they can’t

29:19 tell me where it is

29:22 so all of that paperwork that i sent in

29:25 i don’t know where it is

29:27 [Music]

29:30 i’m 65 and for the first time i did not

29:34 get a chance to vote

29:36 in a very close election

29:40 of historic importance and proportion

29:45 welcome to georgia

29:54 [Music]

30:01 the midterm election in georgia is only

30:04 29 days away

30:10 civil rights leaders say kemp is

30:12 illegally removing people from

30:13 georgia’s voters list republican brian

30:16 kemp has already gotten the backing of

30:17 our current president

30:18 thousands of purged from georgia’s

30:30 there has been instance after instance

30:32 of

30:33 unlawful voter purging states are

30:36 removing voters many of whom have

30:38 actually been found to have been

30:40 eligible but were unlawfully removed

30:42 from the rolls

30:49 i received the purge notice

30:53 so i open it up and i read the first

30:55 sentence

30:59 i along with 380 000

31:02 georgians received the same notice

31:04 that’s an especially pernicious way to

31:07 prevent people from voting

31:09 because once you register to vote you

31:11 would think

31:12 that you should be able to remain on the

31:14 rolls and once you’re removed from the

31:15 rolls

31:16 you cannot vote

31:19 [Music]

31:27 i went out and got the mail and there

31:28 were two letters in there they looked

31:30 official

31:30 you’re hereby notified that the city of

31:32 thunderbolt has challenged your right to

31:34 vote

31:35 the city of thunderbolt states that you

31:37 no longer reside within the municipality

31:39 my license is valid my address is valid

31:42 i own this home

31:44 why are you questioning my right to vote

31:57 you know the purges they’ve been going

31:59 on for

32:00 decades maybe over a century in this

32:03 state

32:06 if you haven’t voted in the last few

32:08 elections they’ll purge you

32:10 as if you must not be in the state

32:12 anymore

32:14 if you move within the same county

32:16 they’ll purge you

32:18 assuming you’re not living in georgia

32:20 anymore

32:21 if you don’t return a postcard from the

32:23 secretary of state

32:24 they’ll purge you because to them it

32:27 means you’re not a resident at this

32:29 address

32:30 all of these tactics specifically and

32:33 disproportionately

32:34 target people of color poor people the

32:37 elderly

32:38 all of whom tend to vote for democrats

32:41 brian kemp is notorious for erasing the

32:44 polls and purging people right before

32:46 the election deadline

32:49 you have a candidate at the top of the

32:53 ticket

32:53 who is responsible for maintaining the

32:56 integrity of the election

32:58 he needed to have his hands on the

33:00 levers you have

33:01 an umpire who is also playing

33:05 in the game

33:12 [Music]

33:21 less than 20 days away from the midterms

33:23 now the race for georgia’s governorship

33:25 is a toss-up literally is a dead heat

33:28 this governor’s race is already won for

33:30 the history books but it’s also seeing

33:31 record numbers of requests for absentee

33:33 ballots especially from

33:35 african-american voters at a time where

33:37 we’re seeing roughly almost

33:38 half of the people who’ve turned into

33:40 absentee ballot are people of color

33:42 that’s a really really good sign for

33:44 stacey abrams

33:49 we caught them off guard by running such

33:52 a large scale

33:53 program and mailed 1.6 million african

33:56 americans an absentee ballot in

33:58 application

33:59 in this midterm election the absentee

34:01 ballot requests are even

34:03 outperforming presidential year so that

34:05 is that is startling and eye-popping and

34:07 something that we need to dig in on

34:09 to see what’s going on there

34:20 my name is norman broderick i’m in

34:22 potter springs georgia

34:23 cobb county i’ve did 24 years in the

34:26 military

34:28 deployed to iraq twice bosnia

34:31 saudi arabia i voted absentee before

34:34 when i was deployed

34:35 when i was in rank the first time i

34:37 voted absentee and when i was in iraq

34:39 the second time i voted absentee

34:41 the absentee ballot is a very important

34:43 tool that exists

34:44 to allow people not only just the

34:46 military but anybody who happens to be

34:47 away

34:48 from their voting station to be able to

34:51 cast their vote

34:53 [Music]

