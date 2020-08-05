Get Daily Email
Suppressed 2020: The Fight to Vote Trailer [Video]

Suppressed 2020: The Fight to Vote Trailer [Video]

A powerful documentary about the growing threat of voter suppression to our 2020 election.

by

 

.

.

Suppressed 2020: The Fight To Vote by Robert Greenwald (Director of Outfoxed, Walmart: The High Cost of Low Price, and Making A Killing: Guns Greed and the NRA) is a short, powerful documentary about the growing threat of voter suppression to our 2020 election. Deeply personal accounts from voters of color across the state of Georgia reveal deliberate, widespread voter suppression in the 2018 midterm election where Stacey Abrams fought to become the first Black female governor in the U.S. Polling place closures, voter purges, missing absentee ballots, extreme wait times and voter ID issues were in full effect again during the 2020 primaries and are on-going across the country right now, all disproportionately affecting Black Americans and minorities from casting their ballots. Now, amidst a global health crisis, the cruel weaponization of vote-by-mail restrictions has turned the constitutional right to vote into a choice between life and death. Suppressed 2020 is a call to action against the calculated, unconstitutional and racist attacks intended to suppress the right to vote in America.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
i think that mail-in voting is a
00:02
terrible thing
00:03
if you ever agree to it you’d never have
00:04
a republican elected in this country
00:06
again
00:09
we are witnessing a tidal wave of voter
00:11
suppression around the country
00:14
if you look at alabama arkansas north
00:16
carolina and georgia which is becoming
00:18
ground
00:19
zero georgia’s tight race for governor
00:23
is getting national attention brian kemp
00:25
is not only the republican gubernatorial
00:27
nominee he’s george’s secretary of state
00:29
stacey abrams
00:30
looking to make history by becoming the
00:32
nation’s first female african-american
00:34
governor
00:35
the democrats are working hard
00:36
registering all these minority budgets
00:39
civil rights leaders say kemp is
00:40
illegally removing people from georgia’s
00:43
voters list the purges they’ve been
00:45
going on
00:46
for over a century in this state my girl
00:48
wanted to vote
00:50
and they were trying to keep her from
00:51
voting the lines was crazy everywhere i
00:54
tried contacting the georgia elections
00:56
board my vote will not be counted
00:58
i’m 65 and for the first time i did not
01:02
get a chance to vote
01:04
we are not going to let them take from
01:07
us
01:08
when our grandparents and parents fought
01:11
to give us in the first place
01:12
the coronavirus pandemic is creating
01:15
concerns ahead of the 2020 election we
01:17
are here to resist
01:18
an id law that is undemocratic
01:22
when my mother’s dying dead at 92 years
01:25
old former sharecropper
01:27
her last words were do not let them take
01:31
our votes away from us
01:55
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Brave New Films

Brave New Films has created a quick-strike capability that informs the public, challenges corporate media with the truth, and motivates people to take action on social issues nationwide.

You are critical to advancing these hard-hitting political campaigns. We can't create a nation of socially conscious activists alone.

Find them on Facebook

 

