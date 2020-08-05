Suppressed 2020: The Fight to Vote Trailer [Video]

.

Suppressed 2020: The Fight To Vote by Robert Greenwald (Director of Outfoxed, Walmart: The High Cost of Low Price, and Making A Killing: Guns Greed and the NRA) is a short, powerful documentary about the growing threat of voter suppression to our 2020 election. Deeply personal accounts from voters of color across the state of Georgia reveal deliberate, widespread voter suppression in the 2018 midterm election where Stacey Abrams fought to become the first Black female governor in the U.S. Polling place closures, voter purges, missing absentee ballots, extreme wait times and voter ID issues were in full effect again during the 2020 primaries and are on-going across the country right now, all disproportionately affecting Black Americans and minorities from casting their ballots. Now, amidst a global health crisis, the cruel weaponization of vote-by-mail restrictions has turned the constitutional right to vote into a choice between life and death. Suppressed 2020 is a call to action against the calculated, unconstitutional and racist attacks intended to suppress the right to vote in America.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 i think that mail-in voting is a

00:02 terrible thing

00:03 if you ever agree to it you’d never have

00:04 a republican elected in this country

00:06 again

00:09 we are witnessing a tidal wave of voter

00:11 suppression around the country

00:14 if you look at alabama arkansas north

00:16 carolina and georgia which is becoming

00:18 ground

00:19 zero georgia’s tight race for governor

00:23 is getting national attention brian kemp

00:25 is not only the republican gubernatorial

00:27 nominee he’s george’s secretary of state

00:29 stacey abrams

00:30 looking to make history by becoming the

00:32 nation’s first female african-american

00:34 governor

00:35 the democrats are working hard

00:36 registering all these minority budgets

00:39 civil rights leaders say kemp is

00:40 illegally removing people from georgia’s

00:43 voters list the purges they’ve been

00:45 going on

00:46 for over a century in this state my girl

00:48 wanted to vote

00:50 and they were trying to keep her from

00:51 voting the lines was crazy everywhere i

00:54 tried contacting the georgia elections

00:56 board my vote will not be counted

00:58 i’m 65 and for the first time i did not

01:02 get a chance to vote

01:04 we are not going to let them take from

01:07 us

01:08 when our grandparents and parents fought

01:11 to give us in the first place

01:12 the coronavirus pandemic is creating

01:15 concerns ahead of the 2020 election we

01:17 are here to resist

01:18 an id law that is undemocratic

01:22 when my mother’s dying dead at 92 years

01:25 old former sharecropper

01:27 her last words were do not let them take

01:31 our votes away from us

01:55 you

—