34:56 my name is peggy shu i’m from johns

34:59 creek georgia

35:00 i left georgia for dc in the beginning

35:03 of october

35:04 and before i left i mailed out my

35:06 absentee ballot application

35:08 so that our registrar would send an

35:10 absolute ballot to my new dc address

35:13 i work at a u.s army central which is

35:16 located at shaw air force base

35:18 in sumter south carolina i’m away from

35:20 home during the week

35:22 i knew i wasn’t going to be able to get

35:23 back to georgia to vote i could only do

35:25 this absentee

35:26 i filled out everything i was supposed

35:27 to fill out i

35:29 sent their documents in i got

35:30 confirmation that it was received

35:33 and to my surprise i did not receive

35:36 my absentee ballot i checked my mailbox

35:40 every day

35:41 it was like nearing the end of the month

35:43 and so i started calling the voter

35:44 protection hotline i called my registrar

35:47 i sent emails and it was really really

35:48 getting close to the election date

35:50 and i just i never received my ballot

35:52 the election day came and went

35:54 and i wasn’t able to vote in the end

36:01 when i contacted my wife and asked her

36:03 about it

36:05 i think it was a couple of days before

36:06 the election i came here

36:08 and i tried contacting the

36:12 georgia elections board i was told they

36:15 did receive my absentee ballot request

36:17 everything was filled out correctly but

36:19 that they mailed it to the wrong address

36:21 she admit that yes they did mess up it

36:23 was their fault

36:24 but there was nothing i could do about

36:25 it it’s too late it’s over with and my

36:28 vote will not be counted

36:29 during the selection it was probably one

36:32 of the most frustrating things i’ve ever

36:33 experienced

36:34 after having spent you know my entire

36:36 college career very invested in the

36:37 political process

36:38 it was i don’t know like a punch to the

36:41 god

36:43 it still pisses me off to this day being

36:45 in baghdad

36:47 voting absentee was

36:50 easier than me and four hours away

36:52 trying to vote absentee

36:53 in south carolina i took to facebook

36:56 and like the millennial activist that i

36:59 am i recounted my

37:00 experience in a facebook post i wrote

37:02 this is what happened i wasn’t able to

37:04 vote and if you had a similar experience

37:06 let me know and my friend from high

37:08 school she reached out to me and she

37:10 said

37:10 i also had struggles trying to get my

37:12 ballot in voting absentee

37:14 so i submitted an absentee ballot it

37:17 came

37:18 two days right before election day over

37:20 the course of 48 hours

37:22 we had 40 people so many people

37:25 in our immediate facebook circle knew

37:27 somebody who had a similar experience to

37:29 us

37:29 people have requested it like far in

37:31 advance some people just didn’t get

37:32 their vote in

37:33 that was when we really realized that

37:35 this was not an isolated incident

37:37 it was a much bigger issue and a much

37:40 more

37:40 deeper rooted sort of phenomenon that

37:41 was going on statewide

37:44 i did speak with the board of elections

37:46 and he just dismissed it as like a

37:47 hiccup and he’s like oh like no you

37:48 don’t really know what you’re talking

37:50 about 40 cases not really a hiccup it’s

37:53 more of like a wake-up call

37:54 today we’ve worked to get answers about

37:56 the claim that thousands of voters never

37:58 got the absentee ballots they requested

38:14 the race between abrams and kemp is

38:16 literally neck and neck their fate

38:18 is now in the hands of voters the day is

38:20 finally upon us

38:21 the midterm elections are happening

38:23 voters head to the polls in one of the

38:25 most intensely fought midterm

38:27 elections the race for georgia’s

38:29 governorship is a toss-up i live in the

38:31 south i’m always worried about election

38:32 day

38:33 great morning and go vote oh yeah gotta

38:35 go vote today

38:41 voting started here in georgia this

38:43 morning and if you think hitting the

38:44 polls early will keep you from getting

38:45 stuck

38:46 on long lines think again

38:55 voter protection hotline how can i help

38:56 you voter protection hotline

38:58 i’ve

39:04 i really thought i was gonna be able to

39:05 run and run out like i usually do

39:08 the first thing i saw was just people

39:11 everywhere

39:12 so we stood there for a while without

39:15 moving

39:16 and then we would inch up

39:19 and then we wouldn’t move

39:22 we had a lot of people with children

39:25 there

39:26 pregnant mothers elderly people some

39:29 people have medical issues

39:34 i took my son to school that morning and

39:36 then i went to vote at ferguson

39:38 elementary

39:39 where i vote every election

39:44 the line was so long through the school

39:47 and wrapped around the building the

39:50 lines was crazy everywhere

39:52 all over the county it was real long i

39:55 was

39:56 in line for two hours

39:59 i got to the door that’s when they was

40:02 checking your id

40:03 before you go in and she couldn’t find

40:05 my name

40:06 she directed me to go downtown when that

40:09 and i was like i’m not gonna vote and it

40:11 was this older lady she came over and

40:12 she like held my hand and was like

40:15 please go do it we need this and i

40:18 looked in her eyes and said i will

40:31 long lines at the polling stations lead

40:33 to low voter turnout

40:35 the research is just crystal clear on

40:36 that

40:38 everyone in the world knew we were going

40:39 to vote today and in my neighborhood

40:41 there are no power cords all these

40:44 dedicated people

40:45 waiting to vote this is what we call

40:49 voter suppression

40:50 people are like upset and angry i

40:53 started calling

40:54 the secretary of state’s office i was

40:56 either

40:57 hung up on placed on hold

41:00 they want people to go home and not vote

41:03 i ain’t going nowhere i’ma be right here

41:07 the reason they sent me from ferguson to

41:10 the downtown gwinnett was for the

41:12 provisional vote

41:14 so i drove 25 minutes and then when i

41:16 got there was crowded in there

41:19 i waited 45 minutes to find out that’s

41:21 not where i needed to be

41:22 she told me that this was the wrong

41:24 place and that i can go back

41:26 to ferguson i had to call back and redo

41:29 my schedule

41:31 so now the voting i only cut on my time

41:35 got all my money

41:39 when we went in filled out all the

41:42 paperwork

41:43 had the id took it up to the lady i had

41:46 mine in my hand

41:47 one hand had hers in the other because

41:49 she’s legally blind

41:52 so we go give it to the lady and she

41:54 goes to scan barbara’s

41:56 i did so she looked up at barbara she

41:58 said well miss barbara

42:00 when was the last time you my sister got

42:03 strong

42:04 i’ve been voted since i was 18 years old

42:07 and i’m 82. i was disappointed she was a

42:11 little upset

42:12 my girl wanted to vote and they were

42:15 trying to keep her from voting

42:17 since i became a citizen i have not

42:20 missed an election

42:21 i showed up and a very nice lady she

42:23 looked at my id and said no you’re not

42:25 registered

42:26 and i said no no wait a second here’s my

42:27 registration card and

42:29 show them that i was registered and they

42:30 said yeah but your name is del rio with

42:33 a space

42:33 but your voter id says del rio one word

42:36 and therefore doesn’t match

42:37 in the voter registration my name shows

42:40 as

42:40 del rio with a space my id

42:44 is del rio no space that was a non-match

42:47 i said this is not legal and i need to

42:50 be allowed to vote

42:50 after my discussion they said to me this

42:52 time will allow you to vote but it’s a

42:54 little bit like they’re

42:55 doing me a favor the right to vote

42:56 should be something that we should make

42:58 easier rather than more difficult

43:00 latinos and asian americans are six

43:02 times more likely than white georgians

43:04 to be cut from the voter rules because

43:06 of exact match

43:07 and black americans are eight times more

43:10 likely

43:11 to be cut because of exact match i have

43:14 voted in every election

43:15 all of a sudden i’m not there

43:17 controversy surrounds the state’s

43:19 exact match law that put the

43:21 registrations of 53 thousand voters

43:24 most of them african-americans on hold

43:27 because of discrepancies in the way

43:29 their names are spelled in state

43:31 databases

43:32 people of color have names that are a

43:34 little bit less

43:35 typical and that’s where the errors are

43:37 at their highest

43:39 brian kemp knows this

43:40 [Music]

43:42 a group of students will not have their

43:43 voices heard at the polls at least not

43:45 in georgia

43:46 they’re turning a bunch of students away

43:47 over here we’re showing up

43:49 here in at the booker t washington

43:51 location and their names were not on the

43:54 actual role

44:02 the student was being turned away i

44:05 talked to

44:06 over 50 students that morning

44:10 first they told me i was at the wrong

44:12 polling station they said you’re uh you

44:14 didn’t get registered

44:15 what do you mean there was only about

44:16 like what four

44:18 voting valley booths didn’t process my

44:20 registration my registration to go

44:21 through and walk back to my door and so

44:23 you know i guess i just won’t vote

44:24 just before i went to vote i had been in

44:27 an african-american history class

44:29 where we were actually talking about

44:30 voter suppression you know about

44:32 what was it like for people that were

44:34 going to vote i filled out a little slip

44:36 of paper gave it to the

44:38 poll workers they looked up at me and we

44:40 said it’s coming up in

44:42 our system as though you’re not a

44:43 citizen of the united states

44:46 i just sort of looked at them like they

44:47 had two heads like i’m sorry i was born

44:51 in new york what

44:52 when i got to the front of the line they

44:54 informed me that i was registered to

44:56 vote but not

44:57 in doherty county they were telling me

44:58 that i was registered back home in

45:00 winter robbins where i was from and i’ve

45:01 never voted there i’ve never even been

45:03 registered there

45:04 the thing was that i had brought proof

45:06 that i was a u.s citizen i had with me

45:08 my driver’s license

45:10 my passport card and my emory student id

45:13 but they would not

45:14 look at the passport card whatsoever to

45:16 prove that i was a citizen

45:18 i walked out crying what i learned in

45:21 history class

45:22 just hours before this happened to me in

45:25 2018.

45:26 i had been through and participated in

45:29 voter registration drive

45:30 on campus within the community it was

45:32 just like wow after all

45:33 this i’m not going to be able to vote

45:35 myself like when i was growing up

45:37 voting was a thing it was an event it’s

45:39 a little me is trailing behind my

45:40 parents watching them vote

45:41 my parents would take me to the voting

45:43 polls every time when i was little

45:45 i would go in and i would help them fill

45:46 out the bubbles i get a chance to vote

45:49 and then you get there and the

45:50 experience is just terrible and you have

45:52 to call your mom

45:53 and be like why is it so hard you never

45:56 told me to be this hard

45:58 this was huge for us because stacey

46:01 abrams was actually a spellman alum

46:03 history would have been made and it

46:04 would have been made by my spouse and

46:06 sister

46:07 if there is no one who gets to 50

46:09 tonight robin there will be a runoff in

46:11 december

46:11 we’ll find out as the day and evening

46:14 goes on

46:15 voter protection hotline how can i help

46:16 you are they letting you know

46:21 people who can’t vote there’s young

46:22 people who can’t vote there’s people in

46:24 every county who can’t vote it just

46:26 created this intense fog of confusion

46:29 across the state

46:38 in here for three hours four or five

46:39 hour wait five hours

46:41 this is way way too long for us to stay

46:43 uh and vote how long have you waited

46:45 online here about three and a half hours

46:47 have you decided you can’t stand you

46:49 can’t take it anymore are you gonna go

46:50 home

46:51 i’m heard not i’ll be back i gotta go

46:53 take some medicine

46:56 it was really good the lines weren’t too

46:58 long and everyone was super helpful

47:00 we don’t hardly ever have to wait here

47:02 it’s always a pleasant experience up

47:03 here

47:05 if you have a fixed resource an easy way

47:07 to suppress the boat

47:08 is to just make that resource

47:10 unavailable to the people who you don’t

47:12 want to vote

47:13 and that’s exactly what happened in the

47:15 2018

47:16 election here in in the state of georgia

47:18 in places like north fulton county which

47:20 are wealthy

47:21 there were more machines than anyone

47:22 could ever use in black neighborhoods

47:25 there were a quarter of the number of

47:26 machines that were needed to service the

47:28 population

47:29 lots of people left without voting

47:33 it was people just dropping off when it

47:36 became

47:36 two hours three hours fourth hour

47:40 it was very heartbreaking all it takes

47:43 is a little walking away

47:45 at 159 counties to influence an election

47:49 a little here a little there and then in

47:52 a race like this

47:53 which was so close there you go

47:56 [Music]

48:01 all night on twitter a trending topic

48:04 stay in line

48:06 [Music]

48:08 i had to go and pick my son up he had to

48:11 be picked up before

48:12 six i picked my son up and he went with

48:14 me and sat in the car

48:15 and then i went back to ferguson

48:18 elementary

48:18 and by this time the evening crowd is

48:21 there and the line has

48:23 tripled and i was like oh there is no

48:25 way just

48:26 for my one vote it took me like six

48:28 hours

48:30 and i wanted to give them because i

48:31 promised that elderly lady

48:33 outside that i would do it

48:37 five hours so about five hours took me

48:40 to

48:41 vote it sucks the life out of you

48:45 [Music]

48:47 i’d been in people’s homes i’d been in

48:50 their neighborhoods i’d held their hands

48:52 and so to get to election night and to

48:55 start hearing more and more stories of

48:57 voter suppression

48:58 to hear more and more from people who

49:00 were told

49:01 they couldn’t vote or who were turned

49:02 away or had to give up

49:04 because of four-hour lines

49:07 that broke my heart

49:16 [Music]

49:27 [Music]

49:45 republican brian kemp holds a narrow

49:47 lead over democrat stacy abrams

49:49 tens of thousands of ballots left to be

49:51 counted in this election

49:52 they were counting provisional ballots

49:54 for hours

49:56 provisional ballots are basically

49:57 placebos they’re being given to voters

50:00 to kind of

50:00 um shut them up make them go away the

50:03 next day

50:04 i was so excited because they were

50:05 saying that it was a close race

50:07 i was like oh let me make sure it in my

50:09 vote count so i called there the number

50:12 that was on the paper that i got from

50:13 the voting poll

50:15 and she go oh no they counting every

50:17 vote

50:18 you don’t need to call i called my mom

50:21 to double check

50:22 my mom worked for the poll for 20 some

50:24 years

50:25 and she said no that’s not true you call

50:27 back to make sure the vote count

50:29 and someone else says to the phone and i

50:31 got the same thing

50:32 no you don’t need to call back we’re

50:35 counting all the votes

50:36 we just started discovering so many

50:38 people voting provisionally

50:39 we realized oh you voted provisionally

50:42 so

50:42 you might have to come back here the

50:43 next day and show your id is that

50:45 something you know and

50:46 they’re like no no i already voted like

50:48 i’m good

50:49 but you have to come back within three

50:51 days with the documentation to prove you

50:54 are who you say you are

50:57 when you have a large working-class

50:59 population

51:00 that has to punch a clock that’s really

51:03 tough

51:03 you’ve lost pay from work trying to vote

51:07 that’s a poll tax

51:10 [Music]

51:18 how does this receive county elections i

51:20 wanted to confirm

51:22 if my vote was counted or not

51:25 all right what is your last name kimble

51:31 i see there was no participation

51:43 [Music]

51:48 goodbye

51:56 [Applause]

51:59 [Music]

52:01 last night my opponent ended her

52:03 campaign the election

52:05 is over and i’m honored to be georgia’s

52:07 governor elect

52:08 i acknowledge that former secretary of

52:11 state brian kemp

52:12 will be certified as the victor in the

52:14 2018 gubernatorial election

52:17 but to watch an elected official baldly

52:20 pin his hopes for election

52:22 on the suppression of the people’s

52:23 democratic right to vote

52:25 has been appalling this is not a speech

52:28 of concession

52:29 because concession means to acknowledge

52:31 an action is right

52:33 true or proper as a woman of conscience

52:36 and faith

52:37 i cannot concede that

52:40 i don’t want everybody to vote elections

52:43 are not

52:43 won by a majority of people they never

52:45 have been from the beginning of our

52:47 country

52:47 and they are not now as a matter of fact

52:50 our leverage in the elections quite

52:51 candidly goes up

52:52 as the voting populous goes down georgia

52:56 2018

52:57 was a case study of voter suppression

53:00 and as we approach the 2020 elections

53:02 we’re seeing a coordinated effort to

53:04 suppress from lawyers

53:06 millions of dollars and potentially the

53:09 biggest tool of all

53:11 the coronavirus the corona virus

53:16 pandemic

53:16 is creating concerns ahead of the 2020

53:18 election with no official end in sight

53:21 to the crisis there are questions about

53:23 whether voters will be able to head to

53:25 the polls to cast their ballot in

53:26 november

53:27 out of a large city of milwaukee we

53:29 almost got 600 thousand people

53:31 in the city limits they only have five

53:34 polling sites open doing a pandemic in

53:37 wisconsin today

53:38 thousands waiting for hours forced to

53:40 choose between protecting their own

53:42 health

53:43 and exercising their right to vote this

53:45 is so wrong this is just so

53:47 wrong stop playing politics with our

53:49 lives

53:54 the 2020 primary in georgia was like the

53:56 2018 election

53:58 all over again this is

54:01 primary day in georgia lines in atlanta

54:04 stretching for blocks

54:05 there were people and seniors who had

54:07 been sitting out waiting to vote for

54:09 more than five

54:10 hours this is wrong this is america

54:15 i think that mail-in voting is a

54:17 terrible thing if you ever agreed to it

54:18 you’d never have a republican elected in

54:20 this country again

54:25 [Music]

54:29 we are not going to let them take from

54:32 us

54:33 with our grandparents and parents fought

54:36 and suffered and died to give us in the

54:38 first place

54:40 we are here to resist an id law

54:43 that is undemocratic unconstitutional

54:46 and immoral people are demanding

54:49 democracy

54:50 new mexico now has same-day voter

54:52 registration

54:54 iowa colorado nevada florida

54:57 and arizona all passed laws restoring

54:59 voting rights to those formerly

55:01 incarcerated

55:02 maine has enacted automatic voter

55:04 registration

55:06 delaware and virginia enacted early

55:07 in-person voting

55:09 and in response to the coronavirus

55:11 pandemic michigan

55:12 illinois new hampshire and california

55:15 have all committed to expanding mail-in

55:17 and absentee voting

55:19 in the 2020 election we belong together

55:23 we are all part of the fabric of this

55:25 country and we understand what’s at

55:27 stake

55:28 any voter suppression law is not just

55:31 about

55:31 black people it is about america itself

55:35 when my mother’s dying bed at 92 years

55:37 old former sharecropper

55:38 her last words were do not let them take

55:42 our votes away from us no one

55:46 should have to risk their life to vote

55:48 and for the politicians that put you in

55:50 front

55:50 of a coronavirus firing squad

55:54 vote them out

56:02 [Music]

56:12 [Music]

56:14 see

56:25 [Music]

56:39 [Music]

56:49 [Music]

56:55 [Music]

57:14 thank you all for watching the film and

57:19 most importantly taking action whether

57:22 you’re seeing this

57:23 through indivisible move on stand up

57:26 america

57:28 brady black voters matter greenpeace or

57:31 now this

57:33 we hope that each and every one of the

57:35 thousands of you and thousands

57:37 who are watching this will do as senator

57:39 booker said

57:40 be ignited to take action the film is

57:43 free

57:44 so there’s no way that people will be

57:48 punished if they’re not able to afford

57:50 it and

57:52 most importantly we count on each and

57:54 every one of you one of the things we do

57:56 at brave new films

57:58 we put a face on policy and with that

58:01 i would like to introduce one of the

58:03 people you’ve seen in the film

58:05 kiara jackson who is going to talk about

58:08 her experience

58:10 with voter suppression thank you chiara

58:20 muted

58:23 thank you rainbow for having me and

58:24 allowing me to be a part of this film it

58:26 is

58:27 definitely uh touching thousands across

58:29 the nation

58:30 um i’m also honored to be a part of this

58:33 panel with you know such a prestigious

58:35 group of legislators so once again thank

58:38 you for extending this

58:39 opportunity to me um

58:42 that day so what i basically want to

58:45 get across is that it was very

58:48 disheartening

58:49 knowing that i’m a part of an

58:51 organization that prioritizes making

58:53 sure

58:54 our youth are civically engaged and um

58:56 to give a bit of an

58:57 introduction i’m sorry my name is here

58:59 jackson i currently serve as the albany

59:01 branch president of the naacp

59:03 formerly the albany state university

59:06 chapter president which is where i was

59:07 doing a lot of my

59:08 civic engagement in reaching our student

59:11 population making sure

59:12 we were getting out to the vote on

59:14 campus

59:15 so when election day rolled around and

59:18 you know i’m pumping everybody up with

59:20 my student body making sure that

59:22 everybody’s aware of their polling

59:23 locations

59:24 they know what the ballots are going to

59:26 look like they know how to vote of

59:27 course in their own perspective interest

59:29 and that you know they’re just ready to

59:31 just you know complete their civic duty

59:34 and go on about their days to arrive at

59:37 that day and be faced with so many

59:39 um difficulties and problems that we we

59:43 couldn’t have predicted was just

59:45 disheartening one of the ones that i

59:47 touched on briefly

59:48 and the documentary was the fact that um

59:51 i was registered in albany doherty

59:54 county uh the previous election

59:57 2016 presidential election and so

60:00 albany doherty county had been the only

60:02 place that i’ve been registered to vote

60:04 to come election day to my surprise when

60:06 i was turned away until that i was not

60:08 able to vote because i was registered

60:10 in my hometown an hour and a half away

60:13 an overwhelming wave of just confusion

60:15 just rose over me

60:17 because i was also being told that a lot

60:18 of my student body being told the same

60:21 things

60:22 they had been registered and these were

60:23 things that we made sure

60:25 to cover while we were registering our

60:26 student body to vote because often

60:29 times people don’t realize that in order

60:31 to vote on campus they have to be

60:32 registered

60:33 at their school address since that will

60:35 be the address that they will be at

60:36 um come election time so knowing that

60:39 you know

60:40 in our efforts to help register people

60:42 to vote and get them prepared for this

60:44 day

60:44 that the very thing that we made sure to

60:47 be

60:48 uh corrected on their registrations

60:51 was the main thing that people were

60:52 being turned around for turned around

60:54 for and it was just

60:56 confusing so luckily for me i am a part

60:59 of an organization that does have

61:01 resources

61:02 and informs its members of the resources

61:04 that they have when we are faced with

61:05 issues like this

61:07 so i was able to call somebody from the

61:08 voter protection hotline

61:10 and get more information about how i

61:12 could actually cast my vote

61:13 because at this point i’m determined i’m

61:16 not taking no for an answer and i’m

61:18 trying to get my student body involved

61:20 and

61:20 let them know that even though they

61:21 might have been turned around and even

61:23 though they believe or have been told

61:25 that their vote may not count or they

61:27 won’t be able to cast their vote

61:28 that there’s always a way to double

61:30 check and make sure that you have access

61:32 to the ballot that you

61:33 have the right to cast so after being

61:36 told that my mission was to make sure

61:38 that i could cast mine and get my

61:40 student body

61:41 in touch with the resources so that they

61:43 can also cast their vote

61:45 so from then on my mission was making

61:49 sure

61:49 that my registration was up to date in

61:51 the system because i know that it had

61:53 been and i had registered under my

61:55 school address

61:56 so making sure i had crossed all of my

61:58 t’s dotted my eyes and making sure that

62:00 our voter protection hotline i was able

62:03 to get in contact with our elections

62:05 office

62:05 and confirm this information so that

62:07 could once again

62:09 cast my vote so once that information

62:11 was discovered and i was

62:13 directed to a new polling location it

62:16 seemed as if

62:16 i just was not going to be able to vote

62:18 i was getting told the same thing that i

62:20 was registered back in my hometown

62:22 and that i had to drive an hour and a

62:24 half away

62:26 on a day that i had to be at work within

62:28 the next 30 minutes to go cast my vote

62:30 so once again just being determined and

62:32 persistent with the issue knowing that i

62:34 had been registered in door to county

62:35 because once again is the only place

62:37 that i’ve been registered

62:39 i just continue to press the issue and

62:41 ask questions

62:42 and demand information so that you know

62:44 if i walked away

62:45 that day not being able to cast my vote

62:48 i knew that i would have done

62:50 everything that i had had done to be

62:52 able to to cast my vote

62:54 and honestly that is what my mission is

62:57 now as an activist within the naacp to

63:00 continue to

63:01 give my constituents the tools that they

63:03 need to be civically engaged

63:05 and just keep everybody aware that voter

63:08 suppression

63:08 is very much still around tactics are

63:11 only getting worse

63:12 but if we continue to work together

63:14 collectively as a community as community

63:16 leaders

63:17 and this is something that we hope will

63:19 dissipate and also be corrected

63:21 legislative

63:22 legislatively in the future

63:26 thank you very much kiara and i’m so

63:28 pleased that you

63:29 refused to take no for an answer and you

63:32 know there’s a lot of talk about

63:33 patriotism this

63:34 these days but i must say with you and

63:37 many of the folks in the film and

63:39 many of the thousands of people watching

63:41 the film today and taking action really

63:44 are a definition of patriotism in the

63:46 best sense

63:47 and with that we have a couple of short

63:49 videos from

63:50 just a few of our many many group

63:52 partners those of you who are part of a

63:54 group and are not

63:55 participating yet please sign up and

63:58 someone from brave new films will be in

64:00 touch with you

64:01 in the meantime renato could you show

64:02 the two videos please

64:05 hi i’m sean eldridge i’m the founder and

64:07 president of stand up america

64:09 we are a progressive advocacy community

64:11 of more than 2 million americans across

64:13 the country

64:14 working to strengthen our democracy in

64:15 this critical moment

64:17 first of all i want to thank brave new

64:18 films for putting together this powerful

64:20 documentary

64:22 in a moment where we need it most and my

64:24 role today is to provide you with

64:26 two meaningful actions you can take

64:27 right now if you’re fired up

64:29 and want to fight back against voter

64:31 suppression the first thing we need you

64:33 to do

64:33 is to make a phone call for over 80 days

64:37 senate republicans have been blocking

64:39 critical funding that states need

64:41 right now to expand vote by mail early

64:44 voting

64:44 and online registration so that every

64:47 voter can safely participate

64:49 we need them to pass that legislation

64:51 right now before it’s too late

64:52 so please take one minute to make a call

64:55 you can text the word

64:56 mail to two one three three three the

65:00 word

65:00 mail to two one three three three will

65:03 provide you with talking points and will

65:04 patch you right through to your senator

65:06 the second thing you can do is join us

65:08 in reaching out to our fellow americans

65:10 to educate them on how to vote safely

65:13 this year

65:14 we’re going to be reaching out to

65:15 millions of americans sending texts

65:17 making phone calls to ensure that folks

65:19 vote absentee where they can

65:22 vote early in their community if they

65:23 choose to and to get registered if

65:25 they’re not registered or ready

65:27 and we need your help to do that so you

65:29 can sign up to become a volunteer or

65:31 learn more

65:31 by texting the word fight to 2133

65:35 that’s fight two two one three three

65:38 three

65:38 thanks for being informed thanks for

65:40 taking action hey everybody i’m megan

65:42 hatcher maze i’m the director of

65:44 democracy policy at indivisible and i’m

65:46 sure you are as excited as i am for the

65:49 premiere of suppressed

65:50 2020 the fight to vote voter suppression

65:54 is not a new thing but we’ve seen in

65:56 2020 alone

65:57 even more desperate terrible attacks

66:00 on people’s right to vote in this

66:02 country donald trump is sending tweets

66:04 about

66:04 how you can’t trust vote by mail etc etc

66:07 this documentary is an incredible

66:09 resource that really dives deep into the

66:11 details of this problem

66:13 and how we can go about fixing those

66:14 issues that’s why at indivisible we

66:17 love this film we are working so hard to

66:19 make sure that people have

66:20 access to their ballots access to

66:22 polling locations

66:23 in 2020 which is right around the corner

66:26 so that’s why we are

66:28 urging our members to call their

66:30 senators and tell them to pass

66:32 the heroes act not the mitch mcconnell

66:35 version

66:36 but the version that passed the house

66:37 the heroes act because that bill

66:40 includes election funding funding for

66:42 the postal service

66:44 ways for people to actually vote unlike

66:46 the senate proposal

66:48 introduced by mitch mcconnell which does

66:50 none of those things and that’s why

66:52 documentaries like this films like this

66:54 suppressed 2020 are so critical in this

66:57 fight

66:57 for a free and fair election this

66:59 november i’m super excited for this

67:01 premiere

67:02 and i hope you enjoy

67:10 watching and as

67:13 every one of our panelists has said and

67:15 as the film says

67:16 now is the time for action and

67:20 we have a variety of ways you can be

67:23 involved you can go to the website

67:25 you’ve heard from some of the

67:26 organizations so it’s time to

67:29 either mask up or mail in

67:34 and i look forward to seeing all of you

67:37 taking some action as we move forward

67:40 thank you very much

